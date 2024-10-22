12 easy ways to make your home smell better

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With fall here and winter on the way, you’re likely not opening as many windows these days. Combine that with lingering smells from your son’s hockey bag in the mud room and well, your home seems to take on new and unwanted smells fast. What to do? These 12 products are all easy to use and will help you battle those odours.

Ocean Breeze Scented Candle A scented candle is a classic way to freshen up the air in your room and also does double duty in adding to the decor. This soy candle is made with a sustainable formula using vegetable wax, cotton wicks and is housed in a reusable and recyclable jar. The candles also have a long life burning 90-110 hours. $37.99 on Amazon

Airwick Essential Mist, Essential Oil Diffuser If you’re looking for a more natural approach to making your home smell better, this essential oil diffuser turns natural oils into a soft, scented mist. (Not to worry–it doesn’t leave behind an oily film.) The battery-operated device runs in eight-hour cycles and the mister comes ready to use–no need to add water. $13.99 on Amazon

Poo Pourri Boxed Original Citrus While you could leave a general room freshening spray in your bathroom, this spray takes a bit of a different approach. Instead, you spritz the toilet bowl before using the washroom to stop the odours from happening. Users thought this worked particularly well in small spaces to avoid….er, “wafting.” $21.57 on Amazon

Pet Pourri Pawsitively Fresh If Fido’s dog bed is a little funky-smelling, a few sprays of this “pet pourri” (which has natural “Funk Lock Technology”) will give it a little refresh–and in as fast as 60 seconds. Of course, it’s intended to be used just for beds, pee pads, cages and more–but not on Fido himself, please! $19.99 at Chapters Indigo

Canadian Hands Natural Wood Incense Sticks Make like a university student again and light up some incense for an admittedly strong but highly effective (and economical!) way of scenting your home. This pack includes 120 sticks in seven different scents including cedar, frankincense, patchouli and more. $20.9 on Amazon

Bio Absorbent Air Purifier with Activated Carbon Freshener This affordable odour absorber also leaves behind a lovely smell–in this case, you can choose from lemon, mint, lavender and glacial. Perfect for spaces such as bathrooms, the activated carbon captures unwanted scents and can be effective for up to six weeks–depending on the size of the room. $8.18 on Amazon

Apothecary Room Spray If your air freshening needs are a little more localized and less intense, this room spray (that’s part of the Apothecary Home Scents collection) is for you. One simple water-based, alcohol and paraben-free spritz will do the trick. It also comes in two scents: Bois (bay, frankincense and amber) and Flore (violet leaf, white gardenia and vetiver). $18.99 at Chapters Indigo

Automatic Fragrance Dispenser This wall-mounted air freshening spray lets you forget about having to make your home smell good as it takes care of business. The freshener sprays at intervals of your choosing i.e. every 30 minutes, and you can also choose the size of space it will spritz and the fragrance’s intensity. $25.99 on Amazon

Clear Air Odor Eliminator Gel Beads If you’re looking for something that absorbs smells (rather than masking them) and leaves behind a fresh scent, this two-pack of gel beads get rid of the stink for up to 90 days. The beads are also made of plant-based ingredients blended with essential oil scents and the container is small enough to be tucked away discreetly. $24.95 on Amazon

Arm & Hammer 48127 Odor Busterz Balls This brand is a trusted one for help in scent management (think: a box of baking soda in your fridge to absorb odours). These little balls tackle scents for up to 60 days and can be used in closets and cupboards but also on the go in hockey bags and more. $9.57 on Amazon (was $11.24)

Febreze Small Spaces Air Freshener As a disposable air freshener for truly small spaces–think a closet or small bathroom–these are also battery and plug free, so you can literally leave them anywhere. They get rid of odours for up to 45 days and take note that users warn that the scent starts out very strong but mellows over time. $6.99 on Amazon