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Whether you’re planning a rugged weekend in our beautiful backcountry or just trying to keep the wee ones entertained in the driveway, gearing up is part of the fun. But with the cost of living skyrocketing, smart shopping is a must. We dug into Amazon’s Big Spring Sale to find the funnest, highest quality outdoor items at the best prices. From a Night Cat pop-up tent that’s ready to use in seconds to a portable Char-Griller Kamado-style ceramic grill and on-the-go Stanley tumbler, here are our top picks for your next adventure minus a roof.

P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

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Camping & adventure gear deals

10% off

Night Cat Upgraded Pop-Up Tent (2 Person) If the worst part of camping for you is faffing about with tent poles in the dark, this might be the answer. Just throw it on the ground and watch it spring into a shelter. It’s literally ready in three seconds. This upgraded version is 40% more compact when folded than Night Cat’s previous pop-up models, making it much easier to pack into a crowded trunk (though it might be a bit cozy for four full-sized adults). $134.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

13% off

Overmont Portable Folding Camping Cot Sleeping on the ground grows old pretty quick. This extra-wide cot features double-layered Oxford fabric and a steel X-structure that supports up to 250 kg. It’s rugged and lightweight enough for the woods, but can also function as a spare bed at home for unexpected guests. It sets up in minutes and eliminates the back ache that comes from waking up on a deflated air mattress. $69.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

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25% off

NutriChef Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven Meet the Swiss Army knife of camp cookware. This 3.5 litre heavy-duty pot is great for campfire stews and roasts, and the lid doubles as a standalone skillet. It’s pre-seasoned and induction-compatible, meaning you can also use it on your kitchen stove back home. It’s too heavy for backpacking (thank the high density atomic structure of iron for that), but is a must for any car camping adventure. $69.99 on Amazon (was $92.99)

22% off

Fiskars 28-inch Hookaroon Whether you’re cutting wood in the forest or in your backyard, this logging tool is a godsend for bad backs. Its lightweight pointed boron steel head hews like a hero, letting you lift, drag, and stack without constant stooping. Just be sure to use the included sheath, because that tip is no joke. $73.52 on Amazon (was $94.58)

% off

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler (30 oz) Yes, it’s the tumbler you see absolutely everywhere. But don’t let your need for individuality keep you from giving Stanley’s go-to hydrator some consideration. Its nearly 1L capacity makes it feel bottomless, and vacuum insulation keeps ice frozen for days. And it’s a steal of a deal during Amazon’s sale. If you’ve been curious about the hype, now is the time to grab one. $46 on Amazon

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Backyard & leisure deals

24% off

Char-Griller AKORN Jr. Kamado Charcoal Grill Kamado-style ceramic grills typically cost a small fortune and weigh a ton. Enter the AKORN Jr. It gives you that same insulated, high-heat performance in a portable, triple-walled steel package. It’s perfect for low-and-slow smoking or searing steaks at high temps. And the grilling surface isn’t as small as you might think, with the capacity to cook up to eight burgers simultaneously. Tailgaters will be in heaven. $221.5 on Amazon (was $289.99)

35% off

Cuisinart Chef's Style Tabletop Gas Grill Most portable gas grills feel like toys, but this stainless steel beast pumps out 20,000 BTUs across two burners. It’s built for people who want real temperature control and high-end grates while camping or at the park. It runs on a standard propane canister, and features a handy built-in thermometer, so you don’t need to guess when the chicken is done. $259.98 on Amazon (was $399.99)

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10% off

Yaheetech 26-inch Hexagonal Fire Pit This isn’t just a big metal bowl for burning stuff. The hexagonal design and mesh side walls allow for clear airflow, meaning less smoke in your face and a more consistent burn. It’s large enough to fit a decent group around to cook some s’mores, and includes a spark screen and poker for safety. One person can move it around the patio easily, but remember to keep it covered through the winter unless you want to wake up in the spring to a hex-shaped chunk of rust. $116.99 on Amazon (was $129.99)

17% off

Intex Prism Frame Above Ground Pool Set At 5.5 metres wide, this above ground pool is a serious backyard space hog. But it’s a heck of a lot cheaper (and infinitely faster to set up) than a permanent pool. The powder-coated steel frame is rust-resistant, and the 3-ply PVC is designed specifically to stand up to kid-related wear and tear. It comes with a 1,500 GPH filter pump and a ladder, so you can go from unpacking it in the morning to swimming in the late afternoon. $964.48 on Amazon (was $1167.7)

Outdoor work & play deals

33% off

Overmont Foldable Collapsible Wagon Cart Whether you’re hauling groceries or a mountain of beach gear, this wagon is a tank. It holds up to 150 kg and features extra-wide, all-terrain wheels engineered to roll smoothly on sand and grass. The wagon folds down small enough for trunk storage, and it even has built-in cup holders (trekking through parks and neighbourhoods is thirsty work!). $107.98 on Amazon (was $159.99)

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20% off

Nerf Pyrostrike Megabow This bow is massive. At over a metre long, it gives kids an authentic bow-and-arrow experience without the danger of pointy metal bits. It fires soft-tipped Nerf arrows more than 30 metres, making it the undisputed king of backyard archery battles. It’s a surefire way to get kids away from screens and running around outside. Just be prepared to be called on to hunt down the occasional errant arrow. $61.16 on Amazon (was $76.55)

33% off

GoSports Slammo Game Set If you’ve seen people frantically slapping a ball onto a tiny trampoline at the park, that’s Slammo. It’s a 2-on-2 game that’s easy to learn but takes time and skill development to master. And you won’t find a better quality set for cheaper than during the Big Spring Sale. A perfect addition to camping trips and family BBQs. $36.7 on Amazon (was $54.82)

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25% off

Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter For under $300, this is one of the most reliable entry-level e-scooters on the market. It’s got a 25 km/h top speed and a 15 km range, ideal for last-mile commuting or just zipping around the neighbourhood. The 8.5-inch pneumatic tires handle bumps a heck of a lot better than solid wheels, and a one-step folding system makes it easy to carry with you onto a subway, bus, or GO Train. $299.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

35% off

totes Ultimate Protection Folding Umbrella There is nothing worse than an umbrella that flips inside out at the first sign of a breeze. This totes model is rated for winds up to 120 km/h thanks to its 9-rib frame and vented canopy. It also features a SunGuard coating that blocks 98% of UV rays, making it just as useful for shade on a scorching Toronto summer day as it is keeping dry during a Vancouver Island downpour. $18.08 on Amazon (was $27.74)

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