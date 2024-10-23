Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Beis just dropped a Wicked collab—and the whole site is on sale now!

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 23, 2024 4:10 pm
1 min read
You're gonna be popular at the airport. View image in full screen
You're gonna be popular at the airport.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shay Mitchell’s chic luggage brand Beis is bringing us the coolest collab ever. In anticipation of next month’s movie premiere, you can now find gorgeous Wicked-themed totes, suitcases and accessories on the site–all for 25% off during their early Black Friday sale using the code EARLY25 at checkout. You’re gonna be popular with one of these exclusive pieces! Get prepped for your next vacay and start shopping the sales at Beis, Monos and more.

 

The Wicked Weekender in Wicked Pink
A true classic, this weekender bag is made from vegan leather, fits a 15-inch laptop and features collectable Wicked charms.
$226 at Beis
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Wicked Backpack in Wicked Green
The Wicked Backpack in Wicked Green
With a padded laptop pocket and padded straps, this modern backpack was made for school, work or weekend fun.
$148 at Beis

 

The Wicked Toiletry Kit in Wicked Pink
Sleek and spacious, this dual pocket toiletry bag is perfect to keep your makeup and skincare essentials clean and organized.
$68 at Beis

 

Carry on roller in Wicked Green
The Carry-On Roller in Wicked Green
Made to defy gravity, this award-winning roller features a durable hard-shell exterior, 360-degree smooth wheels, a cushioned handle and comes in limited edition Wicked pink and green ombre coating.
$346 at Beis
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Medium Check-In Roller in Wicked Pink
Need a little more room? This medium check-in roller comes in a beautiful ombre pink and includes 2-inches of expandable space.
$480 at Beis

 

More chic travel finds

Travel Jewellery Case
Crafted with vegan leather and lined with a soft microfiber suede fabric, this travel jewellery case is a must-have for keeping your rings, necklaces, earrings and watches safe and shining.
$125 at Monos
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Personalized Initial Luggage Tags
Find your luggage easily with these cutesy embroidered luggage tags.
$18.36 on Amazon

 

10 Set Packing Cubes
Stay organized and protect your belongings while on the go with this packing cube set that includes a variety of sizes for all your packing needs. Get them while they’re 25 per cent off!
$28.49 on Amazon (was $37.99)

 

Duffel Bag
Featuring functional pockets and made with durable and water-resistant nylon, this duffel bag is perfect as an airplane companion, gym or weekend bag. Grab it at 15 per cent off!
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Krute Carry On
A suitcase that can charge your phone and carry your latte? Say no more. This 20-inch luggage meets airline carry-on size standards and features a solid anti-scratch shell. Get it while it’s 20 per cent off!
$127.99 on Amazon (was $159.99)
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices