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There’s something magical about slipping into a breezy dress on a warm summer day. Picture yourself strolling along a sun-drenched boardwalk, the salty breeze catching the hem of your flowy skirt, or wandering through a vibrant market with a woven tote in hand. Whether you’re vacationing seaside, heading to a garden wedding or planning a charming afternoon picnic, summer dresses set the tone. Ahead, eight styles that are sure to become staples in your wardrobe this season from brands like Aritzia, Lululemon, Simons and beyond.

The striped summer staple

Summer Striped Maxi Dress Nothing says summer quite like a striped maxi. This casual cutie is made for slow strolls through the market, iced coffee in hand. Lightweight and chic, it begs to be paired with a slouchy hobo bag and oversized sunnies. $33.99 on Amazon

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The lavender daydream

Aritzia Pagoda Dress Crepette This A-line number in luxe lavender is a sunny-day dream. With its flowy, wrinkle-free Japanese crepe fabric, it’s the perfect pick for looking fabulous while staying cool as the temperature rises. $106.80 at Aritzia (was $178)

The picnic-ready pick

Women's Casual Loose-Fit Cotton and Linen Maxi Dress Break out the picnic basket and a fresh bouquet of blooms–this gingham linen dress is serving major vintage romance. With its timeless print and breathable silhouette, it’s made for lazy afternoons in the sun. $53.77 on Amazon

The storybook silhouette

Women's Smocked High-Low Dress The high-low, ruffled design of this Renaissance-inspired dress will make every step feel like a fairytale. Its romantic silhouette and delicate detailing is both timeless and enchanting. $84.02 on Amazon

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The court-to-café mini

lululemon Align High-Neck Dress If a sporty silhouette is more your vibe, this buttery soft mini delivers. The slim fit design hugs your body in all the right places while still feeling light and breathable–and how gorg is the hot pink hue? $148 at Lululemon

The floral fête favourite

FRNCH Contrasting Abstract Print Satiny Dress Got a summer wedding on your calendar? This floral maxi is your perfect plus-one. With its flowing silhouette and dreamy abstract print, it’s the most romantic nod to the season. $129.95 at Simons (was $209)

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The postcard-perfect maxi

PrettyGarden Flowy Maxi Dress Summer break to the mediterranean, anyone? This breezy beauty is the perfect piece to cool off in on a summer day. With its airy silhouette and striking blue piping detail, it exudes elegance. $63.99 on Amazon

The polka dot darling

Kate Mesh Mini Dress Perfect for a sunset dinner by the beach or a night out on the town, this polka dot stunner is a guaranteed head-turner. With its high neck silhouette and lightweight mesh design, it’s a sultry vision come to life. $69.95 at Dynamite

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