The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Father’s Day gifts can be tricky–dads have a habit of buying what they need when they need it, leaving the rest of us wondering what’s left to surprise them with. The good news? You don’t have to spend a fortune to find something he’ll genuinely appreciate. From a display-worthy LEGO set and a portable JBL speaker to a rugged Coleman cooler built for summer adventures, these thoughtful finds all come in under $100 pack plenty of value. Ahead, 15 Father’s Day gifts he’ll *actually* use.
For the dad who loves cars as much as he loves a good project, this LEGO Technic Ferrari delivers hours of hands-on fun. With 897 pieces, plus working steering and engine details, it’s the kind of gift he’ll proudly display long after the final piece is snapped into place.
Whether he’s casting a line or running weekend errands, this breathable cotton dad hat is sure to become a staple. We’re partial to the camo design, but it also comes in classic black and navy for dads who prefer an understated look.
Give Dad a piece of history this Father’s Day with a 2025 uncirculated coin set. Featuring six pristine coins–including the elusive 50-cent piece–it’s a thoughtful, affordable gift for collectors and anyone who appreciates Canada’s heritage in mint condition.
Small but mighty, this portable Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly powerful sound. The built-in carabiner clips onto backpacks, golf bags and coolers with ease, while the waterproof design makes it perfect for cottage weekends, camping trips and everything in between.
Built for dads who are always building or tinkering, this wearable Bluetooth speaker clips securely onto clothing while delivering surprisingly big sound. It’s lightweight, durable and ready for everything from DIY projects to gardening sessions.
Upgrade his grooming routine with this handsome leather dopp kit. The spacious interior easily accommodates full-sized products, while the timeless design looks just as sleek on a bathroom counter as it does tucked into a carry-on.
Every dad deserves a reliable grooming tool. Featuring 40 precision length settings, self-sharpening blades and a fully waterproof design, this beard trimmer makes maintaining facial hair quick and easy.
Write a comment