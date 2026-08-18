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Fall 2026’s biggest home decor trends are all about making your space feel warmer, richer and more personal, all without a full-on renovation. From chocolate brown and moody, earthy neutrals to collected-not-coordinated styling, and rich, tactile fabrics, these are the fall 2026 home decor trends–and complementary pieces from brands like Article, Simons, Silk & Snow and more–to know and easy ways to bring each look into your home for a fresh seasonal update.

1. Chocolate Brown & Warm “Dirty Neutrals” Everything

From sofas and accent chairs to ceramics, pillows and wall colour, deep chocolate and espresso tones are becoming key alternatives to black and charcoal. Earthy neutrals such as mushroom, taupe, greige, putty, camel and warm beige are replacing stark white and cool gray as foundational shades. Instead of turning to monochrome accents, you can swap in espresso brown or add in earthy neutrals through textiles and decor.

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How to lean into it:

Cozey Cassini Collection Bring the chocolate-brown trend home with Cozey’s Cassini sofa, a curved three-seater designed with generous depth for lounging. Its removable, machine-washable covers make upkeep simple, while interchangeable covers let you switch up the colour later (no need to change your whole sofa!). The modular design can also be rearranged as your space or seating needs change. It’s perfectly flexible for families who need a sofa that adapts with them. $2,620 on Cozey

2. Collected, Not Coordinated

Matching furniture sets are giving way to rooms that mix vintage, antique, contemporary and handmade pieces for a more curated look.The goal isn’t to make everything match, but to create a space that feels layered, personal and lived-in. Start small by introducing pieces that contrasts with what you already own – think antique-inspired side table next to a modern couch or a handcrafted sculpture on a sleek console.

How to lean into it:

Dahlia Drinks Table - Walnut A small swap can make a surprisingly big difference. The Dahlia drinks table brings the warmth of walnut and a playful, sculptural silhouette to your sofa or lounge chair, making it an easy way to work the season’s darker wood trend into your space. Made from solid wood, its compact footprint also works well in tighter rooms, proving you don’t need a big footprint for big impact. $179 on Article

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Torre & Tagus Orbit Hand Blown Glass Infinity Knot Sculpture Add a little artistic interest to a shelf, coffee table or console with this hand-blown glass knot sculpture. Its rounded, intertwined form gives the piece a sculptural quality, while the gold and white glass adds warmth that will play off the room’s other light. At just three inches across, it’s an easy way to add personality without crowding your space. $38.99 on Amazon

3. Heritage-Inspired Decor

Nostalgia for traditionalist and heritage design elements is still having a moment with gingham, ticking stripes, traditional florals, needlepoint, quilts and blue-and-white ceramics getting a fresh,less formal interpretation. And the great news is, you don’t have to go all out — a little goes a long way.

How to lean into it:

Nostalgic Floral Patchwork Quilt This nostalgic patchwork quilt from Simons mixes vintage-inspired blooms and layered patterns, bringing colour and personality to your bedroom or sofa, while the quilted texture adds the cozy, tactile feel that suits fall (more on that trend next). Drape it over a neutral bed or chair for an easy seasonal refresh. $60 on Simons

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NICETOWN Fall Buffalo Plaid Window Curtains These buffalo-check classic plaid curtains add a dose of bygone decades and work nicely with florals, stripes and solid textures elsewhere in the room. They’re also an easy way to introduce pattern and warmth for fall without replacing your existing furniture or decor. $55.99 on Amazon

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4. Rich, Tactile Fabrics

The colder, darker seasons often usher in a moodier atmosphere, shifting the focus less on what we see than what we feel. Velvet, mohair, bouclé, wool, linen and other touchable materials make interiors feel particularly inviting for fall and this season is no exception.

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How to lean into it:

Bouclair Beige Fabric and Metal Accent Chair Add a soft, neutral layer to a living room or bedroom with Bouclair’s beige accent chair. Its fabric upholstery brings texture to the space, while the understated colour works well with the season’s dirty neutral palette. Use it to break up a matching furniture set or fill an empty corner with a useful, comfortable seat. $126 at Walmart (was $180)

5. Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket

Give your sofa or bed a cosy fall refresh with Silk & Snow’s hand-knitted weighted blanket in chestnut. The chunky knit adds the trending rich, tactile texture, while the chestnut hue works with everything from warm neutrals to autumnal shades. It’s an easy way to bring more warmth and visual interest to a room.

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket Give your sofa or bed a cosy fall refresh with Silk & Snow’s hand-knitted weighted blanket in chestnut. The chunky knit adds the trending rich, tactile texture, while the chestnut hue works with everything from warm neutrals to autumnal shades. It’s an easy way to bring more warmth and visual interest to a room. $180 on Silk & Snow (was $200)

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Statement Stone

Marble, travertine, limestone and other naturally patterned stones are moving beyond countertops and into coffee tables, side tables and decorative objects.These days, you don’t need to drop a lot of money to get the look, either. From small stone accessories to statement furniture, there are plenty of ways to bring the trend home at just about any budget.

How to lean into it:

Nordens 35.5-inch Concrete Coffee Table - Ridge Taupe The Nordens coffee table offers an accessible way to bring the statement-stone trend into your living room without going overly dramatic. It makes the case for concrete and adds visual interest with its fluted pattern. Its natural variations mean every table is unique, while the hollow design makes it surprisingly easy to move. $549 on Article (was $799)

Avice Stone Style MGO Decorative Bowl Bring the statement-stone look to a coffee table, console or dining table with this Avice decorative bowl. Its matte, stone-inspired finish and organic shape add texture without feeling too formal, while the neutral tone works with warm woods, ceramics and other natural materials. Use it as a catchall or leave it empty as a sculptural accent. $25 on Wayfair

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6. Sculptural Lighting

Lamps and fixtures are becoming decor in their own right, with unusual silhouettes, ceramic bases, pleated shades and oversized pendants taking centre stage. Whether it’s a sculptural table lamp or a statement sconce, lighting can add personality while bringing in the warm glow that feels just right for fall.

How to lean into it:

2-Light Mid Century Wall Sconce Give a bathroom, hallway or bedroom a little more character with this two-light wall sconce, which pairs warm-toned finishes with a sculptural silhouette. It’s a practical way to bring the season’s statement-lighting trend into your home without committing to a major fixture or renovation. Use it wherever you want softer light and a decorative focal point. $47.15 on Amazon

Bouclair Brown Glass Mushroom Table Lamp Add a warm glow to a side table, nightstand or console with Bouclair’s brown glass mushroom lamp. Its rounded silhouette and rich, earthy finish bring together two key fall looks – moody colour and sculptural lighting – while the compact size makes it an easy addition when you want to refresh a room without rearranging everything. $80 on Walmart

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