Winter home, beauty and style trends to know

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

At The Curator, we’re constantly tuned in to the pulse of what’s hot and happening. This season, we’re excited to bring you the must-know winter home, beauty, and style trends straight from our style expert, Susie Wall. Ahead, we’ve got everything you need to stay ahead of the curve this winter.

Vest is best

There’s just something about an oversized, olive-hued puffer vest that sits right with me. Layer it with a shrunken light grey hoodie and barrel jeans for day-casual or pull it on with a black silk midi skirt and a menswear blazer for a hip slam dunk after dark. No matter how you blend your fits with this silhouette of topper, it will take your layering game to the next level.

Story continues below advertisement

Women's Winter Crop Puffer Vest I am typically a small/extra-small, and I ordered this army green version in large for an intentionally oversized fit. Obsessed. Available in nine colours including brown and pink. $26.81 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Free People In a Bubble Vest The spendier cousin to my Amazon bestie above, Free People’s In A Bubble puffer vest has sharp detailing, comes in 11 cute colours (like this Hot Pink version!) and is water resistant. $204 at Free People

Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest Juxtapose the waist-grazing Wunder Puff (in Black) against a silky dress or take it to the street with lug-sole boots and a pleated trouser. $248 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

Hooks for the holidays

Removable hanger hooks are like shapewear. They’re not really anyone’s business, but without them the entire house might fall down. Not to mention that the newest technology around indoor/outdoor hangers for lights and seasonal décor is constantly up leveling; increased hanging weight limits, waterproof (and we mean B.C. waterproof!), undulating hook mechanisms and backings that won’t peel the paint. Who knew hooks could be kind of… sexy?

Large Self-Adhesive Hooks Two words: No drilling. These rust-proof, heavy duty wall hooks are ideal for kitchens and bathrooms, and they hold up to 44 pounds of weight. Bonus: That little hanger hook swings up and down for movable, easy access. $10.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Outdoor Light Clips Suited to work against plastic, wood, glass or metal, I use these clear, self-adhesive cable clips to string up no-fuss Christmas lights in a flash. $19.99 on Amazon

Skincare fridge frenzy

New to the universe of skincare fridges? Keeping your coveted beauty products tucked inside will not only discourage bacteria growth (especially for those products with active ingredients)–your prized potions and lotion will last longer, and your skin will feel extra soothed thanks to the big chill.

Story continues below advertisement

Cooluli Beauty Skincare Fridge The Cooluli (16.5 inches tall) is popular because it is incredibly quiet (not all skincare fridges are equal, gorgeous) and it has sweet little custom compartments for a variety of masks, pots and jars. $113.28 on Amazon