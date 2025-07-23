9 small summer décor swaps that instantly lighten up your space

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
You don’t need to overhaul your space to make it feel like summer – just a few smart décor swaps can shift the whole vibe. Think airy textiles, brighter palettes, and touches of natural texture that instantly lighten the mood. Whether it’s a linen throw, a citrus-hued candle, or a new vase that looks like it belongs in a sun-soaked villa, the right pieces can bring that breezy, just-back-from-vacation energy home.
It’s time to ditch the heavy fleece and embrace lightweight blankets. Inspired by quiet mornings and slow afternoons, this knit throw from Battilo is crafted from 100% soft acrylic for a breathable, skin-friendly feel that’s gentle enough for all ages.
With natural wood beads and soft green leaves, this handcrafted wreath brings a touch of rustic charm to any space. Designed with a warm “hello” and “welcome” message, it’s a perfect everyday accent for your front door, kitchen, or mantel – equally at home in modern, farmhouse, or cozy cottage interiors.
