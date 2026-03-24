Maximize small spaces: Top finds for stylish and functional living

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Making the most of a small space can feel like a puzzle. Every piece of furniture, storage solution, and accent matters when room is limited, and the wrong choice can make a space feel crowded or cluttered. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favourite finds from brands like Article, Wayfair, and more—everything from versatile sofas and rolling kitchen islands to clever shelving and multi-use tables. These picks are designed to help you maximize your space, so your home feels open, organized, and ready for everyday living.

Kitchen

47 Inch W Wooden Rolling Kitchen Island If you’re looking for additional counter and storage space, this rolling kitchen island has drawers, a cabinet, adjustable shelves, a spice rack, and a drop-leaf countertop. Its built-in charging station, locking wheels, and easy assembly make it a an easy and mobile solution for smaller homes. $359.99 at Wayfair

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Esse Counter Stool - Light Oak The kitchen is often the heart of the home. Make yours inviting (no matter the size) with these solid wood stools that are perfect for snacking, beverage-sharing and counter-side chats. $329 at Article

Rosin 56.75 Inch Right Corner Banquette Make the most out of your unused kitchen corner by turning it into a cozy, functional breakfast nook with the Rosin banquette — built to last with solid and veneered wood, plush foam cushions wrapped in stain-repellent, abrasion-tested fabric, and uniquely beautiful natural wood variations. $989 at Article

Living room

Better Homes & Gardens Springwood Wood Frame 83.46 Inch Sofa This sofa combines plush high-density foam cushions with soft, natural-coloured upholstery for comfort, supported by a durable hardwood frame. Its easy-to-clean performance fabric makes it a cozy and practical addition to small living rooms or condos. $698.00 at Walmart

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Joilyn Glass Top Single Coffee Table Glass helps create the illusion of open space, so this trendy coffee table does more than hold your favourite beverage. Featuring a clear glass tabletop and striking mid-century–inspired tapered metal legs, it instantly brings an airy feel to your living room. $175.99 at Wayfair

Dining room

5 Piece Modern Dining Table Set for 4 This dining table set may be compact, but it’s full of functionality. The soft boucle chairs make it on trend, while the open shelf underneath keeps essentials within easy reach. It comfortably seats four, making it ideal for apartments, breakfast nooks, or dining areas. $279.99 at Walmart

Sideboard Buffet Cabinet This natural wood cabinet with handwoven rattan doors brings a relaxed, Bohemian vibe to your room. Its open shelves and wide tabletop make it perfect for storing essentials while showcasing décor. $199.82 on Amazon (was $226.79)

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Bedroom

Small Night Stand If you’re on the hunt for a modern find that won’t break the bank, this mid-century style nightstand features two spacious drawers to keep your essentials organized. Its sturdy wood construction and simple assembly make it a great addition to any bedroom or small space. $66.46 on Amazon (was $69.96)

Bookshelf with Cabinet Make the most of your compact space with this versatile piece, featuring a display shelf for trinkets and everyday items, plus a practical cabinet for hidden storage. Its sturdy metal frame and wooden material provide reliable support for books, decorations, and more. $139.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock – $229.99

Miila 6-Drawer Double Dresser – $1999

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Waterless Nebulizing Essential Oil Diffuser – $99.95