By Adriana Monachino
The Curator Team
Posted August 19, 2026 3:00 pm
Updated August 19, 2026 3:08 pm
1 min read
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From creamy vanilla and pistachio to sun-warmed coconut, juicy peach and romantic rose, hair mists are having a major moment–and brands like
Summer Fridays, OUAI and Kérastase are giving us plenty of reason to spritz. Whether you’re after a sweet gourmand, a fresh citrus escape or something a little more sophisticated, there’s a scent to suit every mood. Ahead, 12 hair mists guaranteed to leave you and your strands smelling divine.
A decadent twist on classic vanilla, this warm and creamy gourmand blends coconut flakes, fresh muguet and almond for a soft, velvety finish.
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Like your favourite sweet treat in fragrance form, creamy pistachio milk and raspberry sugar mingle with warm woods for an irresistibly dreamy spritz.
Bright citrus, delicate rose and creamy vanilla come together in this sophisticated hair perfume, leaving strands with a soft, scrumptious finish.
A sun-drenched escape in a bottle, this radiant mist wraps hair and skin in airy florals and sweet coconut for a warm, tropical glow.
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Spiced saffron and velvety rose unfold into rich black amber and creamy sandalwood, creating a floral-woody veil with a touch of quiet opulence.
Creamy vanilla bean gets an unexpected twist from juicy juniper berries and cozy cedarwood in this playful, slightly mischievous gourmand that’s perfect for summer.
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A little Mediterranean getaway in every spritz, this bright blend of juicy peach, orange, honeysuckle and amber is as refreshing as a dip in the Aegean Sea.
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Golden roasted almond, silky vanilla milk and praline accord create a deliciously smooth gourmand with a whisper of white musk and a warm, comforting finish.
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Pistachio cream and salted caramel mingle with jasmine, vanilla and soft florals for a sunny, dessert-inspired scent that smells good enough to eat.
Sugar crystals and pink pepper lend a playful edge to creamy vanilla, cashmere wood and sandalwood in this decadent gourmand with plenty of intrigue.
Sparkling citrus, dewy orange blossom and warm vanilla capture the feeling of sunshine on skin in this sweet, uplifting scent.
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Spun sugar, juicy pink grapefruit and vanilla create a cotton-candy-like cloud of sweetness that leaves hair smelling impossibly inviting.
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