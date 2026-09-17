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Beauty tools have come a long way from the basic hair dryer and curling iron. Today’s high-tech devices can tackle everything from fine lines and breakouts to unwanted hair, thinning strands and at-home manicures. While some come with a serious price tag, the right beauty tool can bring professional-inspired treatments and salon-style results into your own routine. Standout options from brands including Shark, Dyson and CurrentBody make it easier to invest in the tools that fit your beauty goals. Ahead, eight of the best beauty tools worth investing in, from LED devices and hair stylers to at-home laser hair removal.

Quick Pick Summary

Best LED face mask: Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask with Under-Eye Cooling

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Best at-home gel manicure system: OPI GELement LED Cure Gel Nail Polish System

Best laser hair removal device: Tria 4X Hair Removal Laser

Best microcurrent device: FOREO BEAR Microcurrent Facial Device

Best affordable hair styler: Revlon VersaStyler 3-in-1 Styler

Best LED hair growth device: CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Helmet

Best hair dryer: Dyson Supersonic Nural

Best LED hand treatment: Omnilux Contour Glove

Best LED face mask

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask with Under-Eye Cooling This advanced skincare device delivers targeted, at-home treatments in minutes. Harnessing red, blue and infrared LEDs, it helps minimize fine lines, firm skin, reduce acne and boost radiance through customized modes. Innovative iQLED technology ensures seamless energy delivery, while InstaChill Cold technology soothes and visibly tightens the under-eye area with adjustable, temperature-controlled cooling for refreshed, healthier-looking skin over time–what’s not to love? $499.99 on Amazon $499.99 at Sharkninja

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Best at-home gel manicure system

OPI GELement LED Cure Gel Nail Polish System Skip the salon appointment with this all-in-one gel manicure starter kit. The set comes with an LED curing lamp, base coat, no-wipe top coat and prep essentials, giving you everything you need to get started at home. Once your nails are prepped, apply your favourite GELement shades and cure each layer for a glossy, scratch-resistant finish. $84.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Best laser hair removal device

Tria 4X Hair Removal Laser (2nd Gen) If shaving and waxing have become a never-ending part of your routine, this FDA-cleared laser hair removal device could be worth the investment. Designed for smaller areas including the bikini line, underarms and face, the Tria 4X uses laser technology to target hair at the follicle. The brand says it can deliver up to 75 per cent hair reduction after two treatments and up to 100 per cent after a full eight-treatment course. $879.99 at Tria

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Best microcurrent device

FOREO BEAR Microcurrent Facial Device Noticing a little jowling lately? Give your skincare routine a high-tech upgrade with this compact microcurrent device. Designed to tone, lift and contour the appearance of the face, the FOREO BEAR uses targeted microcurrent technology to help smooth the look of fine lines while promoting a firmer, more radiant-looking complexion. Its small size also makes it easy to work into your existing routine. $349.99 on Amazon (was $429)

You may also like:

Light Therapy Lamp – $39.99

High Frequency Facial Device Wand – $63.99

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $25.34

Best affordable hair styler

Revlon VersaStyler 3-in-1 Styler Why clutter your bathroom counter with multiple styling tools when one can do the job? The VersaStyler combines a hair dryer, blowout brush and thermal brush in one device, with three heat settings for customizable styling. Use it to dry, add volume or shape curls and waves without reaching for a separate tool for every step. $149.98 on Amazon

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Best LED hair growth device

CurrentBody Skin LED Hair Growth Helmet LED light therapy isn’t just for your complexion. If the hair supplements aren’t cutting it, this wearable helmet uses FDA-cleared red light at 620–660nm to target the scalp and hair follicles, helping support hair density and thickness. The hands-free design makes it easy to fit into your routine, with just 10 minutes of use daily for 16 weeks recommended by the brand. It’s USB-powered and comes in two sizes for a more comfortable fit. $1,050 at CurrentBody

Best hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic Nural™ If your hair dryer leaves your scalp feeling overheated or your styling routine requires constant adjustments, this intelligent dryer is designed to make things easier. Scalp Protect Mode automatically lowers the temperature as the dryer gets closer to your head, while attachment learning remembers your preferred heat and airflow settings. The result is a more comfortable, personalized drying experience with less guesswork. $599.99 on Amazon

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Best LED hand treatment

Omnilux Contour Glove Your hands deserve some LED love, too–after all, they’re one of the first spots to show signs of aging. The Omnilux Contour Glove uses 144 red and infrared LEDs to target the skin on the hands, helping improve the appearance of signs of aging while supporting skin repair. The medical-grade device also features a flexible design that lets you move around while treating, plus a two-year manufacturer warranty. $450 at Omnilux

You may also like:

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum – $28

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 60 – $13.98

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion – $18.97