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Spring beauty refresh–incoming! Amazon Canada’s Beauty Haul Week has officially arrived, bringing major markdowns on some of the buzziest skincare, makeup, haircare and beauty tools of the moment. Running from May 11 to 19, the sale is the perfect excuse to restock your everyday staples and finally snag that viral beauty product that sitting in your cart. From glow-boosting makeup and dermatologist-loved skincare to salon-worthy hair tools and grooming essentials, these beauty deals from NYX, Shark, Clinique and more are worth adding to cart before they disappear.

Best makeup deals

13% off

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Lingerie Lip Liner Stain This long-wearing lip stain delivers the definition of a liner with the staying power of a tint–what’s not to love? The lightweight formula glides on smoothly and leaves behind a soft matte finish that seriously won’t budge. $12.99 on Amazon (was $14.96)

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32% off

L'Oréal Paris Lumi Le Glow Tint For that lit-from-within complexion everyone’s chasing right now, this lightweight skin tint delivers sheer coverage with a healthy-looking finish. Hydrating and breathable, it wears beautifully solo or under makeup for easy summer skin. $16.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

15% off

NIVEA 3-in-1 Biodegradable Face Cleansing & Makeup Removing Wipes A true gym bag and travel essential, these biodegradable cleansing wipes quickly remove makeup, dirt and oil while leaving skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. The gentle formula makes them especially handy for late nights, post-workout touchups and summer travel days. $8.47 on Amazon (was $9.97)

Best skincare deals

15% off

Clinique 3-Step Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Add this tried-and-true moisturizer to cart immediately! Its dermatologist-backed formula helps strengthen the skin barrier while delivering lightweight, long-lasting hydration thanks to skin-loving ingredients like glycerin and urea. Stock up now while you can. $51.85 on Amazon (was $61)

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20% off

LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask Wake up to softer, more hydrated skin with this overnight mask beloved for its lightweight gel texture and deeply moisturizing finish. Packed with three hyaluronic acids for deep hydration, it works while you sleep to help revive dull, tired-looking skin. $35.60 on Amazon

15% off

grace and stella Eye Roller with Cooling Metal Rollerball This cooling eye treatment is the ultimate morning pick-me-up. Featuring a soothing metal rollerball applicator, it helps depuff, hydrate and refresh tired under-eyes in seconds–especially after sleepless nights or long workdays. $11.85 on Amazon (was $13.95)

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34% off: Crest 3D Whitestrips

16% off: essie Break Fix Nail Glue

10% off: L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Jumbo

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Best hair deals

15% off

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray This cult-favourite styling spray instantly adds volume, grit and lived-in texture without leaving hair sticky or stiff. Ideal for effortless waves, messy buns or adding body to fine hair, it’s one of those products you’ll reach for daily. $34 on Amazon (was $40)

30% off

Shark HD430C FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System If you’ve been eyeing a multi-styling hair tool, now’s the time. The Shark FlexStyle dries, curls, smooths and volumizes using powerful airflow technology while helping minimize heat damage. Think salon-worthy blowouts at home, without the hefty price tag. $279.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

10% off

L'Oréal Paris Hair Expertise Density Booster Trio Set Designed for thinning or fine hair, this trio helps support fuller-looking strands while nourishing the scalp and lengths. The lightweight formulas work together to help improve softness, manageability and overall volume over time, courtesy of hair- and scalp-loving Aminexil-R, ginger root extract and soybean oil. $38.67 on Amazon (was $42.97)

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Best beauty tool deals

15% off

Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand Your at-home facial just got an upgrade. This sleek depuffing tool combines cooling and warming therapies to help reduce puffiness, boost circulation and refresh tired-looking skin in minutes–there’s a reason why it’s beloved by celebs like Kendall Jenner and skincare enthusiasts alike. $169.98 on Amazon (was $199.99)

21% off

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Skip the salon appointments and tackle hair removal from home with this viral IPL device. Featuring sapphire ice-cooling technology for a more comfortable treatment experience, it’s designed to help deliver smoother skin with continued use over time–and it’s a Curator bestseller! $285 on Amazon (was $359)

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27% off

Philips Beard Trimmer 3000 Series This practical grooming essential features self-sharpening blades and multiple length settings for quick, easy beard maintenance at home. Cordless and lightweight, it’s a great everyday grooming upgrade at a solid sale price. $39.95 on Amazon (was $54.99)

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44% off: Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream

28% off: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

10% off: Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Wash