Must-have tennis gear and accessories for every kind of player

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Suns out, racquets out! Pickleball might be trending, but tennis is a classic that never goes out of style. You don’t have to be a pro to play; we’ve rounded up all the must-have gear to get you started. From stylish tennis skirts to reliable rackets and roomy totes, we’ve got everything you need to look good and play even better. See you on the court!

L.L.Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top For storing everything from your hoodie to your water bottle – L.L. Bean’s handcrafted totes are made one at a time by expert stitchers in Maine. True quality that’s built to last. $65 at L.L.Bean

Story continues below advertisement

STELLE Women Tennis Skirt Golf Skorts Serve looks and comfort all at once in this white tennis skirt – high-waisted, stretchy, and complete with built-in shorts and pockets, it’s perfect for acing your game or just running errands. $29.99 on Amazon

Wilson Championship Extra Duty Tennis Ball These Wilson tennis balls are an essential for players of all levels – built for durability, extra-long play on hard courts and trusted at Grand Slam tournaments and NCAA matches. $8.49 on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment. $259.99 on Amazon (was $329)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Resistance Bands – $12.99

Stackable Water Bottle Organizer – $29.99

Butterluxe Racerback High Neck Tank – $47

Butterluxe Strappy High Neck Longline Sports Bra – $44

Pro Tennis Rackets (2-Pack) This value pack includes two 27-inch rackets, balls, grips, and a portable cover – perfect for beginners, students, or casual players—featuring durable frames and strings, a sleek design with comfortable grips, optimal balance for power and control, and high-quality performance at an affordable price. $75.1 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Soft Jersey Half Zip Perfectly lightweight and soft, this soft jersey half zip will be your go-to for layering or lounging. Designed with a sleek half-zip and buttery-smooth jersey fabric, this piece is the ultimate blend of functionality and chic minimalism. $98 at Lululemon

Story continues below advertisement

ASICS Men's Gel-Dedicate 8 Tennis Shoes These tennis shoes are built to last with durable leather toes, eco-friendly sockliners, and support for extra stability, plus gel cushioning that keeps every step comfy on the court. $119.95 on Amazon

Alien Pros Tennis Racket Grip Tape Tennis racket grip tape gives your racquet a secure, comfortable hold, helping you maintain control and play your best – perfect for anyone who wants high performance on every serve and swing. $10.99 on Amazon

You may also like

Garmin Venu 3S, GPS Smartwatch – $529.98

Google Fitbit – $209.99

Story continues below advertisement

Mini Vibration Plate – $146.35