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The Curator

8 best deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2026

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted March 25, 2026 3:00 am
1 min read
Shopping expert Susie Wall shares her favourite deals from this year’s Amazon Big Spring Sale from beloved brands like De’Longhi, Dreame, Bumble and Bumble and more. View image in full screen
Shopping expert Susie Wall shares her favourite deals from this year’s Amazon Big Spring Sale from beloved brands like De’Longhi, Dreame, Bumble and Bumble and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Start your engines! Amazon’s Big Spring Sale deals are riding into town again, right on cue for the season of freshly cut grass and gleaming hardwood floors. Ah, the sweet scent of a spring sale. This year’s roundup is especially exciting, with standout finds from beloved brands like De’Longhi, Dreame, Bumble and Bumble and more–whether you’re upgrading your morning coffee ritual, streamlining your cleaning routine, or refreshing your beauty lineup, there’s something worth adding to every cart.

P.S. A Prime membership isn’t required to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale–it’s open to all customers. However, as in previous years, Prime members will likely get special access to select exclusive deals. If you’re not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to enjoy benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, entertainment, and more.

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18% off

De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine
Compact Italian design plus the best cuppa Joe you will ever make. The compact Italian design of De’Longhi’s Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine (with grinder & milk frother) will also look like a hot little sports car parked on your kitchen counter. P.S. Obsessed with the intuitive touch screen design.
$1399.99 on Amazon (was $1699.99)

 

30% off

Shark Hair Dryer | FlexStyle Hair Styling System
You had me at portable and powerful, and I personally love the reliability and durability of this brand. Shark’s Hair Dryer plus FlexStyle Hair Styling System comes with 6 styling tools including a curler and volumizer.
$299.99 on Amazon (was $429.99)

 

20% off

Bumble and bumble. Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Frizz-Reducing Hair Oil
Notes of tonka bean and honey, heat protection, frizz reduction and shine, all in one. Industry veteran Bumble and Bumble’s Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil is a hair commercial in a bottle.
$27.20 on amazon (was $34)
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14% off

Bumble and bumble. Bond-Building Hair Repair Shampoo
I promise you that pivoting to a repair shampoo will make a huge difference for your mane attraction. Bond-Building Hair Repair Shampoo by Bumble and Bumble is colour safe and suitable for all hair types.
$43.20 on amazon (was $50)

 

More Amazon deals:

13% off: Bumble and bumble. Curl Reactivator Hair Mist – $37.60

39% off: Dyson Car+Boat Handheld Vacuum – $329.99

48% off: Greenworks 40V 13-inch String Trimmer – $119.98

 

43% off

Bumble and bumble. Bond-Building Hair Repair Conditioner
Don’t buy the shampoo without the conditioner! A little goes a long way with this one. Just like it’s shampoo counterpart, Bumble and Bumble’s Hair Repair Conditioner for Damaged Hair is colour-safe, bond-building and anti-frizz.
$43.20 on amazon (was $50)
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20% off

Greenworks 48V 17-inch Lawn Mower
Keep up with the Jones with Greenworks 48V 17″ Lawn Mower (comes with 2 x 24V 4Ah Batteries and Dual Port Charger). Easy to maneuver, 6 different cutting height options – and a ton of torque (and I dig the collapsing handles for compact space storage).
$399 on Amazon (was $499)

 

25% off

dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Famed for finding hidden debris under low profile furniture, DREAME’S Ultra Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop has MopExtend, RoboSwing as well as pet-friendly technology. Less work? Sign me up.
$449.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

 

12% off

DREAME H15 Pro CarpetFlex Cordless Vacuum Mop
Also from DREAME, the H15 Pro CarpetFlex Cordless Vacuum Mop is a wet dry vacuum cleaner with dual brushes for hardwood floors as well as carpets. Let the healing begin!
$599.99 on Amazon (was $679.99)
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More Amazon deals:

25% off: Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum – $110

8% off: CeraVe Salicylic Acid Cleanser – $20.79

10% off: Kérastase Première Sérum Filler – $80.10

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