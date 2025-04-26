SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Wayfair's Way Day Sale is here – get up to 80% off!

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 26, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
way day wayfair sale View image in full screen
The Way Day Sale at Wayfair is here, offering an incredible up to 80% off on everything from functional furniture to chic home decor.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Way Day Sale at Wayfair is here, offering an incredible up to 80% off on everything from functional furniture to chic home decor. But don’t wait too long, this three-day event runs from Saturday, April 26 to Monday, April 28, 2025. From heavily discounted gorgeous beds to chic shower heads, coffee tables and more – your dream home is just a few clicks away.

 

Candler Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback
Crafted with soft velvet and sturdy support, this platform bed will give you a luxurious sleep experience every night. Modern, chic and 75 per cent off!
$236.99 at Wayfair (was $959.96)
Story continues below advertisement

 

wayfair cabinet
Condola Sideboard,Buffet table,Dining cabinet,Office credenza with Excellent Storage Performance
Bring luxury and organization to your home with this versatile cabinet, featuring a stunning wave-patterned design and elegant gold handles that complements any room while offering ample storage.
$379.99 at Wayfair (was $530.28)

 

Northfleet 47 Inch Console Table
From morning coffee to game night snacks, this console’s spacious top and clever cutouts are ready for all your living room moments.
$99.99 at Wayfair (was $345.33)

 

Caomhan Pedestal Coffee Table with Storage
The spacious tabletop and neutral wood finish make it the perfect spot for everything from snacks to your favourite decor.
$189.99 at Wayfair (was $385.33)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Oval Dining Table Dining Room Table for Kitchen, Bar, Living Room
With its sturdy oval base and modern flair, this table isn’t just for dining – it’s your new favourite work spot, meeting hub, or coffee break corner.
$939.99 at Wayfair (was $1769.99)

You may also like:

Nadia Metal Buffet Lamp (Set of 2) – $64.99

Admer Velvet Accent Chair with Tufted Back – $91.99

Arther Handmade Ceramic Table Vase – $61.99

 

With soft curves, luxe upholstery, and secret storage, this chic accent chair adds beautiful function to any cozy nook.
$239.99 at Wayfair (was $539.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

wayfair nightstand
Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand
This classic white nightstand is functional and will blend right into any modern decor. Pairs well with a chic lamp and your favourite book.
$118.10 at Wayfair (was $272.00)
More Recommendations

 

Outdoor Aluminum Sofa Set
With its sophisticated woodgrain finish and premium cushions, this set instantly transforms your patio space into an upscale retreat, perfect for intimate gatherings or quiet relaxation.
$2393.38 at Wayfair (was $5600.00)

 

Meya 1 - Light Single Drum Pendant with Raindrop Glass
With its raindrop-inspired glass shade and metallic accents, this pendant light transforms any space into a glowing work of art.
$196.99 at Wayfair (was $356.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

58810-CZ-PR Emerge Shower Faucet
Instantly elevate your shower with the Emerge shower column – a sleek, Euro-inspired upgrade that brings spa-level luxury without touching a single pipe behind your wall.
$532.77 at Wayfair (was $761.10)

 

ZWILLING Sorrento Plus Double-Wall Glass Coffee Mug (Set of 8)
Whether it’s a steamy latte or a chilled treat, these hand-blown glass mugs make every sip feel like a moment of pure elegance.
$99.99 at Wayfair

You may also like:

Wicker/rattan 6 – Person Seating Group With Cushions – $1,340.00

Arched Metal Oversized Full Length Mirrors Wall Mirrors with Stand – $79.99

Story continues below advertisement

Celine 28 Inch 2-Drawer Nightstand – $489.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

