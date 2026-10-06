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If your home has a growing list of things that could use a little refresh, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a good time to finally check a few off your list. Running October 6 and 7, the event is packed with deals on everything from NutriBullet blenders and KitchenAid appliances to Shark vacuums, Cuisinart cookware and Roborock robot vacuums, and we’ve rounded up the home deals worth shopping before they’re gone.

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Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

NutriBullet ZNBF30400ZC Blender Smoothies? Homemade almond butter? This NutriBullet blender might be a smoothie maker, or it might be the start of a whole new lifestyle change. With 1,200 watts of power, three speeds, a pulse function and an extract programme, it’s designed to make blending quick and easy for all your homemade creations. $79.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Our Place Perfect Pot If you’re looking for the pot that can do it all, Our Place’s Perfect Pot is an 8-in-1 wonder that can boil, bake, fry, roast, braise, strain, serve and store. Its ceramic nonstick coating is made without PFAS, and the clever lid has a built-in strainer for easy cooking. $135.99 on Amazon (was $210)

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KitchenAid Compact 8 Cup Grain and Rice Cooker Tired of guessing how much water your rice needs? This KitchenAid grain and rice cooker does the math for you. Its built-in scale senses the amount of grains, rice or beans you add, then calculates the ideal water-to-grain ratio and cook time. Plus, the compact design makes up to eight cups without taking over your counter. $199.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch Espresso Machine with Coffee Grinder Café-style coffee at home doesn’t have to be a fantasy. This De’Longhi espresso machine might be the upgrade your morning routine needs. It has a built-in conical burr grinder with 15 settings, plus 10 preset drinks and an automatic milk frother that adjusts the foam and temperature for your drink. $799.99 on Amazon (was $1299.99)

Shark® Vertex Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum A good vacuum can make the least glamorous household chore feel considerably less painful, and the Shark Vertex Pro is designed to do just that. Its DuoClean PowerFins, self-cleaning brushroll, LED headlights and up to 60 minutes of runtime make quick cleanups feel a whole lot more manageable. $219.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

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Our Place Wonder Oven The Our Place Wonder Oven is a versatile 6-in-1 countertop appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, broil and reheat, making it easy to prepare everything from crispy fries to roasted chicken and baked treats. It also uses steam infusion to help keep foods juicy and tender while creating crisp, golden exteriors. $167.99 on Amazon (was $250)

Ninja DualZone Air Fryer Two baskets, twice the flexibility: Ninja’s DualZone air fryer lets you cook two foods at different temperatures and times, then finish them together. It’s the kind of setup that makes a single appliance feel surprisingly versatile. $219.99 on Amazon (was $319.99)

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring The benefits of clean air are easy to overlook until you notice how much fresher your home feels, and the Coway Airmega Mighty is designed to help get you there. Its three-stage filtration system captures tiny airborne particles, allergens and odours, while Auto Mode monitors air quality and adjusts the fan as needed. $201 on Amazon (was $319)

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Cuisinart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven This classic Dutch oven is the secret ingredient for crafting all your homemade recipes, from bubbling stews and slow-simmered soups to golden roasts and freshly baked bread. From trusted kitchenware brand Cuisinart, it’s made from heat-retaining cast iron with a porcelain-enamelled finish for even cooking. $69.99 on Amazon (was $116.91)

BISSELL Little Green ProHeat Portable Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner This portable carpet & upholstery spot cleaner from BISSELL is widely popular and consistently ranks as a top-selling portable carpet cleaner thanks to its strong stain-removal performance, high customer ratings, and frequent use for quick cleanups in homes and cars. $94.98 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Roborock 2026 New Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuums and Mop Meet the robot vacuum designed to make everyday floor cleaning feel almost hands-free, with powerful 18,500Pa suction that tackles dust, crumbs and pet hair across carpets and hard floors. Its all-in-one dock empties the dustbin, washes the mops at 75°C and dries them with warm air, while smart obstacle recognition and anti-tangle brushes help it navigate around your home. $549.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day home deals:

Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso – $599.99

Cuisinart Food Processor – $204.99

Ninja CREAMi XL Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker – $199.99