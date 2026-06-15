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Father’s Day has a way of sneaking up on us. If you’re still searching for the perfect present, don’t panic–there’s still time to score a gift he’ll genuinely appreciate. From a sophisticated Dolce&Gabbana fragrance and a sleek De’Longhi coffee machine to a Garmin smartwatch built for adventure, these thoughtful last-minute finds are anything but an afterthought. Ahead, 11 Father’s Day gifts that are sure to arrive with plenty of wow factor.

The signature scent

Dolce&Gabbana The One For Men Parfum with Tobacco For the dad who appreciates the finer things, this sophisticated fragrance is an easy win. Notes of black pepper, tobacco and warm amber create a rich, masculine scent that feels timeless. Bonus: the bottle will look super sleek on his dresser. $188 at Sephora

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The Dad playlist

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Whether he’s manning the grill, relaxing at the cottage or tackling weekend projects, this portable speaker delivers surprisingly powerful sound for the price. With enhanced bass, waterproof protection and up to 24 hours of battery life, it’s built for summer adventures. $39.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

The morning coffee upgrade

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine If Dad’s idea of a perfect morning starts with a great cup of coffee, this machine will quickly become his favourite countertop companion. It prepares everything from espresso and cappuccinos to iced coffee with the touch of a button, while the built-in grinder ensures every cup starts with freshly ground beans. $699.97 on Amazon (was $999.99) $699.98 at Walmart

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The ultimate adventure watch

Garmin fēnix 8 – 43mm For the dad who never sits still, this premium GPS smartwatch does it all. From tracking workouts and recovery metrics to navigating hiking trails and taking calls from his wrist, it’s packed with features designed for athletes, golfers, runners and outdoor enthusiasts alike. $1161.51 on Amazon (was $1498.96) $1,161.51 at Walmart (was $1,599.99)

The burger-night essential

Cuisinart Smash Burger Kit Help Dad channel his inner grill master this summer. Complete with a cast iron burger press, seasoning shaker and professional-style flipper, this kit makes it easy to recreate restaurant-worthy smash burgers at home. $31.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

The recovery hero

TheraGun Relief Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun Deep muscle relief meets surprisingly quiet power. This massage gun is truly a luxe, practical gift for the dad who could use a little extra tension release. $179.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

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The sophisticated fragrance

Warm, smoky and unforgettable, this fragrance hits all the right notes with hints of patchouli and sandalwood. It’s a smooth scent for the man who’s tricky to shop for. $105 at Holt Renfrew

The sentimental keepsake

Skylight Digital Picture Frame Show him how much you care with this sentimental picture frame. It alternates photos automatically, so he can reminisce on all the good times. Load this digital frame with family photos before gifting it and watch his face light up. $199.99 on Amazon $178.65 at Walmart

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The coffee table book

The Watch Book Rolex A must-have for any collector or enthusiast, this hardcover deep dive into Rolex history is filled with glossy photos and fascinating horological trivia. $142.97 on Amazon (was $153.7)

The soccer fan’s collectible

2026 $1 FIFA World Cup 2026ᵀᴹ Colourized Special Wrap Roll With Canada playing host to the world’s biggest sporting event, this commemorative coin roll makes a unique keepsake for soccer-loving dads. Featuring 25 colourized $1 coins celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026, it’s a collectible he’ll proudly hang onto long after the final whistle. $59.95 at Mint.ca

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Tangkula Golf Cart Bag If Dad’s happiest place is the golf course, this feature-packed cart bag is sure to earn a spot in his regular rotation. The 14-way divider system keeps clubs neatly organized and protected, while multiple storage pockets—including a cooler compartment for drinks—ensure all his essentials stay within easy reach. $159.99 on Amazon

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