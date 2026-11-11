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There’s something about opening a little door every morning in December that makes the whole season feel slower and sweeter. This year’s advent calendars go well beyond chocolate: there’s skincare, bath treats, a novel you unseal one chapter at a time, and a stack of storybooks for the kids. I’ve also added a few viral gift sets that make easy stocking stuffers or gifts for hosts. Here are my picks for everyone on your list (and yes, a few for you) from brands like Lush, Laneige and more.
Twelve days of LANEIGE bestsellers in full and mini sizes, from the Water Bank Cream Moisturizer and Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask to the cult Lip Sleeping Mask in Sweet Candy. Lip lovers get extra treats too: two Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums, a JuicePop lip tint and two Lip Glowy Balms. It’s made for all skin types, so it’s an easy gift for just about anyone.
Five mini Lip Sleeping Masks in different flavours, ready to tuck into stockings. I go through this lip mask at an alarming speed, and it’s been a ride-or-die for me for years. Minis mean you can keep one in your purse, your nightstand and your desk.
Twenty-five doors of bath, shower and body care, plus a few fragrance and home treats, including gift exclusives you can’t buy anywhere else. It’s a countdown that makes every December evening feel like a spa night.
A dozen limited-edition holiday treats for the bath, shower and body, all tucked into a festive box you’ll want to keep. Open one a day in the lead-up to Christmas, or save them for the twelve days after. It’s a lovely gift for a host or a friend who deserves a slower holiday.
Open the cover and a pop-up stage appears, with Elton at a piano topped by a Christmas tree. Each day reveals a paper ornament inspired by his iconic songs, performances and outfits, and you use them to dress up the scene. It’s officially licensed, and it’s a showstopper on any mantel for the music lover in your life.
A cozy holiday mystery with a dash of romance, told in 24 sealed chapters. You tear one open each day, so the clues unfold right along with the countdown. It’s perfect for anyone who loves a whodunit with their hot chocolate.
This is a novel and an advent calendar in one. Each of the 24 chapters is sealed, so you tear one open every morning and follow the story right up to Christmas Eve. The hardest part is not peeking ahead. Pair it with a cozy blanket and your morning coffee, and you have the perfect December ritual.
Behind every window is a beautifully illustrated storybook, from The Nutcracker and Snow White to The Nativity. By Christmas Eve, your little one has a library of 24 books to read again and again. It’s for ages 3+, and it turns bedtime into a countdown.
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