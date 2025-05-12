Tackling outdoor cleaning jobs for spring is easier than you think!

Send this page to someone via email

Ah, spring. The birds are singing, the sun is (finally) out, and we Canadians are crawling out of hibernation to reclaim our patios, decks and backyards. But as you step outside, coffee in hand, and take a long look around… yikes. There’s grime on the siding, dirt under the patio and your once-proud BBQ is looking more like a junkyard gem.

Don’t panic—you can easily turn that mess into a sparkling outdoor oasis. Let’s break down the essential outdoor cleaning jobs to tackle this spring, along with the products, tools and techniques I personally swear by.

BBQ Cleanup: Because Carbonized Grease Isn’t a Seasoning

Look, we all love a good grill session, whether you’re tossing on burgers, tofu, or a foil pack of veggies. But nothing kills the vibe faster than uneven cooking, weird off-flavours, tons of smoke emerging from the q, or your guests wondering, “Is that black crust part of the meal or…?”

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s your plan:

Vacmaster VBVB611PF 1101 6 Gallon 5 Peak HP Wet Dry Shop Vacuum Start by vacuuming out ash and debris from the grill base using your trusty shop vac (if you don’t have one, may I gently suggest adding it to your arsenal?). Empty and replace the grease trap if needed, too. $119.99 on Amazon

Next, crank your BBQ to high for about 10-15 minutes to burn off any caramelization from leftover food on the grill grates. Once done, turn off the bbq, open the lid and let the grill cool to about 300.

Caron & Doucet BBQ Grill Cleaner Oil Spray on some BBQ grill cleaner oil–a food-safe cleaning spray on the grill and the exterior (bonus: this one’s Canadian-made!). $19.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Grill Brush and Scraper Spray, let it absorb, scrub grill grates with a grill brush, and bask in the glory of a grill that’s ready for action. $29.95 on Amazon (was $34.95)

This maintenance keeps your food looking and tasting great, cooking evenly, and your BBQ being party (or dinner for one) ready at all times.

You may also like:

Heavy Duty Food Tongs – $16.99

ALCAN Aluminum Foil Classic – $20.99

Wireless Meat Thermometer – $89.99

Dust Off the Pressure Washer: Lazy Person’s Magic Wand

If you’ve never used a pressure washer, you’re missing out on one of life’s most satisfying cleaning tools.

Story continues below advertisement

Kärcher K1800PS Max 2250 PSI Electric Pressure Washer You’ll watch years of grime, stains and build up melt off your driveway, patio, siding, deck, car, or fence in seconds, and you’ll feel a wave of satisfaction–it’s visceral, trust me. $250 on Amazon (was $300)

You can level up by pairing your pressure washer with targeted cleaners, like:

There are even specialized solutions for vinyl siding, your car, your boat, or your RV—basically, if it’s dirty and lives outside, there’s a cleaner for it.

You may also like:

Gap Cleaning Brush – $8.99

Absorbent Microfiber Car Wash Drying Mitts – $14.39

Story continues below advertisement

Cleaning Caddy with Handle – $35.44

Patio Furniture Refresh: Stop Apologizing for It

We’ve all got that one friend who says, “Oh, don’t mind the patio set, we haven’t gotten around to cleaning it yet.” Don’t be that friend.

After months (or years) of exposure, outdoor furniture can look rough. Mold and mildew stains, dirt, bird deposits, you name it. To bring it back to life:

Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner Mix up Sal Suds with warm water in a bucket (it’s eco-friendly and effective). $18.82 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Rubbermaid Commercial Utility Brush Scrub with a scrub brush and dry in the sun. $12.93 on Amazon

The transformation will have you excited to invite people over—and sit anywhere they like!

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket – $34.99

Black and Beige Outdoor Rug – $47.99

Landscape Lighting 6 Pack – $71.99

Sidewalk Chalk on Brick: That’s Right, on Brick--not Sidewalk!

Real talk: I love when my daughter gets creative with sidewalk chalk… except when she decides to decorate the brick walls. Brick is stubborn. It holds onto chalk like it’s a family heirloom. Rain doesn’t take care of this kind of chalk, no, you need to get physical for this job.

Here’s how I handle it:

Dawn Platinum Dish Soap Wet the brick and spray with a dish soap and water mix. $10.99 on Amazon (was $12.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Scotch-Brite Household Scrubber Scrub with a stiff brush (or a cleaning toothbrush if it’s a small area). $6.49 on Amazon

Still there? Sprinkle baking soda on the stubborn spots and scrub again. Rinse thoroughly.

You may also like:

Microfiber Cleaning Cloth – $12.99

The Pink Stuff All Purpose Cleaning Paste – $12.73

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes – $12.97

You might need to hit this two or three times, but once it’s done, it’ll be back to normal and you can go back to ‘reminding’ the kids not to colour on the brick (good luck with that one).

Story continues below advertisement

Spring cleaning outside doesn’t have to be a weekend-destroying chore—especially when you have the right tools and a little know-how. You don’t need to buy everything, but the right brush, spray, or pressure washer can shave hours off your effort (and save your back).

So go ahead: claim your patio, your deck, your grill. Let the neighbours wonder how you got it all done so fast.