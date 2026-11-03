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The only bad thing about the holiday season is that it doesn’t last long enough. But a few well-chosen subscriptions and services can give you a bit of time back in your schedule—and then fill it up with fun stuff to do. Whether that means having groceries delivered, cheating a bit on weeknight dinners, or taking the hassle out of getting to and from festive soirees, here are ten ways to get a little more out of your December.

Amazon Prime Whether you do your Christmas shopping in October or leave it to the third week of December, Prime is super handy. Fast, free shipping on eligible items lets you avoid the chaos of the mall and the need to pack and ship gifts yourself. Plus, Prime Video gives you something to watch during all that time you save. Double-check delivery ETAs, though. A Prime badge doesn’t necessarily guarantee the package will arrive before Christmas. $9.99/month or $99/year

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Walmart+ Realizing all at once that you’re out of batteries, gift bags, and winter storm chips is practically a holiday tradition for many Canadians. Enter Walmart+ to save the day, with free same-day delivery on eligible orders of $35 or more. You’ll also get a Crave Standard subscription, which gives you access to some great holiday flicks. Just keep in mind that Walmart+ availability is based on where you live. $8.97/month or $89/year

Voilà Delivery Pass Voilà’s Delivery Pass removes the delivery fee on eligible grocery orders of $35 or more within the service’s Ontario and Quebec delivery areas. It can be a major timesaver for people planning to host a big feast. Popular delivery slots can fill up fast, though, so sign up now and book one drop to get ingredients for stuff you make in advance—like cookies and cakes—and another for the fresh dairy and produce you need closer to the big day. $9.99/month for anytime delivery or $8.99/month for midweek delivery

HelloFresh The big holiday meal gets all the attention, but dinner also happens every night leading up to it. HelloFresh makes these meals a snap, delivering pre-portioned ingredients for recipes you’ve hand-picked for your family. It’s a clever way to take some pressure off during those busy weeks filled to the gills with concerts, parties, and shopping. Pricing varies by meal plan, serving count & promotions

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Lyft This one isn’t a subscription, but rather a vital holiday service that eliminates negotiations over who has to drive. All it takes is a few taps to request a ride, then you’re free to enjoy the evening as you like. It’s also a good way to avoid the nightmare that is a mall parking lot during the Christmas shopping season. Just make sure to check the fare before committing, especially on busy nights. Pay per ride; fares vary by route & demand

Kobo Plus When the holiday hullabaloo becomes too much, there’s no better way to escape than a good book, and a Kobo Plus subscription gives you access to a huge selection of eBooks and audiobooks. Choose between a reading or listening plan, or pick one that combines both. Because everyone needs the occasional break from all that family togetherness. $9.99/month for Read or Listen; $12.99/month for Read & Listen

Audible What do wrapping presents, baking cookies, and putting up holiday decorations have in common? Busy hands, but free ears. And Audible gives those things on the side of your head something to do. The standard plan offers a monthly audiobook selection you can listen to while subscribed, while Premium Plus includes a monthly credit for a title you get to keep even after cancelling. Great for anyone who likes a good story but never seems to have time to sit down with one. Standard $8.99/month; Premium Plus $14.95/month

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STACKTV When you can’t agree with your visiting mother-in-law on what to watch, having more channels at your disposal is a godsend. STACKTV streams live and on-demand shows from Global as well as a range of specialty programming, from reality television to kids’ favourites. It’s available through Prime Video as well as select TV providers for an additional subscription fee. $14.99/month through Prime Video

TokyoTreat A box of holiday chocolates is always appreciated. A box of fun Japanese snacks you’ve probably never seen before? That’s where the real fun is at. TokyoTreat sends a changing assortment of sweet and savoury surprises, from matcha-flavoured KitKats to cheese curry noodles. Unboxing each beautifully packaged delivery is part of the experience. Best to get on this one early to ensure the first box arrives before the big day. Pricing is in US dollars and varies from $32.50 to $37.50 per month

MasterClass Shopping for someone who has everything? MasterClass might be the solution. A home cook can take lessons from none other than Gordon Ramsay, while aspiring performers can sign up for a class from comedy great Steve Martin. Gift memberships can be scheduled to arrive Christmas morning, no shipping needed. Annual membership pricing varies by tier

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