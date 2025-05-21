Outdoor entertaining made easy with these top picks

By Susie Wall
Posted May 21, 2025 9:00 am
Updated May 21, 2025 10:02 am
Cue the fiesta! Whether it’s an impromptu golden hour get together or a more premeditated (read: proper and planned) garden party–from my experience the best shindigs begin and end with awesome people, comfortable seating and the perfect playlist. Extras like ice spheres and privacy screens? Frosting on the cake!
Be prepared to host a few more people than you expected, so consider snapping up 2-4 more stackable chairs than you think you’ll need.
I have owned eight of the original, iconic Tolix bar stools since before dupes were even a thing. At this price I wish I’d waited.
These bistro cushions, designed to fit Tolix as well as its knockoffs, are weather resistant and affix thanks to easy elastic straps.
Having super soft throw blankets within easy reach for guests of honour? Key.
Arriving to you in its un-rusted state, this Linear privacy screen from Canadian brand Veradek ages into the most charmingly cool rusty patina. Extra points for the modern lines.
Whether it’s mix and match lap blankets or a smattering of terracotta pots – natural touches guarantee to enhance the charm factor.
These remind me of being a kid! Kick it old school with cheap and cheerful wicker chargers.
If you love a table weight, consider these strawberry shortcake cuties from Zara Home.
Stuff this cylinder-shaped terracotta pot with a baby basil or mint plant for a fragrant, low sightline tablescape.
Per my giant ice spheres frozen with week-old blooms and formed using some leftover birthday balloons (below), sometimes one extra little detail can go a long way.
Elevate your cocktail game with these silicon ice molds – extra points if you throw in the curl of a lime peel or a lavender sprig.
I’m a food safety freak, so these easy serve containers with ice trays below really speak to me.
Have you ever seen anything prettier? This fabric bottle chiller from Uashmama (pronounced wash-mama) will pop on your picnic table.
A bottle of bubbles chilled and wrapped in a palm frond? Sign me up.
This lovely, low modern trough planter can float between your kitchen windowsill and an impromptu dinner table in the garden. No time to plant? Throw in a few bushels of veggies.
