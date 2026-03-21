Best easter ideas 2026: Baskets, fun activities & home décor inspiration

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As the grass turns greener and flowers begin to bloom, it’s time to get ready for Easter celebrations—this year falling on April 5, 2026. From woven baskets and sweet treats to standout finds from Simons, Pottery Barn, Lush and more, these festive picks bring a nostalgic yet elevated touch to the holiday—perfect for creating kid- and family-approved Easter magic.

Baskets

Personalized Easter Basket for Kids These adorable Baster baskets for kids are personalized to make this easter celebration extra special – perfect for Easter egg hunts or as a festive decor piece. $29.99 on Amazon

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Seagrass Easter Basket If you’re looking for something a little more timeless, this woven seagrass option from Pottery Barn looks straight out of a fairytale and will last you for years of Easter hunts to come. $59.99 at Pottery Barn (was $75)

Chris The Carrot If you’re looking for an alternative to chocolate this Easter, Chris the Carrot is a fun and unexpected gift that swaps sweets for self-care. Packed with vegan bath treats and tucked inside a reusable carrot-shaped bag, it’s a playful option that lasts long after the egg hunt is over. $48.00 at Lush

Decor

6 Pcs Easter Egg Candles Gift Set The Lanpn 6-piece Easter egg candle set features charming pastel, macaron-coloured designs with delicate spring scents like rose, jasmine, lemongrass, and grapefruit, creating a warm and refreshing seasonal atmosphere. Made from high-quality soy wax with clean-burning cotton wicks, these mini votive candles are perfect for festive décor, table centerpieces, or thoughtful Easter gifts. $17.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

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Rabbit Figurines These Wabi-Sabi bunny figurines feature a soft off-white tone and textured sand finish, embracing the beauty of simplicity. Crafted from durable pressed wood, they make a versatile décor accent or thoughtful Easter gift, perfect for spring styling, dinner displays, or minimalist farmhouse interiors. $22.99 on Amazon

Easter Bunny Carrot Garland Add a little hop, a dash of charm, and a sprinkle of spring magic with this Bunny & Carrot Garland – it’s Easter cuteness all strung together! $25.66 on Amazon

Rustic Easter Egg Cloche This handcrafted terracotta egg from Pottery Barn is both festive and beautiful – a glowing centerpiece that’ll steal the spotlight at your Easter table. $66.99 at Pottery Barn (was $84)

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Day at the farm egg cups Set of 2 These festive egg cups from Simons add a sweet touch to your breakfast table with adorable rabbits and chickens. It’s the perfect piece for Easter or any morning that needs a bit of spring fun. $14.00 at Simons

Wooden Bunnies Available individually or as a set of three, these handcrafted bunnies are crafted from responsibly sourced mango wood in a beautiful ash finish and will add a rustic charm to your home. $89.99 at West Elm (was $53 - $143)

Luxurious Tulip Blossom Polysilk Wreath Celebrate the season in full bloom! This faux tulip wreath brings a pop of springtime joy to your home with its colourful blossoms, lush greenery, and rustic twig base. $94.99 at Wayfair (was $99.99)

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You may also like:

24 Pcs Mochi Squishy Toy Prefilled Easter Eggs – $25.99

Floral Bunny Stoneware Tiered Stand – $95.99

Rattan Round Place Mats – $49.99

Treats

Cadbury Mini Eggs Stock up now – because no Easter hunt is complete without a handful (or basketful!) of Cadbury mini eggs. $20.48 on Amazon (was $21.99)

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12 Pcs Easter Eggs Shell Bunny Shaped Novelty Themed Character Containers Add a pop of fun to your celebrations with these bright fillable containers, great for holding Easter goodies for the little ones. $19.99 on Amazon

Activities

Easter Activity Book: For kids ages 6 and up! This large-print Easter activity book by Stinson Publishing is packed with over 100 engaging puzzles—including word searches, mazes, colouring pages, and word scrambles—designed to entertain kids ages 6 and up. With progressively challenging levels and educational benefits like improving vocabulary, focus, and problem-solving skills, it’s a fun, screen-free option perfect for Easter baskets, travel, or family time. $15.05 on Amazon

LEGO Easter Rabbits Display 288pcs I can’t think of a better way to spend Easter with the kiddos than by building this 288-piece bunny LEGO set. Interactive screen-free fun, what more could you ask for? $54.99 on Amazon

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You may also like:

Brain Games – Sticker by Letter: Happy Easter Activity Book – $14.50

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41 Pcs Easter Egg Decorating DIY Kit – $22.99

Let’s Color Easter Eggs: A Coloring Book – $21.40

Fillable Easter Carrots Containers – $21.99