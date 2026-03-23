Best cordless vacuums of 2026: Top picks for carpet, hardwood & pets

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In 2026, cordless vacuums have become high-tech tools. Leading brands like Dyson, SharkNinja, Tineco, and more continue to push the boundaries with stronger suction, longer runtimes, and smarter multi-surface performance. These vacuums perform exceptionally on hardwood, carpet, and mixed flooring, with specialized models for pets, budget-conscious buyers, and vacuum/mop hybrids. We’ve gathered highly-rated choices from across trusted brands, making it easy to find the perfect model for your cleaning needs.

Best overall

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V15 Detect is one of the best cordless vacuums because it adapts its power automatically, saving battery while effectively cleaning both hardwood and carpet. Its Fluffy Optic brush and laser feature make it easy to see and remove even tiny debris, and the versatile attachments let it double as a handheld vacuum for pet hair and hard-to-reach areas. Despite a short runtime on max power and a trigger-on design, its cleaning performance and convenience make it a standout premium choice. $799.99 on amazon (was $999.99) $999.99 at Dyson

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Best value

Shark® PowerDetect™ Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum & Auto-Empty System The SharkNinja Shark PowerDetect stands out as one of the best-value vacuums for most people, due to its strong balance of smart features and consistent cleaning performance. Its intelligent detect technology and reliable suction deliver top-tier results across carpets and hard floors, while the option of an auto-empty system reduces maintenance—something rarely found at this price point. Compared to alternatives, it hits the sweet spot between performance and cost, making it a practical, well-rounded choice for households that want strong results without overpaying. $549.99 on Amazon (was $628.57) $749.99 at Sharkninja

Best for pets

Bissell PowerClean FurGuard Simply put, the Bissell PowerClean FurGuard 280W sports a smart design with reliable performance. Features like FurFinder headlights and a self-cleaning brush roll make pet hair removal faster and more thorough, while its cordless, transformable design adds versatility for furniture, stairs, and even car interiors. Backed by Bissell’s trusted reputation, it delivers consistent suction, strong cleaning results, and practical features that make keeping homes free of pet hair easier than ever. $239.99 on Amazon (was $349.99)

Best vacuum and mop

Tineco Floor ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop The Tineco Floor ONE S5 is a smart two-in-one vacuum and mop that makes tackling sticky messes and pet hair on hard floors easy. It automatically adjusts suction, water flow, and brush speed, while the dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate for streak-free results every time. With a self-cleaning brush roller, app connectivity, and space-saving docking station, it’s a major upgrade for anyone looking to clean and mop in a single, convenient device. $399.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Tineco

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Best for hardwood

Miele Duoflex Vacuum Cleaner If you care about thorough hardwood cleaning, the Miele Duoflex is worth considering. Its Multifloor Electrobrush automatically adjusts power between hard floors and carpets. Its lightweight, flexible design reaches under furniture and into tight corners, while the long-running battery keeps the cleaning process smooth and uninterrupted. $537.55 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Best for carpet

Shark PowerPro Flex Reveal Cordless Vacuum The Shark PowerPro Flex Reveal has proven brand reliability to reliably clean all your stubborn carpets. Its PowerFins™ brushroll and FloorDetect™ technology adapt automatically to carpet type and density, while Dirt-Reveal lights highlight hidden dust for a truly thorough clean. With a self-cleaning brushroll, flexible wand, and long runtime, it performs consistently across all surfaces, so it’s a dependable choice for deep cleaning homes with carpet, pets, or mixed flooring. $429.99 on Amazon $449.99 at Sharkninja

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