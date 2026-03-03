The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Looking to escape a snow cyclone? Same. By the time March rolls around, I’m more than ready to swap slush and parkas for sunshine and SPF. I’m all about experiences over things, but I’ll be honest: my travel experience is infinitely better when my things are organized, easy to find and, ideally, cute too.
Whether you’re heading somewhere tropical or planning a family-friendly getaway, smart March break packing is the secret to starting your trip stress-free. Think: space-saving packing cubes, leakproof toiletry bags and versatile outfits that work from beach to dinner. The right March break travel essentials make airport mornings smoother, hotel living tidier and outfit planning effortless.
From a foolproof March break packing list to chic yet practical organizers, this is your guide to packing light, packing smart and making the most of every sunny moment. Because when your suitcase is in order, your vacation mindset follows.
Coverup! (But not really)
A simple sarong has to be one of holiday travel’s chicest fashion choices. Flattering at every age, lightweight, feminine – and easy to wash in the bathroom sink and hang to dry outside amidst the bougainvillea.
Sound travels
I love that these over-the-ear headphones have both Bluetooth and non-Bluetooth capabilities – because there’s something old school and charming about listening to my 80’s and 90’s playlists with a cord still attached.
Comfort on the road
Got a road trip planned? Here’s everything you need to make it an effortless one.
