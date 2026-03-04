The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Finding the right pair of pants shouldn’t feel overwhelming. From viral wide-leg favourites to elevated pull-ons and tailored classics with hidden comfort, Aritzia’s legendary pant lineup covers every mood and moment. Here’s a buyer-friendly guide to standout fits, must-have fabrics and colours for Spring 2026, so you can discover the styles you’ll reach for again and again this coming season and beyond.

The wear-it-anywhere pant

The Effortless Pant (Re)ssential Light Aritzia’s Effortless pant is the internet-famous classic trouser that somehow works for every plan on your calendar. Now in (Re)ssential Light, it offers a flattering high rise, fluid drape and elongating wide leg, effortlessly balancing polish and ease. Crafted in airy, sustainable fabrics sourced from a premier Portuguese mill and offered in an alternate low rise as well, it’s endlessly versatile. Choose from three essential and three limited edition colours to stack your capsule wardrobe. And if you can’t get enough of the Effortless? Get it in Crepette, CruiseLinen, Twill, Linen, Satin and other fabric options too. On average, customers say it fits true to size so you’ll want to stick with the one you’d normally pick. $158 at Aritzia

The minimalist pick

The Lodge Pant - Crepette in Dark Grey The Lodge Pant is the polished answer to pull-on comfort, earning praise on social for its easy elastic waist and refined silhouette. Cut high-rise with a fluid drape, it’s crafted in Crepette Japanese crepe that resists wrinkles and feels breezy all day. With three heights, three other fabrics and 16 colours to choose from, it’s a true Summer 2026 must-have. Like its Effortless cousin, this pant fits true to size, on average. $148 on Aritzia

The summer staple

CruiseLinen Lodge Pant in White This pull-on style reimagines the elastic waist pant with a polished, high-rise silhouette and relaxed wide leg. Made from breathable CruiseLinen – a blend of textured linen and TENCEL Lyocell – it feels light, soft and effortless from morning to night. Available in three heights and six essential and six limited edition colours, it’s an easy staple for warm-weather dressing. It tends to fit a little smaller and could shrink a bit in the wash, so you may want to size up. $148 on Aritzia

The crossover pant

Leroy Pant - (Re)ssential Light in Heather Matte Pearl The Leroy blends tailored polish with laid-back ease, pairing sharp pleats and a wide leg with an adjustable tie waist. Sitting mid-rise with a relaxed fit and handy pockets, this newcomer is cut from a drapey, lightweight stretch fabric made with recycled fibres. Comfortable enough for daily wear, refined enough to dress up. You can choose from three colours – but we love this Heather Matte Pearl for Spring. You may want to size down as most customers report it fits slightly larger. $148 on Aritzia

The power player

New Agency Pant - (Re)ssential in Dark Night Navy The New Agency refines a fan-favourite silhouette with the comfort of an elasticized back waist. As the name suggests, it’s new to Aritzia’s power pant lineup. It features a high-rise and a clean flat front, while shaping you through the back. It delivers a made-to-measure look without sacrificing ease and you can choose from three heights, 11 essential and nine limited edition colours. Tailored with softly structured stretch fabric with recycled fibres, it’s polished, practical and endlessly wearable – in the office and beyond. This pant fits true to size, according to most reviews, so no need to size up or down. $158 on Aritzia

