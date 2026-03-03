Send this page to someone via email

Looking to escape a snow cyclone? Same. By the time March rolls around, I’m more than ready to swap slush and parkas for sunshine and SPF. I’m all about experiences over things, but I’ll be honest: my travel experience is infinitely better when my things are organized, easy to find and, ideally, cute too.

Whether you’re heading somewhere tropical or planning a family-friendly getaway, smart March break packing is the secret to starting your trip stress-free. Think: space-saving packing cubes, leakproof toiletry bags and versatile outfits that work from beach to dinner. The right March break travel essentials make airport mornings smoother, hotel living tidier and outfit planning effortless.

From a foolproof March break packing list to chic yet practical organizers, this is your guide to packing light, packing smart and making the most of every sunny moment. Because when your suitcase is in order, your vacation mindset follows.

Coverup! (But not really)

A simple sarong has to be one of holiday travel’s chicest fashion choices. Flattering at every age, lightweight, feminine – and easy to wash in the bathroom sink and hang to dry outside amidst the bougainvillea.

Eicolorte Sarong This multi-use sarong comes in a ton of different monochromatic options, but I recommend black or a bisque-toned beige for maximizing wearability. $24.99 on Amazon

SHU-SHI Women's Beach Cover Up Now that you’ve found the perfect foundational pareo, consider something happy and uplifting like a saturated tie dye. If a strawberry daiquiri were a pool coverup… $31.41 on Amazon

Cover Me Blue Stripe Cap-Sleeve Dress If you’re not the pareo type, consider something French-leaning like this striped cap-sleeve dress. Perfect for over your navy bikini! $79 at Simons

Sound travels

I love that these over-the-ear headphones have both Bluetooth and non-Bluetooth capabilities – because there’s something old school and charming about listening to my 80’s and 90’s playlists with a cord still attached.

Marshall Monitor III ANC Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones The Marshall Monitor III headphones are noise-cancelling and create sound endorsed by the likes of Iggy Pop and Greenday’s Billy Joe Armstrong. They also fold down in the coolest little egg-shaped hard shell case. Obsessed. $399.98 on Amazon (was $499.98)

Marshall Major V Wireless On-Ear Headphones And here’s the Marshall Major V in the most aesthetic hue of crème. One hundred hours of playing time! $179.98 on Amazon (was $219.98)

Comfort on the road

Got a road trip planned? Here’s everything you need to make it an effortless one.

PRETTYGARDEN Casual Spring Two Piece Set While it’s only a 2-hr and 45-min flight to Los Angeles from Vancouver, the planes are usually freezing. So I prefer to make the trip as cozy but also as pulled together as possible. This matching (fluffy) set does the trick. $72.99 on Amazon

ban.do Getaway Polyester and Mesh Packing Cube Set Ideal for having your bits and bobs housed in pretty, practical vessels, these packing cubes can also tote sunscreen and wet bathing suits for long days sur la plage. $60.65 on Amazon

Manucurist Pink and Red Striped Terry Pouch Man I love a good wash kit in terry (and extra points for this tropical mani to match). $51.61 on Amazon

Travel Bottles for Toiletries 8 Pack Given the cost of beauty these days, decanting your beloved products for life on the road has become essential. So why not house them in style? This pack of 8 is leakproof, squeezable and silicone. $24.99 on Amazon

