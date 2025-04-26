Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is here – get up to 80% off!

Send this page to someone via email

The Way Day Sale at Wayfair is here, offering an incredible up to 80% off on everything from functional furniture to chic home decor. But don’t wait too long, this three-day event runs from Saturday, April 26 to Monday, April 28, 2025. From heavily discounted gorgeous beds to chic shower heads, coffee tables and more – your dream home is just a few clicks away.

Candler Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback Crafted with soft velvet and sturdy support, this platform bed will give you a luxurious sleep experience every night. Modern, chic and 75 per cent off! $236.99 at Wayfair (was $959.96)

Condola Sideboard,Buffet table,Dining cabinet,Office credenza with Excellent Storage Performance Bring luxury and organization to your home with this versatile cabinet, featuring a stunning wave-patterned design and elegant gold handles that complements any room while offering ample storage. $379.99 at Wayfair (was $530.28)

Northfleet 47 Inch Console Table From morning coffee to game night snacks, this console’s spacious top and clever cutouts are ready for all your living room moments. $99.99 at Wayfair (was $345.33)

Caomhan Pedestal Coffee Table with Storage The spacious tabletop and neutral wood finish make it the perfect spot for everything from snacks to your favourite decor. $189.99 at Wayfair (was $385.33)

Oval Dining Table Dining Room Table for Kitchen, Bar, Living Room With its sturdy oval base and modern flair, this table isn’t just for dining – it’s your new favourite work spot, meeting hub, or coffee break corner. $939.99 at Wayfair (was $1769.99)

With soft curves, luxe upholstery, and secret storage, this chic accent chair adds beautiful function to any cozy nook. $239.99 at Wayfair (was $539.99)

Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand This classic white nightstand is functional and will blend right into any modern decor. Pairs well with a chic lamp and your favourite book. $118.10 at Wayfair (was $272.00)

Outdoor Aluminum Sofa Set With its sophisticated woodgrain finish and premium cushions, this set instantly transforms your patio space into an upscale retreat, perfect for intimate gatherings or quiet relaxation. $2393.38 at Wayfair (was $5600.00)

58810-CZ-PR Emerge Shower Faucet Instantly elevate your shower with the Emerge shower column – a sleek, Euro-inspired upgrade that brings spa-level luxury without touching a single pipe behind your wall. $532.77 at Wayfair (was $761.10)

ZWILLING Sorrento Plus Double-Wall Glass Coffee Mug (Set of 8) Whether it’s a steamy latte or a chilled treat, these hand-blown glass mugs make every sip feel like a moment of pure elegance. $99.99 at Wayfair

Celine 28 Inch 2-Drawer Nightstand – $489.99