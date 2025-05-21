SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Outdoor entertaining made easy with these top picks

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted May 21, 2025 9:00 am
1 min read
From ice spheres to privacy screens and beyond. View image in full screen
From ice spheres to privacy screens and beyond. HCD Furniture
Cue the fiesta! Whether it’s an impromptu golden hour get together or a more premeditated (read: proper and planned) garden party–from my experience the best shindigs begin and end with awesome people, comfortable seating and the perfect playlist. Extras like ice spheres and privacy screens? Frosting on the cake!

 

Sitting pretty

Be prepared to host a few more people than you expected, so consider snapping up 2-4 more stackable chairs than you think you’ll need.

Story continues below advertisement

 

HCD Furniture Tolix Stool
I have owned eight of the original, iconic Tolix bar stools since before dupes were even a thing. At this price I wish I’d waited.
$79 at HCD Toronto

 

AddGrace Anti-Slip Bar Stool Cushions
These bistro cushions, designed to fit Tolix as well as its knockoffs, are weather resistant and affix thanks to easy elastic straps.
$67.69 on Amazon (was $81.69)

 

Super-Soft Throw Blanket
Having super soft throw blankets within easy reach for guests of honour? Key.
$54 at Obakki
Story continues below advertisement

 

Veradek Corten Steel Outdoor Privacy Screen Sets
Arriving to you in its un-rusted state, this Linear privacy screen from Canadian brand Veradek ages into the most charmingly cool rusty patina. Extra points for the modern lines.
$257.99 on Amazon $321.99 at Veradek

 

You may also like:

Linen Throw Pillow Covers – $24.99

Waterproof Reversible Mat – $50.99

Rotatable Patio Umbrella – $459

 

Tablescape

Whether it’s mix and match lap blankets or a smattering of terracotta pots – natural touches guarantee to enhance the charm factor.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Bamboo Chargers
These remind me of being a kid! Kick it old school with cheap and cheerful wicker chargers.
$15.99 on Amazon

 

Strawberry Tablecloth Tongs
If you love a table weight, consider these strawberry shortcake cuties from Zara Home.
$35.90 set of 4 at Zara Home

 

EQ3 Dover Planter
Stuff this cylinder-shaped terracotta pot with a baby basil or mint plant for a fragrant, low sightline tablescape.
$12.99 at EQ3
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids – $19.99

More Recommendations

20-Piece Elegant Silverware Cutlery Set – $23.41

Flickering Flameless Candles – $25.19

 

Details, details!

Per my giant ice spheres frozen with week-old blooms and formed using some leftover birthday balloons (below), sometimes one extra little detail can go a long way.

 

Helpcook Ice Ball Molds
Elevate your cocktail game with these silicon ice molds – extra points if you throw in the curl of a lime peel or a lavender sprig.
$19.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lifewit Ice Chilled Condiment Caddy
I’m a food safety freak, so these easy serve containers with ice trays below really speak to me.
$26.99 on Amazon

 

Ice Cube Beverage Chiller
Have you ever seen anything prettier? This fabric bottle chiller from Uashmama (pronounced wash-mama) will pop on your picnic table.
$44 at Uashmama

 

Berlinzo Ice Mold
A bottle of bubbles chilled and wrapped in a palm frond? Sign me up.
$27.75 on Amazon (was $29.75)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Geo Trough Planter
This lovely, low modern trough planter can float between your kitchen windowsill and an impromptu dinner table in the garden. No time to plant? Throw in a few bushels of veggies.
$40.99 at Veradek

 

You may also like:

Solar Lights Outdoor -$62.99

Sun Joe Electric Garden Tiller – $199.99

Ninja FrostVault 45qt Wheeled Cooler – $399.99

