SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Must-have tennis gear and accessories for every kind of player

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 21, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
We’ve got everything you need to look good and play even better. Think Lululemon, L.L.Bean, Wilson and more. See you on the court!. View image in full screen
We’ve got everything you need to look good and play even better. Think Lululemon, L.L.Bean, Wilson and more. See you on the court!.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Suns out, racquets out! Pickleball might be trending, but tennis is a classic that never goes out of style. You don’t have to be a pro to play; we’ve rounded up all the must-have gear to get you started. From stylish tennis skirts to reliable rackets and roomy totes, we’ve got everything you need to look good and play even better. See you on the court!

 

L.L.Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top
For storing everything from your hoodie to your water bottle – L.L. Bean’s handcrafted totes are made one at a time by expert stitchers in Maine. True quality that’s built to last.
$65 at L.L.Bean
Story continues below advertisement

 

STELLE Women Tennis Skirt Golf Skorts
Serve looks and comfort all at once in this white tennis skirt – high-waisted, stretchy, and complete with built-in shorts and pockets, it’s perfect for acing your game or just running errands.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

Wilson Championship Extra Duty Tennis Ball
These Wilson tennis balls are an essential for players of all levels – built for durability, extra-long play on hard courts and trusted at Grand Slam tournaments and NCAA matches.
$8.49 on Amazon

 

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment.
$259.99 on Amazon (was $329)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Resistance Bands – $12.99

Stackable Water Bottle Organizer – $29.99

Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Tank – $47

Butterluxe Strappy High Neck Longline Sports Bra – $44

 

Pro Tennis Rackets (2-Pack)
This value pack includes two 27-inch rackets, balls, grips, and a portable cover – perfect for beginners, students, or casual players—featuring durable frames and strings, a sleek design with comfortable grips, optimal balance for power and control, and high-quality performance at an affordable price.
$75.1 on Amazon (was $79.99)
More Recommendations

 

Soft Jersey Half Zip
Perfectly lightweight and soft, this soft jersey half zip will be your go-to for layering or lounging. Designed with a sleek half-zip and buttery-smooth jersey fabric, this piece is the ultimate blend of functionality and chic minimalism.
$98 at Lululemon
Story continues below advertisement

 

ASICS Men's Gel-Dedicate 8 Tennis Shoes
These tennis shoes are built to last with durable leather toes, eco-friendly sockliners, and support for extra stability, plus gel cushioning that keeps every step comfy on the court.
$119.95 on Amazon

 

Alien Pros Tennis Racket Grip Tape
Tennis racket grip tape gives your racquet a secure, comfortable hold, helping you maintain control and play your best – perfect for anyone who wants high performance on every serve and swing.
$10.99 on Amazon

You may also like

Garmin Venu 3S, GPS Smartwatch – $529.98

Google Fitbit – $209.99

Story continues below advertisement

Mini Vibration Plate – $146.35

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices