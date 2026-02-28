The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
With the right tools, a clean home becomes a peaceful retreat—perfect for pre-spring cleaning. We’ve handpicked a collection of must-have products from brands like Method, Dyson and more to turn your organization and cleanliness goals into reality. Keep reading to explore our favourite picks for a beautifully organized home.
The roborock Q10 S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner combines 10,000 Pa HyperForce suction, dual anti-tangle brushes, auto-lifting mop, and ReactiveTech LiDAR navigation for effortless cleaning of pet hair, carpets, and hard floors.
Cleaning just got a whole lot easier with this electric spin scrubber, featuring 8 versatile brush heads for every corner of your home. From shower tiles to your car, this scrubber’s adjustable length and fast charging make it your new best friend for spring cleaning.
Messy drawers will no longer be a problem with these sleek acrylic drawer organizers. With four sizes to choose from and non-slip durability, its easy to organize everything from cosmetics to office supplies.
Keep your belongings safe and organized with these multi-use vacuum storage bags—perfect for both home storage and travel! With a triple-seal design and handy pump included, they save space and protect your items.
Get ready to master home cleaning with The Complete Book of Home Cleaning—your eco-friendly guide to tackling every mess and stain with natural, toxin-free solutions. From seasonal projects to DIY cleaning tips, this book will help you create simple routines that keep your home spotless and safe, no matter how busy life gets.
Tackle dirt and grime with this cleaner from Method. This plant-based formula cleans everything from countertops to glass with a refreshing French lavender scent. Cruelty-free, eco-friendly, and powerful, it’s the perfect way to freshen up your home while being kind to the planet.
If you love a spotless home, the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum offers powerful suction and up to 40 minutes of runtime to tackle every corner with ease. Lightweight and cordless, it comes with multiple attachments for floors, upholstery, and tight spaces, making whole-home cleaning fast, convenient, and efficient.
Say goodbye to fuzz and hello to freshness with this electric lint remover, perfect for reviving your everything from your favourite sweaters to furniture fabrics in seconds. Compact and ultra powerful, it’s your secret weapon for keeping clothes and furniture looking brand new.
