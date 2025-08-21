Must-have tennis gear and accessories for every kind of player

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Suns out, racquets out! Pickleball might be trending, but tennis is a classic that never goes out of style. You don’t have to be a pro to play; we’ve rounded up all the must-have gear to get you started. From stylish tennis skirts to reliable rackets and roomy totes, we’ve got everything you need to look good and play even better. See you on the court!
Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment.
This value pack includes two 27-inch rackets, balls, grips, and a portable cover – perfect for beginners, students, or casual players—featuring durable frames and strings, a sleek design with comfortable grips, optimal balance for power and control, and high-quality performance at an affordable price.
Perfectly lightweight and soft, this soft jersey half zip will be your go-to for layering or lounging. Designed with a sleek half-zip and buttery-smooth jersey fabric, this piece is the ultimate blend of functionality and chic minimalism.
