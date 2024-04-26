Hosting an NHL hockey playoff party? We got you

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year hockey fans both eagerly anticipate and nervously endure: playoffs season. When your team is in the running for the cup, the excitement is unparalleled. Yet, it also comes with its fair share of nerves and sleepless nights.

Whether you’re gathering with friends for a thrilling game night or planning a special evening for the kids, we’ve rounded up some fun themed items that will ship quickly, ensuring you’re all set for the excitement of the playoffs.

NHL Hockey Party Plates and Napkins Bring on the snacks! These extra-strong plates can handle any game-day grub you throw their way. And if you happen to have leftovers, they’re perfect for birthday parties too. $22.99 on Amazon

Ice Hockey Temporary Tattoos If you’re up for some temporary tattoo fun, these hockey-themed tattoos should do the trick. $16.99 on Amazon

24 PCS Hockey Cupcake Toppers Elevate your dessert platter with these hockey cupcake toppers. They’re easy to reuse for a hockey-themed birthday party, adding a fun touch to any sweet treat spread. $9.7 on Amazon

Ice Hockey Themed Party Pack This set has it all and can be delivered next day for Prime members. It comes with 20 x dinner plates, 20 x dessert plates, 20 x cups, 20 x table napkins, 1 x tablecloth, and a birthday banner you can save for later. $24.99 on Amazon

Toronto Maple Leafs Flag, 3x5 Feet Are you bold enough to show your Maple Leaf pride? Why not adorn your mailbox with a flag? And hey, when (not if!) the day comes that the Leafs win it all, you can proudly display it on your car window and join in the celebration. $16.99 on Amazon

Toronto Maple Leafs Coasters You can also sprinkle some Leafs magic throughout your party area with these coasters. This set of eight should be just the ticket to infuse your gathering with team spirit. $17 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Edmonton Team Fans Oilers Banner Flag Yes, I live in Toronto. No, I haven’t forgotten that there are other Canadian teams vying for the cup. If you’re backing the Oilers, we’ve got a flag for you too. $26.99 on Amazon

Vancouver Canucks Victory Banner Finding a Canucks flag that ships quickly might be a bit tricky, but fear not – this victory banner will arrive just in time. $22.51 on Amazon

Franklin Sports Mini Hockey Rink Set Playing while watching is a tradition in our house. We’ve had this Franklin mini boards set for years and they never get old. You can space them out across your basement to expand the rink size. $255 on Amazon