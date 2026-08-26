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The Curator

Here’s where to shop K-beauty products in Canada

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 26, 2026 8:00 pm
3 min read
where to shop k-beauty in canada View image in full screen
Get your glow on.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In recent years, K-beauty has evolved from a niche beauty obsession into a global skincare phenomenon. Known for its thoughtful formulations, innovative ingredients and skin-first approach, Korean beauty has introduced us to everything from glass-skin routines and hydrating essences to cushion foundations, sheet masks and barrier-supporting creams. But with so many Korean skincare brands and products to choose from, knowing where to start–and where to shop–can be overwhelming. If you’ve been wondering where to shop for K-beauty products in Canada, there are more options than ever, from online destinations like Amazon Canada and Walmart Canada to beauty heavyweights like Sephora Canada. Ahead, we’re rounding up six retailers to know for your next K-beauty haul.

 

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Amazon Canada

If convenience is at the top of your list, Amazon Canada makes it easy to browse a wide selection of Korean beauty products from the comfort of your couch. It’s a particularly good place to shop for cult-favourite K-beauty staples, whether you’re looking for a hydrating serum, overnight mask or juicy lip tint. Add in fast shipping with Amazon Prime and plenty of familiar Korean beauty brands, and it’s an easy place to start building your routine.

 

d'alba Piedmont Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum
$17.84 on Amazon (was $20.99)

 

Medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Peel Off Facial Mask
$26.07 on Amazon
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Dr.Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream
$39.9 on Amazon

 

LANEIGE JuicePop Box Lip Tint
$18.60 on Amazon

 

 

Walmart Canada

You might not immediately think of Walmart when you think K-beauty, but its online beauty selection is worth a scroll. Walmart Canada carries a growing lineup of Korean skincare brands, including some of the buzzy names that have been popping up all over social media. From hyaluronic acid cleansers to toner pads and moisturizers, it’s a convenient spot to pick up everyday K-beauty essentials without the major splurge.

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numbuzin No.3 Skin Softening Serum
$26.98 at Walmart

 

BIODANCE Collagen Gel Toner Pads 60 Pads
$29.50 at Walmart (was $29.97)

 

Torriden Dive-In Low Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Cleansing Foam
$16.17 at Walmart (was $17.97)
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haruharu wonder Black Rice 10 Hyaluronic Cream
$21.31 at Walmart (was $21.97)

 

 

Sephora Canada

Sephora Canada has become a go-to destination for discovering K-beauty brands alongside its roster of established beauty names. It’s especially useful if you’re interested in exploring Korean skincare and makeup in one place, from barrier-loving creams and brightening cleansers to cushiony complexion products and treatment-focused toner pads. And if you’re new to K-beauty, its broad selection makes it easy to dip your toes in without committing to an entirely new 10-step routine.

 

Dr. Jart+ Premium BB All-Day Wear Korean Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30
$49 at Sephora
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Beauty of Joseon Dynasty Cream For Intensive Hydration With Squalene + Rice Bran Water
$35 at Sephora

 

Hanyul Korean Yuja Brightening 2-in-1 Mask to Foam Cleanser with Vitamin C + Niacinamide
$30 at Sephora

 

Glow Recipe PDRN Repair + Soothe Korean Prickly Pear Toner Pads for Skin Barrier Repair
$42 at Sephora
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You may also like:

Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick – $6.67

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $24.96

Wella Professionals Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $40

 

Holt Renfrew

That’s right–Holt Renfrew is another K-beauty shopping centre to add to your list. The luxury Canadian retailer carries a curated mix of Korean beauty products, making it a fun place to discover everything from affordable sheet masks to more specialized hair and skincare treatments both online and in-store.

 

MISSHA Airy Fit Sheet Mask Shea Butter
$2 at Holt Renfrew
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Phyto Therapy Treatment
$36 at Holt Renfrew

 

Glowy Smoothie Tinted Lip Balm
$19 at Holt Renfrew

 

Unove Water Essence Mist
$33 at Holt Renfrew
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Kiyoko

If you’re looking for a retailer dedicated to Korean beauty, Kiyoko is one to know. The Canadian K-beauty destination focuses on Korean skincare and makes it easy to browse some of the most popular brands and ingredients in the category. Think centella asiatica, snail mucin, barrier-supporting creams and cleansing oils–all the staples you’ll want on hand for a well-rounded Korean skincare routine.

 

AESTURA Atobarrier 365 Cream
$39.95 at Kiyoko

 

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Ampoule
$14.99 at Kiyoko (was $20)
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COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
$17.99 at Kiyoko

 

ANUA Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil
$21.99 at Kiyoko

 

 

Well.ca

Well.ca is another Canadian-friendly destination for K-beauty, particularly if you’re looking to add a few targeted products to your skincare routine. Its selection includes some of the biggest names in Korean beauty–it’s also a handy place to look when you want to experiment with a new K-beauty product without navigating a specialty retailer.

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Round Lab Birch Mild-Up UVLOCK Sunscreen SPF50+
$26.99 at Well.ca

 

TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
$27.50 at Well.ca

 

Torriden Balanceful Cica Toner Pad
$27.99 at Well.ca
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You may also like:

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara – $10.19

NIVEA Creme – $13.97

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $17.97

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