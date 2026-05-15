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Looking to shop the sales? You’re in the right place. This Victoria Day long weekend is packed with can’t-miss markdowns, and we’ve rounded up the very best of the bunch so you don’t have to scroll for hours. From big-ticket home upgrades to fashion finds and everyday essentials, now’s the time to save on covetable finds from brands like Article, Bikini Village, Dyson and more.

Top home deals

Save $400

Waffle Cotton Bedding Refresh Bundle Turn your bedroom into the cozy sanctuary of your dreams with this luxe bedding bundle from Article. Featuring a mix-and-match waffle duvet cover, sham set and accent bedding piece, this textured set brings a soft, elevated feel to any sleep setup. $1599 at Article (was $1999)

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Save $400

Torme 82.75-inch - 104.25-inch Extendable Dining Table White Oak Hosting season starts now. Crafted from white oak with softly rounded edges and a sleek silhouette, this extendable dining table is equal parts timeless and functional. The hidden drop-in leaf expands seating from six to eight, making it ideal for everything from casual dinners to summer entertaining. $1599 at Article (was $1999)

Save $22.99

BISSELL Little Green Mini Corded Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner Small but mighty, this compact upholstery and carpet cleaner is designed to tackle spills, stains and pet messes with ease. We love that it weighs just seven pounds, making it easy to carry from room to room–or even out to the car for a deep clean refresh. $96.99 on Amazon (was $119.98)

Top kitchen deals

Save $121.71

Frigidaire Gallery 33 Lbs. Countertop Ice Maker Upgrade your hosting game with this countertop nugget ice maker that churns out restaurant-style chewable ice right at home. With a production capacity of up to 33 pounds per day, your iced coffees, cocktails and sparkling waters are about to get a serious glow-up. $278.28 on wayfair.ca (was $399.99)

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Save $150

24-inch Beverage Refrigerator 210 Cans Beverage Cooler Reversible Door If you love to entertain, this spacious beverage cooler is a total game-changer. With room for up to 210 cans, adjustable shelving and a sleek built-in design, it keeps drinks perfectly chilled while adding a polished touch to your kitchen, basement or bar area. $749.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $899.99)

Save $46.99

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine Your morning coffee routine just got a lot chicer. This compact machine brews everything from espresso to cold brew-style coffee with the touch of a button, while Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity keep your system updated for the best brewing experience possible. $99.00 on Amazon (was $145.99)

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34% off: Crest 3D Whitestrips

33% off: SharkNinja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

34% off: Graco 4Ever All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

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Top beauty deals

Save $100

Dyson Special edition Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Amber Silk The latest innovation from Dyson takes your blowout routine to the next level. Featuring intelligent scalp-protect technology, attachment learning and automatic pause detection, this special-edition dryer delivers a fast, smooth finish while helping minimize heat damage. Plus, the amber silk colourway is seriously stunning. $529.99 on Amazon (was $629.99)

Save $8.90

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Wake up to softer, more hydrated skin with this overnight mask beloved for its lightweight gel texture and deeply moisturizing finish. Packed with three hyaluronic acids for deep hydration, it works while you sleep to help revive dull, tired-looking skin. $35.60 on Amazon (was $44.50)

Save $114.50

Braun Skin I-Expert Smart IPL Bring the med-spa experience home with this smart IPL hair removal device. Designed with cooling technology for a more comfortable treatment, it helps reduce unwanted hair over time for smoother skin without the salon appointments. $535.49 on Amazon (was $649.99)

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Top fashion deals

Save $49.99

Long Liner Volley Swimsuit Stay fresh with these volley shorts in a deep green hue. They’re made to follow you through your everyday passions, no matter the activity. The adjustable waistband cord adds both practicality and a unique touch with its two-tone design. And the long inner liner moves with you. $49.99 at Bikini Village (was $72)

Save $14

PRETTYGARDEN Womens 2 Piece Set Easy, breezy and endlessly versatile, this matching two-piece set is the kind of outfit you’ll throw on all summer long. Dress it up with sandals and gold jewellery or keep it casual with sneakers for effortless warm-weather style. $55.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

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Save $12

TACVASEN Men's UPF 50+ Sun Shirt Whether you’re hiking, golfing or spending long days outdoors, this lightweight sun shirt offers UPF 50+ protection while helping keep you comfortable in the heat. $19.98 on Amazon (was $31.98)

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44% off: Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream

28% off: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

15% off: Ray-Ban | Meta Wayfarer (Gen 2)