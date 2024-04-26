Hosting an NHL hockey playoff party? We got you

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It’s that time of year hockey fans both eagerly anticipate and nervously endure: playoffs season. When your team is in the running for the cup, the excitement is unparalleled. Yet, it also comes with its fair share of nerves and sleepless nights.
Whether you’re gathering with friends for a thrilling game night or planning a special evening for the kids, we’ve rounded up some fun themed items that will ship quickly, ensuring you’re all set for the excitement of the playoffs.
This set has it all and can be delivered next day for Prime members. It comes with 20 x dinner plates, 20 x dessert plates, 20 x cups, 20 x table napkins, 1 x tablecloth, and a birthday banner you can save for later.
Are you bold enough to show your Maple Leaf pride? Why not adorn your mailbox with a flag? And hey, when (not if!) the day comes that the Leafs win it all, you can proudly display it on your car window and join in the celebration.
Comments