Best easter ideas 2026: Baskets, fun activities & home décor inspiration

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As the grass turns greener and flowers begin to bloom, it’s time to get ready for Easter celebrations—this year falling on April 5, 2026. From woven baskets and sweet treats to standout finds from Simons, Pottery Barn, Lush and more, these festive picks bring a nostalgic yet elevated touch to the holiday—perfect for creating kid- and family-approved Easter magic.
If you’re looking for an alternative to chocolate this Easter, Chris the Carrot is a fun and unexpected gift that swaps sweets for self-care. Packed with vegan bath treats and tucked inside a reusable carrot-shaped bag, it’s a playful option that lasts long after the egg hunt is over.
The Lanpn 6-piece Easter egg candle set features charming pastel, macaron-coloured designs with delicate spring scents like rose, jasmine, lemongrass, and grapefruit, creating a warm and refreshing seasonal atmosphere. Made from high-quality soy wax with clean-burning cotton wicks, these mini votive candles are perfect for festive décor, table centerpieces, or thoughtful Easter gifts.
These Wabi-Sabi bunny figurines feature a soft off-white tone and textured sand finish, embracing the beauty of simplicity. Crafted from durable pressed wood, they make a versatile décor accent or thoughtful Easter gift, perfect for spring styling, dinner displays, or minimalist farmhouse interiors.
This large-print Easter activity book by Stinson Publishing is packed with over 100 engaging puzzles—including word searches, mazes, colouring pages, and word scrambles—designed to entertain kids ages 6 and up. With progressively challenging levels and educational benefits like improving vocabulary, focus, and problem-solving skills, it’s a fun, screen-free option perfect for Easter baskets, travel, or family time.
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