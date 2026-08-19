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From creamy vanilla and pistachio to sun-warmed coconut, juicy peach and romantic rose, hair mists are having a major moment–and brands like Summer Fridays, OUAI and Kérastase are giving us plenty of reason to spritz. Whether you’re after a sweet gourmand, a fresh citrus escape or something a little more sophisticated, there’s a scent to suit every mood. Ahead, 12 hair mists guaranteed to leave you and your strands smelling divine.

Touchland Body & Hair Vanilla Velvet A decadent twist on classic vanilla, this warm and creamy gourmand blends coconut flakes, fresh muguet and almond for a soft, velvety finish. $28 on Amazon

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Summer Fridays Pistachio Milk Hair + Body Fragrance Mist Like your favourite sweet treat in fragrance form, creamy pistachio milk and raspberry sugar mingle with warm woods for an irresistibly dreamy spritz. $52 at Sephora

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Hair Perfume with Citrus, Vanilla & Rose Bright citrus, delicate rose and creamy vanilla come together in this sophisticated hair perfume, leaving strands with a soft, scrumptious finish. $60 at Sephora

Valentino Born in Roma Golden Coconut Limited Edition Hair & Body Mist A sun-drenched escape in a bottle, this radiant mist wraps hair and skin in airy florals and sweet coconut for a warm, tropical glow. $59 at Sephora (was $72)

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Fable & Mane Jaipur Rose Hair & Body Mist with Saffron + Black Amber Spiced saffron and velvety rose unfold into rich black amber and creamy sandalwood, creating a floral-woody veil with a touch of quiet opulence. $40 at Sephora

JOSIE MARAN Vanilla Vibezzz - Body + Hair Fragrance Mist Creamy vanilla bean gets an unexpected twist from juicy juniper berries and cozy cedarwood in this playful, slightly mischievous gourmand that’s perfect for summer. $38 at Sephora

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Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray – $13.38

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Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm SPF 30 – $9.49

Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $18.68

OUAI Santorini Hair and Body Mist with Peach + Honeysuckle A little Mediterranean getaway in every spritz, this bright blend of juicy peach, orange, honeysuckle and amber is as refreshing as a dip in the Aegean Sea. $43 at Sephora

Almond Crème Brûlée Hair & Body Mist Golden roasted almond, silky vanilla milk and praline accord create a deliciously smooth gourmand with a whisper of white musk and a warm, comforting finish. $57 at L'Occitane

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Cake Beauty Hair & Body Mist in Pistachio & Salted Caramel Pistachio cream and salted caramel mingle with jasmine, vanilla and soft florals for a sunny, dessert-inspired scent that smells good enough to eat. $12.98 on Amazon

PHLUR Mini Vanilla Skin Body & Hair Fragrance Mist Sugar crystals and pink pepper lend a playful edge to creamy vanilla, cashmere wood and sandalwood in this decadent gourmand with plenty of intrigue. $37 at Sephora

DAE Hair Dream Veil Hair + Body Fragrance Mist Sparkling citrus, dewy orange blossom and warm vanilla capture the feeling of sunshine on skin in this sweet, uplifting scent. $36 on Amazon

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Kitsch Hair Perfume in Warm Sugar Spun sugar, juicy pink grapefruit and vanilla create a cotton-candy-like cloud of sweetness that leaves hair smelling impossibly inviting. $24.64 on Amazon (was $28.99)

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Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes – $9.97

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Scrub – $39

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $499.99