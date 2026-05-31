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Let’s be honest: keeping food cold outside in the summer is one of those things we all kind of know we should be doing properly… and then the sun comes out, the patio fills up, and the potato salad has been sitting on the table for two hours. Yikes!

Health Canada estimates that about 4 million Canadians get a foodborne illness every year, and summer is the peak risk window. Bacteria can double in as little as 20 minutes once food hits the “danger zone” between 4°C and 60°C. When it’s above 30°C outside (which is basically every July afternoon) you’ve got just one hour before perishables should be tossed.

Good news: you don’t need to overhaul your hosting routine. You just need the right tools for the right kind of day. Here are the six I recommend for every summer scenario.

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1. The Chic Side Table Cooler That Doesn't Look Like a Cooler

Veradek Outdoor Cooler Side Table If you’ve ever spent a Saturday night staring at a giant blue plastic cooler in the middle of your patio, this one’s for you. The Veradek Cooler Side Table is a 2-in-1 outdoor side table with a hidden cooler inside. Twist the top open, drop in ice and drinks, twist it closed. When not in use, it’s just a chic side table that can elevate any outdoor space.It holds up to 55 cans, keeps everything cold for 12 hours thanks to double-walled insulation, and it’s made in Canada! It’s constructed from a stone-plastic composite that is all-weather, fade-resistant, and can be left outside year-round (I have one, and I can attest to this). The fact that it looks like a high-end designer table is a definite bonus. $134.99 on Amazon

2. The Elevated Way to Serve Cold Food

Most of us have done a variation of this move: tuck a few ice packs around the dip bowl, hope for the best and walk away. First, it looks a little rough, and more importantly, it doesn’t really work. There are two purpose-built tools that fix this beautifully.

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YARNOW Inflatable Ice Serving Bar Tray The Inflatable Ice Serving Tray is a large tray you inflate in seconds and fill with ice and if you’re imagining a mini blow-up kids’ pool, that’s exactly what this is! it cradles and cools bottles, dips, charcuterie, fruit, shrimp platters, and anything that needs to stay cold at the serving point. It looks like a styled bar setup and it can also float which makes it great for drinks at the lake or pool. $18.59 on Amazon

Large Ice Chilled Condiment Basket For smaller setups, the Ice Condiment & Garnish Tray is your bar cart’s or BBQ setup’s best friend. Chilled citrus, condiments, dips, cocktail garnishes…everything stays below 4°C and looks intentional while staying cool and safe to eat. This small investment will get used again and again this summer. $32.17 on Amazon

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Outdoor Patio Storage Bags – $50.79

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Veradek Umbrella Side Table – $126.99

Owala FreeSip Water Bottle – $41.99

3. The Picnic Cooler That Doesn't Steal Your Energy

You know the moment: standing in the parking lot at the beach or the park, trying to figure out how you’re going to drag a cooler, a blanket, three kids, and a tote bag across half a kilometre of sand.

Rolling Cooler Backpack The Rolling Cooler Backpack is the perfect hybrid solution: wheels for the long flat stretches, backpack straps for stairs and rough terrain. Plus, it’s insulated for a full family day of fun and food. The cooler that comes with you is the cooler that keeps your food safe and the one that stays in the trunk because it’s too annoying to carry doesn’t help anyone. If you’re all about enjoying the outdoors (picnics, beaches, sports games…) and having a bite along the way, this is definitely the cooler for you. $89.99 on Amazon

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4. The Niche Hack Every Sports Day (Especially a Golfer!) Needs

Beer Sleeve This one’s a delightful surprise. The Golf Bag Cooler Sleeve slips into a golf bag, sports duffel, or beach tote and holds and insulates 6 cans or bottles. It’s the answer to that sweaty mid-game moment when your water has somehow turned into pasta water, and you’d do anything for a cold beverage. This is especially great for golfers, soccer parents, beachgoers, and anyone who spends long hours outside without an obvious cooler-friendly spot to set things down. $21.99 on Amazon

5. The Science Upgrade That Works in Every Cooler You Own

Regular ice has three problems: it melts, it makes everything soggy once it does, and it only gives you a few hours of cold before turning into lukewarm water. It’s 2026, and I’m here to tell you there’s a much better way.

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Reusable Cooling Sheet A Reusable Cooling Sheet is a flexible mat you freeze overnight and lay flat in any cooler. It uses Phase Change Material (PCM) technology, the same science used in pharmaceutical and food logistics. Instead of melting, PCM holds at a specific cold temperature for hours, then refreezes when you pop it back in the freezer. You’ve probably used a version of this in kids’ lunch bags. They’re great. You can even lay this flat on a table to keep food cool while it sits out. The result: roughly 3–5x longer cooling than ice, no water, no soggy food, no mess. It works with every other product on this list, making it a super smart upgrade. $46.8 on Amazon

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Dyson Cool™ CF1 fan – $379.99

Large Resin Planter Pot – $39.99

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station – $649