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Whether you’re shopping for a new addition, preschooler, or even a young teen, we’ve scoured through the deals to find the best prices on toys for children of all ages. From plushies to playmats, building blocks to family games, there’s a deal for every kid from brands including Bright Starts, Hasbro and even LEGO during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026.

Don’t have Amazon Prime yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to shop exclusive Prime deals and take advantage of perks like fast, free delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and more.

Check out our Amazon Storefront for even more deals on products worth buying throughout Prime Big Deal Days.

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Bright Starts Finding Nemo Mr. Ray Ocean Lights & Music Baby Activity Gym with Tummy Time Pillow Tummy time is an essential part of baby play time because it helps develop the muscles they’ll need to roll over, sit up, crawl, and eventually walk. Not all babies love it though, so you can help to make it more fun by using a colourful play mat like this one, which includes lights, over 25 minutes of melodies, and six detachable toys. $67.32 on Amazon (was $79.2)

Fisher Price Baby Sensory Toy Snuggle Up Goose Plush with Jingle Sounds for Developmental Play This soft plushie is sized just right for on-the-go soothing and its textured wings and jingly body help to encourage baby’s fine motor and sensory skills, too. Plus, we love that its machine washable! $12.74 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Baby Einstein Musical Mix N Roll 4-in-1 Push Walker, Activity Center, Toddler Table and Floor Toy This multipurpose play station will keep them entertained for long stretches, and last from the early crawling stage all the way through baby’s first steps. The creative colours, melodies and phrases (with a parent volume control!) will help foster a love of music to last a lifetime. $57.97 on Amazon

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Crayola 10 Count Washable Project Paint & Paintbrush Set Crayola’s non-toxic, washable paints are a craft bin staple for a reason. They can be used on drawing paper, boxes, paper mâché, and more. Basically, if they can imagine it, they can paint it—and you can easily clean it up afterwards! $51.46 on Amazon (was $64.33)

Melissa & Doug Jumbo Cardboard Blocks Building 40-Piece Toy Set With three different sizes of blocks to work with, they can build almost any structure. Think a castle, a vet clinic for their animal toys, or even a school. The blocks are made of cardboard, so light for little hands to move, but still sturdy enough for long-term play. $26.99 on Amazon (was $32.99)

Vtech Peppa Pig Learning Watch Keep age-appropriate play on hand with this fun learning watch. Leveled games teach counting, comparing, sorting and matching. And they’ll hear Peppa’s popular catch phrases every time they open and close the lid. $11.81 on Amazon (was $14.44)

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More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day toy deals:

3 in 1 Chess Set for Kids and Adults – $21.11

Melissa & Doug Take-Along Wooden Toy Barn – $33.62

Educational Insights Playfoam – $32.44

Ravensburger Puppy Picnic 100 Piece Puzzle Looking for a few more screen-free activities to have on hand? Puzzles are a classic toy for a reason. They teach problem-solving skills, boost concentration, and improve hand-eye coordination. Help them get it started, then let them finish it all on their own. $13.61 on Amazon (was $19.47)

Hasbro Simon Game This fast-paced copycat game can be played solo or with friends. Kids must watch random sequences of flashing lights, then remember and repeat them. As they advance to higher levels, the sequences get faster, longer, and more intense. What fun! $23.88 on Amazon (was $31.01)

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Gund Sanrio Cinnamonroll 6” plush The cuddly, chubby puppy that Hello Kitty fans know and love. This Cinnamon roll plushie is super soft and cuddly, and perfect for cuddling as well as bedroom décor. At this price, you can buy a few of the friends and hide them away for holiday gifting. $16 on Amazon (was $20)

Mattel Games Phase 10 Card Game in Storage Tin Add something new to the family game night rotation with this rummy-type card game where players race to complete 10 varied numeric phrases. It’s fun for the whole gang (designed for 2 to 6 players, ages 7 and up), and we like that it comes in a neat storage tin. $11.17 on Amazon (was $15.97)

LEGO Botanicals Tiny Wildflower Bouquet Kids simply don’t grow out of LEGO. And if she’s looking for more fun tchotchkes for her bedroom shelves, this will look cute on a bookcase or desk. Plus, putting it together will keep her busy on rainy fall afternoon. $23.91 on Amazon (was $29.99)

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Rolife Halloween Miniature House Kit Building miniatures is the new mindful colouring. Older kids and adults alike are obsessed with these highly detailed immersive assembly experiences. This one has a haunted candy store theme that captures the mood of spooky season. The kit comes with 364 precision wood pieces including sweets jars, mini ghosts and pumpkins, of course. $55.99 on Amazon (was $63.64)

More Amazon Prime Big Deal Day toy deals:

Mattel Games Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots – $23.46

Hot Wheels Race Crate – $59.99

Leapfrog Magic Adventures Globe – $104.99