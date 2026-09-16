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There’s no shame in keeping a smartphone out of your kids’ paws until you feel they’re ready for one. The trick is trying to keep them happy in the meantime. Fortunately, there’s loads of kid-friendly tech out there that doesn’t include full access to the world wide web. From screen-free audio players and instant-print cameras to e-readers, walkie-talkies, and smartwatches with parental controls, we’ve picked gadgets that will give your kids plenty to do, make, and explore without opening the door to social media and endless notifications.

Yoto Mini (4th Gen) The Yoto Mini gives kids the independence of choosing their own entertainment minus a screen. Pop in a card for audiobooks, music, and educational activities, or use Green Button playlists for easy access to their favourite content. Aimed at younger kids, the tumble-proof 4th Gen can store more than a thousand hours of audio and is ideal for car rides, flights, and bedtime. Just keep in mind that the cards are sold separately. $134.99 on Amazon

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Proscan Children’s Zero Ink Instant Print Camer Have an aspiring young shutterbug? This picture-popper transforms digital photography into something physical. Kids can shoot photos and 1080p video, add frames and effects, then make instant black-and-white prints using inexpensive thermal paper (no ink cartridges required!). A good pick for younger grade schoolers, especially on trips, at parties, and during family gatherings. It could be their first step toward becoming the next Annie Leibovitz. $49.98 at Walmart Canada

Kobo Clara Colou Proof that not all screens are bad. Kobo Clara Colour’s six-inch E Ink display is easy on young eyes and, more importantly, free of social feeds, pop-ups, and notification pings. Instead, it opens the door to a world of imagination via thousands of available books. A terrific choice for older elementary school kids and tweens who like to read under a blanket after lights-out. Bonus: It’s waterproof, so safe for pool parties and days at the beach. $199.97 on Amazon

Garmin Bounce™ 2 For kids old enough to roam a little but not old enough for their own phone, the Bounce 2 serves as a nice middle ground. They can call, text, and send voice messages, and parents get real-time location tracking and boundary alerts. It also has activity tracking, sports apps, and music playback. Just make sure you factor in the cost of an LTE subscription. $349.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

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VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch DX4 If the Garmin watch seems a little spendy, the DX4 is a good fallback. Designed for ages four and up, it packs two cameras, games, movement-based challenges, a music composer, and more than 50 fun watch faces. And there’s no cellular connection or access to the open internet. There’s even a School Mode to make sure they aren’t distracted during class time. $64.96 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Nintendo Switch™ 2 System It’s most expensive gadget on our list, but also the one most likely to satisfy a kid pining for a phone. The Switch 2 has a gorgeous 7.9-inch display that makes games like the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time pop. And with detachable controllers plus handheld, tabletop, and TV modes, it’s great for social play. If you’re worried about your kids getting a little too carried away with their gaming, use the parental controls to set play-time and content restrictions. $679.96 at Walmart Canada

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Motorola T110TP Two-Way Radio Remember how we communicated before group chats? Walkie-talkies. This three-pack of surprisingly powerful (and colourful) handhelds offers 22 channels, easy pairing, up to 19 hours of battery life and a range of up to 25 km under ideal conditions. Great for school-age siblings and friends roaming around cottage country, campgrounds, and neighbourhoods while conducting classified kid operations. $77.34 on Amazon (was $82.61)

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad Pink If you’d rather your kids make something than consume something, this illuminated tracing pad is an excellent choice. It can help budding artists copy pictures, practice drawing, and create their own artwork using the included pencils and tracing sheets. It’s an easy win for rainy days, road trips, and quiet time. $37.33 on Amazon

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