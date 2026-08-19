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The Curator

Hair mists are having a moment–here are 12 to try

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 19, 2026 3:00 pm
1 min read
A spritz for your senses. View image in full screen
A spritz for your senses.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From creamy vanilla and pistachio to sun-warmed coconut, juicy peach and romantic rose, hair mists are having a major moment–and brands like Summer Fridays, OUAI and Kérastase are giving us plenty of reason to spritz. Whether you’re after a sweet gourmand, a fresh citrus escape or something a little more sophisticated, there’s a scent to suit every mood. Ahead, 12 hair mists guaranteed to leave you and your strands smelling divine.

 

Touchland Body & Hair Vanilla Velvet
A decadent twist on classic vanilla, this warm and creamy gourmand blends coconut flakes, fresh muguet and almond for a soft, velvety finish.
$28 on Amazon
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Summer Fridays Pistachio Milk Hair + Body Fragrance Mist
Like your favourite sweet treat in fragrance form, creamy pistachio milk and raspberry sugar mingle with warm woods for an irresistibly dreamy spritz.
$52 at Sephora

 

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Hair Perfume with Citrus, Vanilla & Rose
Bright citrus, delicate rose and creamy vanilla come together in this sophisticated hair perfume, leaving strands with a soft, scrumptious finish.
$60 at Sephora

 

Valentino Born in Roma Golden Coconut Limited Edition Hair & Body Mist
A sun-drenched escape in a bottle, this radiant mist wraps hair and skin in airy florals and sweet coconut for a warm, tropical glow.
$59 at Sephora (was $72)
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Fable & Mane Jaipur Rose Hair & Body Mist with Saffron + Black Amber
Spiced saffron and velvety rose unfold into rich black amber and creamy sandalwood, creating a floral-woody veil with a touch of quiet opulence.
$40 at Sephora

 

JOSIE MARAN Vanilla Vibezzz - Body + Hair Fragrance Mist
Creamy vanilla bean gets an unexpected twist from juicy juniper berries and cozy cedarwood in this playful, slightly mischievous gourmand that’s perfect for summer.
$38 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray – $13.38

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Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 – $9.49

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $18.68

 

OUAI Santorini Hair and Body Mist with Peach + Honeysuckle
A little Mediterranean getaway in every spritz, this bright blend of juicy peach, orange, honeysuckle and amber is as refreshing as a dip in the Aegean Sea.
$43 at Sephora

 

Almond Crème Brûlée Hair & Body Mist
Golden roasted almond, silky vanilla milk and praline accord create a deliciously smooth gourmand with a whisper of white musk and a warm, comforting finish.
$57 at L'Occitane
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Cake Beauty Hair & Body Mist in Pistachio & Salted Caramel
Pistachio cream and salted caramel mingle with jasmine, vanilla and soft florals for a sunny, dessert-inspired scent that smells good enough to eat.
$12.98 on Amazon

 

PHLUR Mini Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
Sugar crystals and pink pepper lend a playful edge to creamy vanilla, cashmere wood and sandalwood in this decadent gourmand with plenty of intrigue.
$37 at Sephora

 

DAE Hair Dream Veil Hair + Body Fragrance Mist
Sparkling citrus, dewy orange blossom and warm vanilla capture the feeling of sunshine on skin in this sweet, uplifting scent.
$36 on Amazon
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Kitsch Hair Perfume in Warm Sugar
Spun sugar, juicy pink grapefruit and vanilla create a cotton-candy-like cloud of sweetness that leaves hair smelling impossibly inviting.
$24.64 on Amazon (was $28.99)

 

You may also like:

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes – $9.97

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Scrub – $39

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $499.99

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