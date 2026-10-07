Amazon Prime Big Deal Day: The beauty deals worth shopping

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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are here! Who doesn’t love a legit set of fall savings? Whether it’s that silky face and neck serum you’ve been eyeing (your timing is perfect, fall weather is here), or a larger ticket item like the coveted Shark CryoGlow mask (sign me up) – staying well within your beauty budget is never not a good thing. So finalize your wish list, stay on task and happy shopping (thank me later)!

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Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

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La Roche Posay Mela B3 Serum for Dark Spots & Sun Spots I have long been a fan of La Roche Posay, and my love of the brand’s MelaB3 Serum for dark spots and sun spots runs deep now that dark spots have entered into my post-50 peace bubble (annoying). Hot date night tonight? In addition to your movie star mug, slather this serum onto your neck and decollate for a 24hr hydrated glow. And (wink wink) be sure to wear a scoop neck to show it off. $70.55 on Amazon (was $83)

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Face Wash Also from La Roche-Posay comes their Toleriane Face Wash, a purifying double cleansing gel that I lean on after a long day of makeup, errands and life in general. Safe for sensitive skin (that would be moi) as well as fragrance and paraben-free, this cleanser leaves your skin feeling clean and refreshed – but never stripped. $29.07 on Amazon (was $36)

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask Well hello little mama! If, like me, you have been waiting to strike on the Shark CryGlow (I get giddy just typing the words), now might just be the time. Thanks to Red and Infrared LED’s, you can firm sagging skin, minimize fine lines, revive your under eye area, and improve acne scarring. Use for 4-6 minutes daily. $399.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

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Shark™ DePuffi™ Instant Contrast Therapy Tool Developed with dermatologists, Shark’s DePuffi Instant Contrast Therapy Tool provides muscle relief and boosts radiance (hot) as well as de-puffs, sculpts and soothes (cold). P.S. Adore the intentional architecture of this gua sha-inspired shape. $229.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day beauty deals:

40% off: Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects – $39.99

20% off: Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $9.59

41% off: Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System – $237.49

Crest 3D Whitestrips Express Whitening I work in television, so a gleamy Hollywood smile is always right up my alley. Crest’s 3D Express Whitening plus Whitening Light At-Home Teeth Kit is a toothy-grinned winner. Ten treatments (16 levels lighter). $59.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

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Redken All Soft Shampoo They had me at Before and After (see below). Redken All Soft Shampoo for dry/brittle hair with argan oil for the shiny, happy, hair commercial win. $20.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Redken All Soft Sulfate Free Hair Conditioner Same price, same paraben-free results. Hair hint: purchasing the same product line’s conditioner is basically just like frosting the perfect cake. $20.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

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Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches Bless the inventor of Hero’s Mighty Patch (says me, who still gets pimples. Evil.) And while I like that you can wear these hydrocolloid acne patches to bed, I usually just slip mine on before makeup. $15.69 on Amazon (was $21.99)

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day beauty deals:

24% off: OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener – $18.17

30% off: Pureology Leave In Conditioner – $34.65

17% off: Batiste Dark Dry Shampoo Spray – $13.99