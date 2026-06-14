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Shopping for an outdoorsy dad is a special kind of impossible. Ask him what he wants and he’ll say “Nothing, I’m good!” which is a lie, because the man has been using the same fraying camp chair since 2009. The trick isn’t buying him more stuff. It’s upgrading the things he already loves doing outside, courtesy of brands like Birdfy, LG and even Dyson. Here’s my Father’s Day list for the dad who’d rather be in the yard, on the water, or at the BBQ than just about anywhere else.

For the dad whose knees file a complaint every spring

Garden Kneeler and Seat with Umbrella Gardening is wonderful right up until the moment you have to stand back up. This garden kneeler and seat is a two-in-one: kneel on the padded side to save your knees, then flip it over and it’s a sturdy stool for when you’d rather sit. It comes with a clip-on umbrella for shade, little tool pouches on the sides, and handles that help you push yourself back up off the ground. It holds up to 330 lbs and folds flat for the shed. If the dad in your life gardens but groans every time he gets down to the soil, this is the gift for him. $136.99 on Amazon

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For the dad (or grandad) who’s quietly obsessed with birds

Birdfy Bird Feeder Camera Somewhere along the way, many dads develop strong opinions about birds. This bird feeder with a built-in camera leans all the way in: it snaps close-up photos and video of every winged visitor, uses an app to identify the species, and pings his phone when someone lands. It’s birdwatching with a side of tech, and it’s definitely the thing the grandkids will fight over. A lovely gift for the dad who already keeps the feeder stocked and narrates the action through the kitchen window. $116.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

For the dad who refuses to let the game end at sunset

TOSY Flying Disc A regular flying disc is just a promo item you’d get from your dentist, but a flying disc that lights up is the gift that keeps on giving. This 175-gram disc is regulation weight, so it actually flies straight and it’s built with 108 bright LEDs that flick on the second you throw it and shut off to save battery. A 30-minute charge gets you about a thousand throws(!!!). It’s waterproof, it floats, and the glow-in-the-dark rim makes it easy to spot after dark. Dads will love playing this with their friends and kids in the backyard, on the beach, and at the campsite. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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For the dad who still thinks he’s 25

Spikeball Game Set Spikeball is the round-net game you’ve probably seen at the beach or a friend’s yard. It’s become a craze because it’s genuinely fun, mildly competitive, and gets everyone off their phones. It packs up into a small bag for the lakehouse, beach or the campsite, but it does come with a small warning: he might take it too seriously. $89.99 on Amazon

For the dad who really loves his home theater and wants one outside

LG CineBeam Q Mini 4K UHD Portable Projector Screens plus cool technology plus the outdoors? Big win for the dads out there. The LG CineBeam Q is a palm-sized 4K laser projector that throws a picture up to 120 inches onto the side of the garage, a hung sheet, or the fence. It focuses and squares itself up automatically the second you set it down and the rotating handle doubles as a stand, so he can aim it anywhere, even straight up at the ceiling. The best part for outdoors: it runs off a USB-C power bank, so there’s no cord wrangling across the lawn. $1399.99 on Amazon

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For the dad who wants movies and entertainment to come to him

LG StanbyME 2 Lifestyle TV This one’s a splurge, but hear me out. The LG StanbyME 2 is a 27-inch wireless touchscreen TV that rolls around on a stand, rotates horizontally or vertically and the screen lifts right off to carry like a tablet. With up to four hours of battery, that means the game follows him out to the patio, a movie plays on the deck, and the recipe sits close to the kitchen counter or outdoor prep area, all without a single cord. It can even turn into a digital gameboard. Like a lot of tech these days, t’s portable, not weatherproof, so think deck-and-patio, not leave-it-in-the-rain. But for the dad who likes his entertainment wherever he happens to be, this is a favourite.. $1498 on Amazon

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For the dad who’s always the most prepared guy in the group

LuminAID Nova Colors Solar Camping Lantern Everyone knows that one dad who shows up to the campsite with a headlamp and the latest and greatest in gear that makes everyone else reconsider their choices. Well, this inflatable solar lantern is right up his alley: it charges in the sun (or by USB), collapses flat to pack, and inflates into a soft, waterproof lantern that emits a surprising amount of light. It’s perfect for camping, the cottage, power outages, or just giving a softer glow on the patio for a nice night in. $57.49 on Amazon

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For the dad who keeps his phone too close to the water

Pelican 2 Pack Marine If he fishes, paddles, boats, or just hovers near the lake or ocean, this gift will quell that low-lying anxiety of losing the his phone in the water. A waterproof phone pouch will solve that issue. The touchscreen works right through, so he can still take the photo without risking the phone. I have the floating case and have taken it paddleboarding in Mexico, it worked like a charm; zero phone-loss angst and great photos to remember. It now comes on all trips with me. It’s insurance for an expensive device, and the kind of gift he’d never buy himself. $37.5 on Amazon

Pelican Marine IP68 Waterproof Dry Bag 2L Keep Dad’s essentials safe and dry with this IP68-rated waterproof dry bag. Designed for everything from kayaking and boating to camping and beach days, it features a secure roll-top closure that protects against water, sand, dust and dirt. A built-in waterproof phone compartment with touchscreen access lets you stay connected without exposing your device to the elements. $36.99 on Amazon

For the dad who bikes everywhere

Lamicall Bike Frame Bag Waterproof For the cycling dad, a waterproof bike frame bag is the small upgrade that makes every ride just a little easier. It straps onto the frame and holds his phone, keys, and a snack. It’s got a clear top window so he can follow his navigation without holding the phone or constantly reaching for a pocket. It’s waterproof, compact and super useful whether he’s commuting downtown or out on a weekend trail ride. $34.99 on Amazon

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For the dad who runs hot at every game

Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan This is the brand-new gadget on the list and I had to make it an option for Father’s Day. Dyson’s first handheld fan has just landed in Canada. A definitely upgrade from the dollar store handheld fan he might use in desperate times, the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool is bladeless, about the size of a bottle of sunscreen, and runs up to six hours on a charge. Hold it, stand it on a table, or wear it around your neck hands-free. This is perfect for the dad who spends 5 hours on a golf course, cheers the kids on at a ball game, or gets overheated at the thought of being outside for 5 minutes. $129.99 on Amazon

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The Grillfather BBQ Apron – $19.99