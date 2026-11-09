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The Curator

The ultimate pinkmaxxing gift guide

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted November 9, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
What do you get the person who sees life through rose-coloured everything? More pink, naturally. View image in full screen
What do you get the person who sees life through rose-coloured everything? More pink, naturally.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What do you get the person who sees life through rose-coloured everything? More pink, naturally. Pinkmaxxing is all about bringing a little more of their favourite shade into the everyday–and these gifts take that assignment to heart. Think a vintage-inspired Coach carryall, a glossy rhode lip tint and a Lush bath set straight out of their holiday dreams. From little blush-toned luxuries to rosy gifts worth splurging on, read on for 14 finds that belong on their wish list.

 

Turnlock Haversack Bag 27
For the person whose handbag collection could use a little blush. Inspired by a 2009 Coach design, this suede-and-leather carryall pairs vintage charm with pockets aplenty–including side kisslock pockets that take their cue from old-fashioned coin purses. Cue the compliments.
$460 at Coach
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rhode Peptide Lip Tint Nourishing Glaze
A glossy little treat for the friend who has a lip product in every pocket. With sheer, buildable colour, shea butter and peptides, this nourishing tint leaves lips feeling soft and looking deliciously glazed. Slip one into their stocking–or tuck it inside that new handbag.
$30 at Sephora $30 at rhode

 

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Hair Perfume with Citrus, Vanilla & Rose
Because a hair flip deserves its own signature scent. Sparkling citrus, rose and warm vanilla give this hair perfume a fresh, softly sweet finish, while the formula leaves strands feeling soft. A pretty addition to their vanity, and an equally lovely pick-me-up before dinner plans.
$60 at Sephora

 

Unisex Daily Essential Quarter Socks Metallic Stripe
Even their sock drawer gets a pink moment. Soft cotton, plush cushioning and integrated arch support make these an everyday treat, while metallic yarns bring a little sparkle. Pair with sneakers and let that shimmery stripe peek out.
$14 at Lululemon
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Blooms by Play-Doh Blush Flower Bouquet Making Kit
Flowers are lovely. An afternoon spent making your own? Even sweeter. This bouquet kit comes with floral-scented compound in a variety of pink shades, flower-making tools and a vase for displaying the finished arrangement. Add a holiday movie and voilà–their next cozy night in is sorted.
$44.06 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
A handbag staple with a sweet watermelon scent. This pocket-sized mist pairs 70 per cent alcohol with aloe vera for a lightweight, non-sticky spritz between errands.
$34 on Amazon

 

Gemstone Mini Studs in Ruby
A tiny jewel-box treasure with wear-every-day appeal. Set in 10-karat yellow gold, these ruby studs bring a rich pop of colour to a simple stack.
$228 at Mejuri
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You may also like:

Summer Fridays Body Mist – $52

Wireless Mechanical Keyboard in Pink – $98.86

Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool Fan – $129.99

 

grace & stella Award Winning Under Eye Masks
A pink little pause for tired-looking eyes. These cooling patches feature hyaluronic acid and glycerin to hydrate the under-eye area–perfect company for slow mornings and a cup of coffee.
$13.95 on Amazon

 

Simple Modern Tumbler
For the friend whose water bottle is practically an outfit accessory. This handled tumbler has a straw lid, double-wall insulation and a shape that fits most car cupholders. Their desk-to-gym hydration routine just got a rosy new companion.
$28.91 on Amazon (was $48.99)
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Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
Beauty sleep, dressed in pink. This smooth satin pillowcase helps reduce the friction that can leave hair tangled and frizzy, while a zippered closure keeps it snugly in place. A little bedside luxury they’ll get to enjoy every night.
$32.99 on Amazon

 

Snow Fairy Gift Set
For the person who would happily bathe in candy-shop sweetness. This gift-ready set brings together a Snow Fairy bath bomb, mini bubble bar, body lotion and shower gel for a thoroughly indulgent bath-and-body ritual. Pink, playful and very much deserving of an uninterrupted evening.
$48 at Lush

 

Adidas x CLOT Samba CLOT Light Pink Sneakers for Men
A little pink looks good on everyone. This Edison Chen and CLOT take on the Samba pairs a soft colour palette with a leather upper and braided jute detailing around the sole. Gift them to the sneaker lover who appreciates a familiar favourite with an unexpected finish.
$180 at Simons
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Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
The sartorial equivalent of a warm hug. This soft cashmere crewneck brings a rosy touch to cold-weather dressing, whether layered over a collared shirt or worn with their favourite denim. It’s a classic they can keep reaching for.
$80 at Quince

 

Dyson Official Outlet- Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-styler
For the pink lover with a blowout on their wish list, this rosy multi-styler comes with six attachments to curl, smooth and add volume, while the MyDyson app personalizes their curling routine. A very pretty excuse to linger at the vanity.
$799.99 at Sephora $439.99 at Walmart (was $619.99)

 

You may also like:

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Electric Toothbrush – $21.28

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PDRN Pink Collagen Toning Gel Toner Pads – $27.49

Pink Wet Brush – $16.99

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