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Father’s Day gifts can be tricky–dads have a habit of buying what they need when they need it, leaving the rest of us wondering what’s left to surprise them with. The good news? You don’t have to spend a fortune to find something he’ll genuinely appreciate. From a display-worthy LEGO set and a portable JBL speaker to a rugged Coleman cooler built for summer adventures, these thoughtful finds all come in under $100 pack plenty of value. Ahead, 15 Father’s Day gifts he’ll *actually* use.

The display-worthy LEGO set

LEGO Technic Ferrari For the dad who loves cars as much as he loves a good project, this LEGO Technic Ferrari delivers hours of hands-on fun. With 897 pieces, plus working steering and engine details, it’s the kind of gift he’ll proudly display long after the final piece is snapped into place. $73.98 on Amazon (was $79.99) $73.98 at Walmart

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The versatile fishing hat

Big Fish Guy® Dad Hat Whether he’s casting a line or running weekend errands, this breathable cotton dad hat is sure to become a staple. We’re partial to the camo design, but it also comes in classic black and navy for dads who prefer an understated look. $49.99 on Amazon

The hot lunch upgrade

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box If Dad likes his food hot, he needs this electric lunch box ASAP. With a detachable cord and spill-proof lid, it’s the perfect on-the-go gift for warm meals anywhere. $34.98 on Amazon (was $39)

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The collector’s keepsake

Classic Uncirculated Coin Set (2026) Give Dad a piece of history this Father’s Day with a 2025 uncirculated coin set. Featuring six pristine coins–including the elusive 50-cent piece–it’s a thoughtful, affordable gift for collectors and anyone who appreciates Canada’s heritage in mint condition. $26.95 at Royal Canadian Mint

The take-anywhere speaker

JBL Clip 5 Small but mighty, this portable Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly powerful sound. The built-in carabiner clips onto backpacks, golf bags and coolers with ease, while the waterproof design makes it perfect for cottage weekends, camping trips and everything in between. $99.98 on Amazon $99.98 at Walmart

The patio season essential

Coleman Chiller Whether he’s heading to the lake or hosting a backyard barbecue, this cooler keeps drinks cold for up to 2.5 days. Bonus points for the easy-clean interior and enough room to hold up to 76 cans. $76.99 on Amazon

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The small but mighty soundtrack

DEWALT Wearable Bluetooth Speaker Built for dads who are always building or tinkering, this wearable Bluetooth speaker clips securely onto clothing while delivering surprisingly big sound. It’s lightweight, durable and ready for everything from DIY projects to gardening sessions. $99.57 on Amazon

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Garden Tool Set – $26.90

3-in-1 Charging Station – $39.99

SAXX Underwear Co. Men’s Underwear – $46.95

The everyday training shoe

Under Armour Mens Charged Commit Trainer 4 Sneaker Dad’s gym sessions just became more stylish. These lightweight, breathable sneakers provide flexible support, cushioned comfort and reliable traction–perfect for keeping up with his active lifestyle. $91.63 on Amazon

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The summer swim short

Seersucker Long Liner 6'' Volley Swimsuit Upgrade Dad’s swim drawer with this classic striped pair. The textured seersucker fabric feels timeless, while the comfortable long liner keeps things easy-breezy for sunny summer days by the water. $72 at Bikini Village

The golfer’s backup

Nitro Ultimate Distance Golf Ball Golf dads can never have too many golf balls. This affordable set is designed for maximum distance and impressive performance, making it a thoughtful add-on gift for Father’s Day. $13 on Amazon

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The smart fitness find

RENPHO Smart Jump Rope For the dad who’s committed to his fitness goals, this Bluetooth-enabled jump rope tracks workout stats directly through the app. It even converts into a cordless mode for smaller workout spaces. $36.99 on Amazon

The socks he’ll actually appreciate

Unisex Daily Essential Crew Socks Stripe Good socks are one of life’s underrated luxuries. With cushioned terry loops, seamless toe construction and supportive arch compression, these are destined to become his new favourites. $14 at Lululemon

The sleek travel companion

Nappa Leather Toiletry Bag Upgrade his grooming routine with this handsome leather dopp kit. The spacious interior easily accommodates full-sized products, while the timeless design looks just as sleek on a bathroom counter as it does tucked into a carry-on. $100 at Quince

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The polished timepiece

GOLDEN HOUR Men's Watch This sleek timepiece is the ultimate stylish gift for Dad. Its sharp-looking silver encasement is guaranteed to elevate any outfit. $55.99 on Amazon

The grooming essential

Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series Every dad deserves a reliable grooming tool. Featuring 40 precision length settings, self-sharpening blades and a fully waterproof design, this beard trimmer makes maintaining facial hair quick and easy. $39.95 on Amazon (was $54.99)

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Govee Smart Light Bulbs – $69.99

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Magcubic Projector 4K with WiFi and Bluetooth – $69.99

Wrangler Hardside Carry-on – $75.62