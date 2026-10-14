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Maintaining soft, glossy strands once cooler temps roll in isn’t always easy. Indoor heating, frequent washing and heat styling can leave hair feeling dry, brittle and decidedly lacklustre. The good news? The right hair treatment can bring softness and shine back into your routine–and it’s all in the formula. Look for hydrating, hair-loving ingredients: from hyaluronic acid and glycerin to argan oil and shea butter. Ahead, eight standout hair-care picks from brands including Fable & Mane, Moroccanoil and Oribe designed to give thirsty strands some much-needed TLC this season and beyond.

Quick Pick Summary

Best overall: Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Mask, $59.99

Best hydrating shampoo: Redken All Soft Shampoo, $29.99

Best hydrating conditioner: Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner, $38

Best hydrating hair mask: K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask, $107.50

Best for shine: JVN Revive Rapid Repair Bond Gloss Shine & Damaged Hair Treatment Mask, $49

Best for low-porosity hair: L’Oréal Paris Hair Expertise Hyaluron Plump, $8.97

Best for frizz control: Oribe Gold Lust Hair Oil, $55

Best for colour-treated hair: Wella Professionals Ultimate Color Intense Miracle Leave-in Mask, $27.65

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Best overall

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Mask A Curator-approved pick, this rich hair mask is a triple threat. It combines shea and mango butters with coconut water to nourish thirsty lengths, soften hair and help tame frizz–what’s not to love? The whipped texture makes wash day feel a little more indulgent, while its fruity, floral fragrance delivers a mini escape with every application. Lacklustre locks? Don’t know her. $59.99 on Amazon $54 at Sephora

Best hydrating shampoo

Redken All Soft Shampoo Softer hair starts in the shower. Formulated with argan oil and Redken’s Moisture Complex, this moisturizing shampoo cleanses dry, brittle strands while helping improve softness, shine and manageability. It’s a particularly good fit for fine-to-medium hair that needs nourishment–an easy first step toward lengths that feel silky rather than straw-like. $29.99 on Amazon

Best hydrating conditioner

Moroccanoil Hydrating Conditioner Give thirsty lengths the silky finish they’ve been missing. This colour-safe conditioner pairs argan oil with moisturizing red algae to soften dehydrated hair, ease detangling and boost shine. Designed for all hair types, it’s an everyday shower staple for strands that need a little extra slip–and a lot less wrestling with the brush. $38 on Amazon $40.50 at Sephora

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Best hydrating hair mask

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask When your hair needs more than a moisture boost, it’s time to bring in the repair treatment. Powered by the patented K18Peptide, this leave-in mask targets damage caused by bleaching, colouring, chemical services and heat. Think of it as a targeted addition to your routine when overprocessed strands feel fragile and your usual conditioning lineup needs some support. $107.5 on Amazon $107.50 at Sephora

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Kitsch Hair Scalp Massager – $7.19

Mulberry Silk Pillow Case – $12.67

Shea Moisture Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Hair Treatment – $14.47

Best for shine

JVN Revive Rapid Repair Bond Gloss Shine & Damaged Hair Treatment Mask Glossy hair sans the salon appointment? Yes, please. This in-shower treatment combines Pro-Plex+ and smoothing hemisqualane to boost shine and help strengthen damaged strands in just 60 seconds. Suitable for straight, wavy, curly and coily hair, it’s a quick wash-day upgrade for lengths that could use a silkier feel and a seriously shiny finish. $49 at Sephora

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Best for low-porosity hair

L'Oréal Paris Hair Expertise Hyaluron Plump Like a tall glass of water for parched strands, this lightweight mask delivers hyaluronic acid-powered hydration without a heavy finish. The three-minute rinse-out treatment leaves hair feeling softer, smoother and easier to manage. If richer formulas tend to flatten your lengths, this budget-friendly pick offers a lighter way to work a little extra moisture into wash day. $8.97 on Amazon $8.97 at Walmart

Best for frizz control

Oribe Gold Lust Hair Oil A little luxury for your lengths. This lightweight hair oil nourishes dry strands, smooths flyaways and adds shine, giving your finished style an extra touch of polish. UV and thermal protection round out the formula’s benefits. Work a small amount through the mid-lengths and ends whenever your hair needs softness, frizz control or a glossy finishing touch. $55 on Amazon $55 at Sephora

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Best for colour-treated hair

Wella Professionals Ultimate Color Intense Miracle Leave-in Mask Fresh colour deserves a little extra care. This moisturizing leave-in mask combines conditioning, anti-breakage benefits and UV protection to help keep colour-treated hair looking smooth and shiny. Its lightweight formula stays in your strands, adding nourishment without another rinse-out step. An easy addition when your lengths need some post-colour love and your shower routine is already full. $27.65 on Amazon (was $35) $35 at Sephora

You may also like:

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curlers Set – $17.59

Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil – $26

Dove Derma Scalp 3-in-1 Scalp Moisture Serum – $42