Winter home, beauty and style trends to know

At The Curator, we’re constantly tuned in to the pulse of what’s hot and happening. This season, we’re excited to bring you the must-know winter home, beauty, and style trends straight from our style expert, Susie Wall. Ahead, we’ve got everything you need to stay ahead of the curve this winter.
Vest is best
There’s just something about an oversized, olive-hued puffer vest that sits right with me. Layer it with a shrunken light grey hoodie and barrel jeans for day-casual or pull it on with a black silk midi skirt and a menswear blazer for a hip slam dunk after dark. No matter how you blend your fits with this silhouette of topper, it will take your layering game to the next level.
Hooks for the holidays
Removable hanger hooks are like shapewear. They’re not really anyone’s business, but without them the entire house might fall down. Not to mention that the newest technology around indoor/outdoor hangers for lights and seasonal décor is constantly up leveling; increased hanging weight limits, waterproof (and we mean B.C. waterproof!), undulating hook mechanisms and backings that won’t peel the paint. Who knew hooks could be kind of… sexy?
Skincare fridge frenzy
New to the universe of skincare fridges? Keeping your coveted beauty products tucked inside will not only discourage bacteria growth (especially for those products with active ingredients)–your prized potions and lotion will last longer, and your skin will feel extra soothed thanks to the big chill.
