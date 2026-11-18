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Why wait for Black Friday when the deals are already here? Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping, finally treating yourself to something you’ve had your eye on, or upgrading a few everyday essentials, now’s the time to shop smart! With thousands of Black Friday deals across everything from tech and toys to fashion and home, Walmart has plenty of finds worth adding to your cart. I’ve rounded up a few of my favourites. Thank me later!

Go Big or Go Home!

Philips 60-inch Class QLED 4K UHD (2160p) Roku Smart TV Nothing says Black Friday quite like a great deal on a big-screen TV! And this 60-inch Philips doesn’t disappoint! With crisp 4K resolution, vibrant QLED colours and Roku built right in, it’s perfect for movie nights, game days and binge-watching. And my favourite feature? The Find My Remote function that makes your lost remote ring. Clearly, they designed this feature for my husband! $548.00 at Walmart

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Little Bricks, Big Imaginations!

LEGO Classic Creative Build-and-Play Box I love this LEGO set! With 750 colourful pieces, kids can let their imaginations run wild and build whatever they dream up. No complicated instructions, no massive spaceship that somehow becomes Mom and Dad’s weekend project! Just good old-fashioned, screen-free fun that they can build, take apart and start all over again. And isn’t that what LEGO is all about? $64.86 at Walmart

Size Matters!

Chefman TurboTouch Easy View 8-Quart Air Fryer When it comes to air fryers, size matters! And this 8-quart Chefman has room to feed the whole family without heating up the entire oven. With four easy cooking presets, a handy viewing window to keep an eye on dinner, and a dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleanup, it’s all about making mealtime easier. Crispy fries, juicy chicken, even yesterday’s leftovers get a second chance. Less cooking, less cleaning? Now that’s my kind of kitchen appliance! $129.97 at Walmart

Old School Meets Cool School!

Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Great sound meets great style! These sleek Beats Solo 4 headphones deliver incredible audio, comfy ear cushions and up to 50 hours of battery life. They fold up neatly for travel, and just 10 minutes of charging gives you up to 5 hours of listening. My favourite feature? You can kick it old-school and plug them in, even with a dead battery! Perfect for students, travellers or anyone who loves their music as much as their style! $279.94 at Walmart

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Six Minutes to Glow!

Conair LED Red Light Therapy Facial Mask I have a feeling this is on more than a few holiday wish lists! I LOVE red light therapy, and this Conair mask makes it easy to bring a little spa treatment home. Using red, amber and infrared light, it’s designed to help improve the appearance of fine lines and uneven skin tone. It’s soft, cordless and rechargeable, so you can even do the dishes while getting your glow on! Just six minutes a day. And trust me, the shock of your family seeing you wearing it wears off eventually! $199.98 at Walmart

Matching PJs, Matching Memories!

Holiday Pyjamas for the Whole Family Is it even Christmas morning if someone isn’t wearing holiday PJs? From The Grinch to fun family favourites, Walmart has festive pyjamas for everyone! Perfect for Christmas morning photos, movie marathons or just lounging around with the people you love. And let’s be real, getting the whole family to wear matching pyjamas might be the biggest Christmas miracle of all! $7 at Walmart

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Cozy Looks Good on You!

Reebok Women's Fleece Joggers Who says cozy can’t be stylish? These Reebok fleece joggers are soft, comfy and perfect for everything from lounging at home to running errands. Pair them with your favourite sweatshirt and you’ve got that effortlessly sporty look. An ageless gift that’s all about comfort and style, because really, who doesn’t love a great pair of joggers? $29.97 at Walmart

Gift Sets That Give a Little More!

Beauty & Personal Care Gift Sets Who doesn’t love a gift set? Walmart has a great selection of beauty and personal care gift sets, from skincare and face masks to fragrances and little pampering treats. And with select gift sets 30% off for Black Friday, it’s the perfect excuse to check a few more names off your list. One for your sister, one for your bestie… and maybe one for you. I won’t tell! From $10.50 at Walmart

Out of This World!

Merkury Innovations 9.25-inch Astronaut Projector Talk about a gift that’s out of this world! This adorable astronaut transforms any bedroom into a galaxy of colourful lights and stars. With an adjustable head, remote control and a light show that even syncs to music, it’s perfect for kids, teens or anyone who loves a little magic in their space. Bedtime just got a whole lot cooler! $29.97 at Walmart

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Climbing the Walls!

HEX BOTS Wall Crawler Chameleon This is one toy that’s guaranteed to get a reaction! This remote-controlled chameleon scurries across floors, climbs right up walls and even has glowing LED eyes. It’s rechargeable, easy to control and perfect for kids who love a little mischief. Just imagine the fun they’ll have surprising unsuspecting family members. Consider yourself warned! $39.97 at Walmart

It’s Thyme to Get Cooking!

Thyme & Table 32-Piece Cookware, Bakeware & Kitchen Utensil Set Now *this* is a gift that keeps on giving! With 32 pieces, including pots, pans, bakeware, mixing bowls and kitchen utensils, this set has everything you need to get cooking. And can we talk about how gorgeous it looks? Perfect for someone moving into their first apartment, setting up a new kitchen or just ready for a kitchen refresh. Practical AND pretty–my favourite combination! $199.97 at Walmart