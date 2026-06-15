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Father’s Day has a way of sneaking up on us. If you’re still searching for the perfect present, don’t panic–there’s still time to score a gift he’ll genuinely appreciate. From a sophisticated Dolce&Gabbana fragrance and a sleek De’Longhi coffee machine to a Garmin smartwatch built for adventure, these thoughtful last-minute finds are anything but an afterthought. Ahead, 11 Father’s Day gifts that are sure to arrive with plenty of wow factor.
For the dad who appreciates the finer things, this sophisticated fragrance is an easy win. Notes of black pepper, tobacco and warm amber create a rich, masculine scent that feels timeless. Bonus: the bottle will look super sleek on his dresser.
Whether he’s manning the grill, relaxing at the cottage or tackling weekend projects, this portable speaker delivers surprisingly powerful sound for the price. With enhanced bass, waterproof protection and up to 24 hours of battery life, it’s built for summer adventures.
If Dad’s idea of a perfect morning starts with a great cup of coffee, this machine will quickly become his favourite countertop companion. It prepares everything from espresso and cappuccinos to iced coffee with the touch of a button, while the built-in grinder ensures every cup starts with freshly ground beans.
For the dad who never sits still, this premium GPS smartwatch does it all. From tracking workouts and recovery metrics to navigating hiking trails and taking calls from his wrist, it’s packed with features designed for athletes, golfers, runners and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Help Dad channel his inner grill master this summer. Complete with a cast iron burger press, seasoning shaker and professional-style flipper, this kit makes it easy to recreate restaurant-worthy smash burgers at home.
Show him how much you care with this sentimental picture frame. It alternates photos automatically, so he can reminisce on all the good times. Load this digital frame with family photos before gifting it and watch his face light up.
With Canada playing host to the world’s biggest sporting event, this commemorative coin roll makes a unique keepsake for soccer-loving dads. Featuring 25 colourized $1 coins celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026, it’s a collectible he’ll proudly hang onto long after the final whistle.
If Dad’s happiest place is the golf course, this feature-packed cart bag is sure to earn a spot in his regular rotation. The 14-way divider system keeps clubs neatly organized and protected, while multiple storage pockets—including a cooler compartment for drinks—ensure all his essentials stay within easy reach.
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