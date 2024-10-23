Beis just dropped a Wicked collab—and the whole site is on sale now!

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shay Mitchell’s chic luggage brand Beis is bringing us the coolest collab ever. In anticipation of next month’s movie premiere, you can now find gorgeous Wicked-themed totes, suitcases and accessories on the site–all for 25% off during their early Black Friday sale using the code EARLY25 at checkout. You’re gonna be popular with one of these exclusive pieces! Get prepped for your next vacay and start shopping the sales at Beis, Monos and more.

The Wicked Weekender in Wicked Pink A true classic, this weekender bag is made from vegan leather, fits a 15-inch laptop and features collectable Wicked charms. $226 at Beis

Story continues below advertisement

The Wicked Backpack in Wicked Green With a padded laptop pocket and padded straps, this modern backpack was made for school, work or weekend fun. $148 at Beis

The Wicked Toiletry Kit in Wicked Pink Sleek and spacious, this dual pocket toiletry bag is perfect to keep your makeup and skincare essentials clean and organized. $68 at Beis

The Carry-On Roller in Wicked Green Made to defy gravity, this award-winning roller features a durable hard-shell exterior, 360-degree smooth wheels, a cushioned handle and comes in limited edition Wicked pink and green ombre coating. $346 at Beis

Story continues below advertisement

The Medium Check-In Roller in Wicked Pink Need a little more room? This medium check-in roller comes in a beautiful ombre pink and includes 2-inches of expandable space. $480 at Beis

More chic travel finds

Travel Jewellery Case Crafted with vegan leather and lined with a soft microfiber suede fabric, this travel jewellery case is a must-have for keeping your rings, necklaces, earrings and watches safe and shining. $125 at Monos

Story continues below advertisement

Personalized Initial Luggage Tags Find your luggage easily with these cutesy embroidered luggage tags. $18.36 on Amazon

10 Set Packing Cubes Stay organized and protect your belongings while on the go with this packing cube set that includes a variety of sizes for all your packing needs. Get them while they’re 25 per cent off! $28.49 on Amazon (was $37.99)

Duffel Bag Featuring functional pockets and made with durable and water-resistant nylon, this duffel bag is perfect as an airplane companion, gym or weekend bag. Grab it at 15 per cent off! $49.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement