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What do you get the person who sees life through rose-coloured everything? More pink, naturally. Pinkmaxxing is all about bringing a little more of their favourite shade into the everyday–and these gifts take that assignment to heart. Think a vintage-inspired Coach carryall, a glossy rhode lip tint and a Lush bath set straight out of their holiday dreams. From little blush-toned luxuries to rosy gifts worth splurging on, read on for 14 finds that belong on their wish list.
For the person whose handbag collection could use a little blush. Inspired by a 2009 Coach design, this suede-and-leather carryall pairs vintage charm with pockets aplenty–including side kisslock pockets that take their cue from old-fashioned coin purses. Cue the compliments.
A glossy little treat for the friend who has a lip product in every pocket. With sheer, buildable colour, shea butter and peptides, this nourishing tint leaves lips feeling soft and looking deliciously glazed. Slip one into their stocking–or tuck it inside that new handbag.
Because a hair flip deserves its own signature scent. Sparkling citrus, rose and warm vanilla give this hair perfume a fresh, softly sweet finish, while the formula leaves strands feeling soft. A pretty addition to their vanity, and an equally lovely pick-me-up before dinner plans.
Even their sock drawer gets a pink moment. Soft cotton, plush cushioning and integrated arch support make these an everyday treat, while metallic yarns bring a little sparkle. Pair with sneakers and let that shimmery stripe peek out.
Flowers are lovely. An afternoon spent making your own? Even sweeter. This bouquet kit comes with floral-scented compound in a variety of pink shades, flower-making tools and a vase for displaying the finished arrangement. Add a holiday movie and voilà–their next cozy night in is sorted.
For the friend whose water bottle is practically an outfit accessory. This handled tumbler has a straw lid, double-wall insulation and a shape that fits most car cupholders. Their desk-to-gym hydration routine just got a rosy new companion.
Beauty sleep, dressed in pink. This smooth satin pillowcase helps reduce the friction that can leave hair tangled and frizzy, while a zippered closure keeps it snugly in place. A little bedside luxury they’ll get to enjoy every night.
For the person who would happily bathe in candy-shop sweetness. This gift-ready set brings together a Snow Fairy bath bomb, mini bubble bar, body lotion and shower gel for a thoroughly indulgent bath-and-body ritual. Pink, playful and very much deserving of an uninterrupted evening.
A little pink looks good on everyone. This Edison Chen and CLOT take on the Samba pairs a soft colour palette with a leather upper and braided jute detailing around the sole. Gift them to the sneaker lover who appreciates a familiar favourite with an unexpected finish.
The sartorial equivalent of a warm hug. This soft cashmere crewneck brings a rosy touch to cold-weather dressing, whether layered over a collared shirt or worn with their favourite denim. It’s a classic they can keep reaching for.
For the pink lover with a blowout on their wish list, this rosy multi-styler comes with six attachments to curl, smooth and add volume, while the MyDyson app personalizes their curling routine. A very pretty excuse to linger at the vanity.
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