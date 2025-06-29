Get ready for outdoor cooking with these top picks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Get ready to elevate your outdoor cooking game with the BBQs, grill tools, and mini fridges of your dreams. Whether you’re a seasoned griller or just starting to fire up the BBQ, these must-have items will help you cook, serve, and store like a pro. From the perfect grill to the essential accessories, we’ve got everything you need for a summer of delicious meals and unforgettable moments.
The Rogue 425 BBQ Grill delivers top-notch performance with 3 burners, 36,000 BTUs, and 425 square inches of grilling space, plus a range gas side burner for added convenience. With easy portability, precise heat control, and durable stainless steel cooking grids, it’s the perfect choice for grilling perfection, even in tight spaces like balconies or small patios.
This grill heats up in a flash – 225°F in just 10 minutes and 700°F in 15 – so you can get grilling faster than ever. Plus, with its smart controls and handy cord storage, it’s the perfect combination of convenience and precision for your next cookout.
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill lets you sear, sizzle, and crisp your way to perfection with its 500°F cyclonic air and Smart Cook System. With 6 cooking functions and a built-in thermometer, you can enjoy up to 75% less fat while grilling, air frying, and more.
This dreamy pizza oven from ooni lets you cook up to three 10 inch pizzas at once, with two independent temperature zones for perfect, customizable cooking. With smart technology and a 60-second cook time, it’s the ultimate way to enjoy restaurant-quality pizza right in your backyard.
This compact grilling champ packs 13,000 BTUs of sizzle into 320 sq. in. of porcelain-coated, flavour-locking power – with easy one-hand setup, a sturdy side table, and wheels to roll wherever the party goes.
Spice up your BBQ with these irresistible, hand-crafted hot sauces. Whether you’re craving the sweet kick of pineapple habanero or the fiery zest of green jalapeno, each bottle delivers a burst of flavour that’s sure to impress.
