The 5 best bed pillows of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to get a good night’s sleep? It’s something that Canadians don’t get enough of, ranking third globally for most sleep-deprived country.

Achieving the recommended seven to nine hours of shuteye may feel like a distant dream, but the right pillow can certainly bring you closer to that goal.

Explore the top five pillows guaranteed to whisk you away to a peaceful slumber.

Best overall

Utopia Bedding Cooling Hotel Quality Pillows Elevate your sleep with these bestselling pillows. The hotel-quality poly fiber filling ensures uninterrupted sleep for side, stomach and back sleepers. Available in king and queen size. $46.99 on Amazon (was $52.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Best machine washable

Puredown Goose Down Feather Pillows Indulge in luxury with these goose down pillows. Ethically sourced down, carefully selected from premium and reliable materials, guarantees a restful night’s sleep. Vacuum-packed for shipping convenience, they fluff to full size and are machine washable. $71.81 on Amazon (was $75.99)

Best memory foam

Shredded Memory Foam Pillows Experience ultimate comfort and support with these shredded memory foam pillows. Ergonomically designed, they align your spine while providing softness and firm support. Adjust the filling for personalized comfort. Infused with cooling gel, they ensure a cool, moisture-free sleep. $40.59 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement