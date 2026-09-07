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With summer in the rearview, it’s time to seek comfort in a new fall fragrance. Wrap yourself in notes of vanilla and caramel, or sink into coziness with a spicy spritz. Like your favourite fall throw, your signature scent and the crisp days ahead are destined to become inseparable. From divine gourmand sprays to fruity fragrances with a fall edge, read on for seven fragrance trends featuring scents from Phlur, Summer Fridays and Henry Rose worth making room for on your vanity this season.

Goo goo for gourmand

The fragrance trend to sink your teeth into this season? Gourmands. This fall, it’s all about scents that smell good enough to eat–like warm brown sugar and creamy vanilla. Whether you’re a fan of sugary spritzes or prefer your sweetness with a little floral twist, these fragrances are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

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Miu Miu Miutine Eau de Parfum with Strawberry & Vanilla Swirls of strawberry, brown sugar and gardenia capture the carefree sweetness of fall in a single spray. $165 at Sephora

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L’Occitane Amande Crème Brûlée Hair & Body Mist – $57

Ariana Grande MOD Vanilla Eau De Parfum – $94.35

A touch of tonka

If there’s one note that makes a fragrance feel instantly cozy, it’s tonka bean. Warm and slightly sweet, it’s the perfect partner for fall’s favourite notes, from vanilla and caramel to amber. This season, wrap yourself in a scent that feels like your favourite knit sweater in fragrance form–and prepare for compliments.

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Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla Eau de Parfum with Vanilla and Caramel Decadent notes of caramel, amber and tonka bean conjure all the components of a delicious autumn daydream. $110 at Sephora

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Phlur Vanilla Canyon Eau de Parfum – $134

Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau de Parfum – $340

Moody & fruity

Who says fruity fragrances are just for summer? This season, juicy notes are taking on a moodier side, pairing bright fruits with soft florals and deeper, more sophisticated notes. The result? Scents that feel fresh enough for daytime but have just the right amount of intrigue for crisp fall nights.

Henry Rose Ripe Eau de Parfum with Lychee and Watermelon Sorbet Juicy lychee, watermelon and peony form a sparkling medley that invites you to savour the simple joys of the season. $165 at Sephora

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NEST New York Santa Barbara Strawberry Perfume Oil – $118

OUAI Dean Street Eau de Parfum – $104

Floral fever dream

Florals may be a spring staple, but there’s no reason to stop wearing them when the leaves start to change. This fall, reach for blooms with a sultry edge, opting for richer, more unexpected floral scents that feel right at home after dark. Think less garden party and more candlelit dinner.

Valentino Vendetta Donna Eau de Parfum With Tuberose This sultry eau envelops the senses with red orange nectar, creamy sandalwood and captivating tuberose. $230 at Sephora

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Moroccanoil L’Originale Eau de Parfum – $140

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium – $139.74

Leather & spice & everything nice

Nothing says fall quite like a warm, spicy fragrance. This season, leather is joining the mix, bringing a little edge to more familiar, cozy fragrance notes. Think rich, sophisticated scents that feel like slipping into your favourite leather jacket for a crisp autumn stroll.

Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Exotic Leather Eau de Parfum This spicy scent blends notes of leather, cinnamon and frankincense into a warm, exotic composition. $365 at Sephora

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Tom Ford Ombré Leather Eau de Parfum – $165

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Viktor&Rolf Spicebomb Dark Leather Eau de Parfum – $190

Layer upon layer

Some fragrances are all about the journey. This season, opt for scents that evolve from one note to another, with layers that linger on the skin as they unfold. It’s the perfect way to keep things interesting from day to night, with a cozy finish that’s practically tailor-made for fall.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Beginnings Eau de Parfum with Pear and Gardenia Like autumn leaves in motion, this scent shifts from a kiss of pear nectar to gardenia and jasmine before settling into a warm vanilla bean base. $108 at Sephora

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Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum – $196

Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum – $300

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Misty business

Not ready to commit to a full-strength eau de parfum? Fragrance mists are making it easier to layer and refresh whenever the mood strikes. This fall, indulge in sweet, skin-loving scents that leave a lighter trail. Spritz it through your hair, mist it over your skin and voilà–your new signature scent.

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Kitsch Hair Perfume in Warm Sugar – $28.99

Cake Beauty Hair & Body Mist in Pistachio – $12.98