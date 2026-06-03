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There’s something magical about slipping into a breezy dress on a warm summer day. Picture yourself strolling along a sun-drenched boardwalk, the salty breeze catching the hem of your flowy skirt, or wandering through a vibrant market with a woven tote in hand. Whether you’re vacationing seaside, heading to a garden wedding or planning a charming afternoon picnic, summer dresses set the tone. Ahead, eight styles that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe this season from brands like Aritzia, Lululemon, Simons and beyond.
Nothing says summer quite like a striped maxi. This casual cutie is made for slow strolls through the market, iced coffee in hand. Lightweight and chic, it begs to be paired with a slouchy hobo bag and oversized sunnies.
Break out the picnic basket and a fresh bouquet of blooms–this gingham linen dress is serving major vintage romance. With its timeless print and breathable silhouette, it’s made for lazy afternoons in the sun.
If a sporty silhouette is more your vibe, this buttery soft mini delivers. The slim fit design hugs your body in all the right places while still feeling light and breathable–and how gorg is the hot pink hue?
Perfect for a sunset dinner by the beach or a night out on the town, this polka dot stunner is a guaranteed head-turner. With its high neck silhouette and lightweight mesh design, it’s a sultry vision come to life.
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