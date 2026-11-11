Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There’s something about opening a little door every morning in December that makes the whole season feel slower and sweeter. This year’s advent calendars go well beyond chocolate: there’s skincare, bath treats, a novel you unseal one chapter at a time, and a stack of storybooks for the kids. I’ve also added a few viral gift sets that make easy stocking stuffers or gifts for hosts. Here are my picks for everyone on your list (and yes, a few for you) from brands like Lush, Laneige and more.

For the beauty lover

12 Days of Wonder Korean Skincare & Lip Favorites Advent Calendar Twelve days of LANEIGE bestsellers in full and mini sizes, from the Water Bank Cream Moisturizer and Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask to the cult Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy. Lip lovers get extra treats too: two Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums, a JuicePop lip tint and two Lip Glowy Balms. It’s made for all skin types, so it’s an easy gift for just about anyone. $225 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

LANEIGE Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask 5-Piece Gift Set Five mini Lip Sleeping Masks in different flavours, ready to tuck into stockings. I go through this lip mask at an alarming speed, and it’s been a ride-or-die for me for years. Minis mean you can keep one in your purse, your nightstand and your desk. $31 at Sephora

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – Gingerbread The iconic overnight lip mask in a cozy, limited-edition holiday flavour. Swipe it on before bed and wake up to soft, smooth lips, even in the driest Canadian winter. $33.50 at Sephora

Lush Advent Calendar Twenty-five doors of bath, shower and body care, plus a few fragrance and home treats, including gift exclusives you can’t buy anywhere else. It’s a countdown that makes every December evening feel like a spa night. $375 at Lush

Story continues below advertisement

Lush 12 Days of Christmas Gift A dozen limited-edition holiday treats for the bath, shower and body, all tucked into a festive box you’ll want to keep. Open one a day in the lead-up to Christmas, or save them for the twelve days after. It’s a lovely gift for a host or a friend who deserves a slower holiday. $145 at Lush

You may also like:

Spa Basket Advent Calendar – $52.99

Bibliophile Advent Calendar for Book Lovers – $53.76

Spice Advent Calendar – $79.95

Quirky & niche advent calendars

Elton John: Step Into Christmas! Pop-Up Advent Calendar Open the cover and a pop-up stage appears, with Elton at a piano topped by a Christmas tree. Each day reveals a paper ornament inspired by his iconic songs, performances and outfits, and you use them to dress up the scene. It’s officially licensed, and it’s a showstopper on any mantel for the music lover in your life. $60 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

MOVINPE Fishing Advent Calendar 2026 A new fishing lure behind every door, with a tackle box to keep them all organized. It’s the advent calendar for the angler who has everything, and it’ll have them dreaming about spring on the water. $33.99 on Amazon

For the book lover

Cozy Love and Christmas Crime: 24 Chapters to Open Before Christmas A cozy holiday mystery with a dash of romance, told in 24 sealed chapters. You tear one open each day, so the clues unfold right along with the countdown. It’s perfect for anyone who loves a whodunit with their hot chocolate. $21.61 on Amazon (was $27.99)

A Very Cherry Christmas: 24 Chapters to Open Before Christmas This is a novel and an advent calendar in one. Each of the 24 chapters is sealed, so you tear one open every morning and follow the story right up to Christmas Eve. The hardest part is not peeking ahead. Pair it with a cozy blanket and your morning coffee, and you have the perfect December ritual. $22.39 on Amazon (was $27.99)

Story continues below advertisement

For the little book lover

Usborne Advent Calendar Book Collection Behind every window is a beautifully illustrated storybook, from The Nutcracker and Snow White to The Nativity. By Christmas Eve, your little one has a library of 24 books to read again and again. It’s for ages 3+, and it turns bedtime into a countdown. $34.95 on Amazon

You may also like:

Christmas Artificial Pine Branches – $21.99

Personalized Christmas Stocking – $12.99

eos Holiday Collection Candy Cane Swirl and Pink Champagne Super Balm – $13.66