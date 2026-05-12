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Spring beauty refresh–incoming! Amazon Canada’s Beauty Haul Week has officially arrived, bringing major markdowns on some of the buzziest skincare, makeup, haircare and beauty tools of the moment. Running from May 11 to 19, the sale is the perfect excuse to restock your everyday staples and finally snag that viral beauty product that sitting in your cart. From glow-boosting makeup and dermatologist-loved skincare to salon-worthy hair tools and grooming essentials, these beauty deals from NYX, Shark, Clinique and more are worth adding to cart before they disappear.
This long-wearing lip stain delivers the definition of a liner with the staying power of a tint–what’s not to love? The lightweight formula glides on smoothly and leaves behind a soft matte finish that seriously won’t budge.
For that lit-from-within complexion everyone’s chasing right now, this lightweight skin tint delivers sheer coverage with a healthy-looking finish. Hydrating and breathable, it wears beautifully solo or under makeup for easy summer skin.
A true gym bag and travel essential, these biodegradable cleansing wipes quickly remove makeup, dirt and oil while leaving skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. The gentle formula makes them especially handy for late nights, post-workout touchups and summer travel days.
Add this tried-and-true moisturizer to cart immediately! Its dermatologist-backed formula helps strengthen the skin barrier while delivering lightweight, long-lasting hydration thanks to skin-loving ingredients like glycerin and urea. Stock up now while you can.
Wake up to softer, more hydrated skin with this overnight mask beloved for its lightweight gel texture and deeply moisturizing finish. Packed with three hyaluronic acids for deep hydration, it works while you sleep to help revive dull, tired-looking skin.
This cooling eye treatment is the ultimate morning pick-me-up. Featuring a soothing metal rollerball applicator, it helps depuff, hydrate and refresh tired under-eyes in seconds–especially after sleepless nights or long workdays.
This cult-favourite styling spray instantly adds volume, grit and lived-in texture without leaving hair sticky or stiff. Ideal for effortless waves, messy buns or adding body to fine hair, it’s one of those products you’ll reach for daily.
If you’ve been eyeing a multi-styling hair tool, now’s the time. The Shark FlexStyle dries, curls, smooths and volumizes using powerful airflow technology while helping minimize heat damage. Think salon-worthy blowouts at home, without the hefty price tag.
Designed for thinning or fine hair, this trio helps support fuller-looking strands while nourishing the scalp and lengths. The lightweight formulas work together to help improve softness, manageability and overall volume over time, courtesy of hair- and scalp-loving Aminexil-R, ginger root extract and soybean oil.
Your at-home facial just got an upgrade. This sleek depuffing tool combines cooling and warming therapies to help reduce puffiness, boost circulation and refresh tired-looking skin in minutes–there’s a reason why it’s beloved by celebs like Kendall Jenner and skincare enthusiasts alike.
Skip the salon appointments and tackle hair removal from home with this viral IPL device. Featuring sapphire ice-cooling technology for a more comfortable treatment experience, it’s designed to help deliver smoother skin with continued use over time–and it’s a Curator bestseller!
This practical grooming essential features self-sharpening blades and multiple length settings for quick, easy beard maintenance at home. Cordless and lightweight, it’s a great everyday grooming upgrade at a solid sale price.
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