SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Hot beauty tech: These gadgets make your routine smarter, faster & more fun

By Shoana Jensen The Curator Team
Posted October 18, 2026 10:00 pm
1 min read
Explore the latest beauty tech, from Shark’s depuffing tool to FAQ’s LED masks. View image in full screen
Explore the latest beauty tech, from Shark’s depuffing tool to FAQ’s LED masks.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Beauty tech has come a long way from the drugstore gadgets we used to toss in a drawer. The newest tools bring spa-level treatments and salon-worthy styling right to your bathroom counter, and they’re actually easy to use. From an instant depuffing fix by Shark to LED light therapy from FAQ, you can wear while you sip your morning coffee, these are the tools I’m loving right now.

 

Wake Up Your Skin in Minutes

Shark™ DePuffi™ Instant Contrast Therapy Tool
If you wake up puffy (hello, late nights and salty dinners), this one’s for you. The DePuffi uses contrast therapy, switching between warm and cool, to help reduce puffiness and leave skin looking refreshed and awake. It’s like a cold spoon under the eyes, but so much more effective. Use it before makeup for a smoother, brighter base.
$279.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

LED Light Therapy, Head to Toe

FAQ 201 Transparent Silicone Face Mask
This flexible, transparent silicone mask feels comfortable on the face. It’s designed to support anti-aging and help fight blemishes. It’s lightweight and wire-free, so you can move around the house while you treat your skin.
$749 on Amazon

 

FAQ 211-8 Light Neck & Décolleté Mask
Your neck and chest often get forgotten in a skincare routine, but they’re among the first places to show fine lines and sun damage. This mask is shaped to fit those areas, so they get the same LED treatment as your face.
Buy on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

FAQ 221-8 Light Hand Mask
Hands can reveal our age before anything else. This hand mask brings LED therapy to the backs of your hands. Slip it on while you relax with a show.
$449 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Crest 3D White Whitestrips Professional Effects – $39.99

OPI GELement LED Cure Gel Nail Polish System – $99.99

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System – $237.49

 

The Secret to Lasting Lift

DUDUDU Heated Eyelash Curler
A heated curler gently warms lashes as you curl, a lot like using a curling iron on your hair, so the lift lasts longer and holds up better. It’s gentler than squeezing with a traditional curler and great for straight lashes that won’t hold a curl. Swipe on mascara afterwards for a wide-awake look.
$29.57 on Amazon (was $32.86)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Small but Mighty

INFINITIPRO by CONAIR DigitalAIRE Hair Dryer
Don’t let its size fool you. This compact dryer has a digital motor that spins at up to 90,000 RPM for up to 5x more speed, and 75% more air pressure for serious drying power. It’s lightweight and easy on your arms, so it’s perfect for travel or small bathrooms. You get fast results without the bulk.
$169.97 on Amazon

 

The All-in-One Styling Wonder

Conair DigitalAire Styling System
Don’t let its size fool you. This compact dryer has a digital motor that spins at up to 90,000 RPM for up to 5x more speed, and 75% more air pressure for serious drying power. It’s lightweight and easy on your arms, so it’s perfect for travel or small bathrooms. You get fast results without the bulk.
$155.66 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Kitsch Stainless Steel Guasha Tool – $11.99

Bushbalm Facial Trimmer for Peach Fuzz & Fine Hairs – $39.99

NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand – $163.97

 

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices