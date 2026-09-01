Best backpacks of 2026: Top picks for school and daily use

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With just a few more days until back to school, the countdown is officially on. From first-day jitters and busy morning routines to packed commutes and long days on campus, a dependable backpack is one of those everyday essentials students will reach for again and again. We rounded up the best backpacks of 2026, with picks that stand out for their thoughtful design, comfort and school-ready features. Whether you’re shopping for a grade-schooler, a high school student or heading off to college, these backpacks from Herschel, JanSport, Vaschy and more.

Quick pick summary

Best durable everyday backpack – JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack

Best matching set – Vaschy Kids Backpack Lunch Bag Set

Best kindergarten/preschool age backpack – Skip Hop Zoo Backpack

Best classic backpack – Herschel Classic Backpack

Best for smart organization – EASTPAK Padded Double Sunday Grey Backpack

Best minimalist backpack – Anytime Backpack

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Best durable everyday backpack

JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack It’s a classic that never goes out of style. This one’s ultralight but holds everything—books, lunch, and a day’s worth of energy. It’s also available in multiple prints and colours so kids can show off their personality. $92.21 on Amazon

Best matching set backpack

Vaschy Kids Backpack Lunch Bag Set Perfect for little learners, this kids backpack lunch bag set is an all-in-one school-day solution. With roomy compartments, a water-resistant exterior, padded straps, and a built-in lunch sleeve, it keeps books, snacks, and everyday essentials organized and easy to carry. $54.99 on Amazon

Best kindergarten/preschool age backpack

Skip Hop Zoo Backpack Perfect for little dreamers, this magical unicorn backpack is lightweight, easy to clean, and just the right size for school-day essentials, snacks and a favourite toy. The sparkly details and playful horn? Pure enchantment. $30 on Amazon

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Best classic backpack

Herschel Classic Backpack The Herschel Pop Quiz combines sleek, street-style vibes with seriously smart storage: a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined sunglasses pocket, and internal organizers for pens, cables, and keys. $80 on Amazon

Best for smart organization

EASTPAK Padded Double Sunday Grey Backpack The Eastpak Padded Double keeps the classic street-style look while adding thoughtful storage features, including multiple front pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and hidden compartments that make it easy to keep school essentials neatly organized and within reach. $124.29 on Amazon

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Best minimalist backpack

Anytime Backpack If you love a sleek, fuss-free design that keeps essentials organized without the extra bulk, this backpack is lightweight, has a clean silhouette, padded laptop sleeve, and simple compartments – perfect for all your daily necessities. $69.30 at athleta (was $99.00)

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