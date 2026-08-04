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Packing a lunch should be the easiest part of your day — not a guessing game of whether your snacks will survive the trip. From colourful bento boxes that keep everything neatly separated to insulated food jars that are perfect for comfort meals, these leakproof lunchboxes help keep food fresh, organized, and ready to enjoy wherever the day takes you. Whether you’re packing lunches for school, work, or weekend adventures, these picks from Bentgo, Yumbox, Simple Modern and more make mealtime a little more fun (and a lot less messy).

Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container This stackable Bento lunch box is handy for packing multiple meals or separating your meal from your snack. Plus, they come in a variety of cute designs and colours. Genuis! $22.99 on Amazon

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Yumbox Original Leakproof Bento Lunch Box Thoughtfully designed for fuss-free lunches, the Yumbox Original features a leakproof five-compartment layout with a built-in dip well, a kid-friendly easy-open latch, and a removable dishwasher-safe tray for quick cleanup. $52.72 on Amazon

Bentgo Kids Prints Leak-Proof, 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box it’s the #1 lunch box brand for a reason—carefully designed to fit your child’s appetite, this bento box from Bentgo Kids makes meal-time fun and mess-free. Portion sizes ideal for ages 3-7. $34.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Hydro Flask 20 Oz Stainless Steel Insulated Food Jar If you’re looking for a food jar instead of a traditional lunch box, the Hydro Flask 20 Oz Food Jar is ideal for packing warm meals like soups, pasta, and leftovers that need to stay at the right temperature until lunchtime. It features a leakproof design, easy-grip lid, and durable stainless steel construction. $42.49 on Amazon

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Yumbox Go Bento Lunch Box Built for snack variety without the bulk, the Yumbox Go brings a bento-inspired layout with five sections, including a handy dip well, so everything from fruit to sauces stays neatly separated. Its lightweight design, easy-open latch, and removable silicone gasket make it the perfect choice for anyone who wants an organized grab-and-go lunch setup. $34.99 on Amazon (was $36.99)

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Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Leak-Proof Food Jar The Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Food Jar brings a little extra fun to lunchtime with its adorable prints, kid-friendly size, and easy-to-use design made for small hands. Whether it’s a cozy soup on a chilly day or a cool snack for daycare, this insulated jar helps keep kids’ favourite foods at the right temperature while the silicone bumper adds extra protection against drops and bumps. $26.99 on Amazon

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Bentgo Glass All-in-One Salad Container The Bentgo Glass All-in-One Salad Container keeps lunches fresh and organized with a roomy glass bowl, separate compartments for toppings, and a sauce container that helps prevent soggy salads. More than just a salad bowl, it works well for meal prep, leftovers, and packed lunches with a durable design that can go from fridge to microwave. $32.99 on Amazon

Simple Modern Disney Frozen Kids Bento Box Add a little Disney magic to lunchtime with this Simple Modern Frozen Kids Bento Box, featuring Anna and Elsa designs that make every meal feel more fun. With three compartments to keep food neatly separated and a kid-friendly, easy-to-clean design, it’s a cute and practical choice for school, daycare, or everyday adventures. $37.43 on Amazon

Thermos FUNTAINER 16 Ounce Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar A great pick for cozy lunches on the go, the Thermos Funtainer Food Jar lets you pack everything from warm soups to cold snacks without needing a traditional lunch box. The built-in folding spoon, durable stainless steel design, and insulated interior make it a practical choice for school days, road trips, or everyday meals away from home. $29.99 on Amazon

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Sistema to Go Bento Box Lunch containers should be easy for little hands to open, and able to withstand a thrashing in your kid’s backpack. Kids and parents love these colourful bento boxes that keep crackers, veggie sticks, and other favourite foods organized (and separate!) for snack time, lunch time, and beyond. $9.74 on Amazon

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