Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Hosting an NHL hockey playoff party? We got you

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted April 26, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
Flags for canadian NHL playoff teams including the leafs, oilers, jets and sharks View image in full screen
We've rounded up some fun NHL-themed items that will ship quickly. (Amazon)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s that time of year hockey fans both eagerly anticipate and nervously endure: playoffs season. When your team is in the running for the cup, the excitement is unparalleled. Yet, it also comes with its fair share of nerves and sleepless nights.

Whether you’re gathering with friends for a thrilling game night or planning a special evening for the kids, we’ve rounded up some fun themed items that will ship quickly, ensuring you’re all set for the excitement of the playoffs.

 

NHL Hockey Party Plates and Napkins
Bring on the snacks! These extra-strong plates can handle any game-day grub you throw their way. And if you happen to have leftovers, they’re perfect for birthday parties too.
$22.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ice Hockey Temporary Tattoos
If you’re up for some temporary tattoo fun, these hockey-themed tattoos should do the trick.
$16.99 on Amazon

 

24 PCS Hockey Cupcake Toppers
Elevate your dessert platter with these hockey cupcake toppers. They’re easy to reuse for a hockey-themed birthday party, adding a fun touch to any sweet treat spread.
$9.7 on Amazon

 

Ice Hockey Themed Party Pack
This set has it all and can be delivered next day for Prime members. It comes with 20 x dinner plates, 20 x dessert plates, 20 x cups, 20 x table napkins, 1 x tablecloth, and a birthday banner you can save for later.
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Toronto Maple Leafs Flag, 3x5 Feet
Are you bold enough to show your Maple Leaf pride? Why not adorn your mailbox with a flag? And hey, when (not if!) the day comes that the Leafs win it all, you can proudly display it on your car window and join in the celebration.
$16.99 on Amazon

 

Toronto Maple Leafs Coasters
You can also sprinkle some Leafs magic throughout your party area with these coasters. This set of eight should be just the ticket to infuse your gathering with team spirit.
$17 on Amazon (was $19.99)
More Recommendations
Edmonton Team Fans Oilers Banner Flag
Yes, I live in Toronto. No, I haven’t forgotten that there are other Canadian teams vying for the cup. If you’re backing the Oilers, we’ve got a flag for you too.
$26.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Winnipeg Jets 3' x 5' Banner Flag
And The Jets as they take on Colorado…
$23.45 on Amazon (was $29.99)

 

Vancouver Canucks Victory Banner
Finding a Canucks flag that ships quickly might be a bit tricky, but fear not – this victory banner will arrive just in time.
$22.51 on Amazon
Franklin Sports Mini Hockey Rink Set
Playing while watching is a tradition in our house. We’ve had this Franklin mini boards set for years and they never get old. You can space them out across your basement to expand the rink size.
$255 on Amazon
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices