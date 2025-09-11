SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Best bedsheets for every type of sleeper

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted September 11, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Curated top picks from Amazon, Silk & Snow, Simons and more. View image in full screen
Curated top picks from Amazon, Silk & Snow, Simons and more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Choosing the perfect bedsheets can transform your sleep experience, but with so many options available, finding the right fit for your sleeping style can feel overwhelming. From cooling linens for hot sleepers to plush fabrics for those who crave softness, the right sheets can help you wake up refreshed and ready to tackle the day. We’ve curated top picks from Amazon, Silk & Snow, Simons and more. In this guide, we’ll explore the best bedsheets for every type of sleeper, so you can rest easy no matter how you sleep.

 

Full Size 4 Piece Sheet Set
Experience ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Made from ultra-soft, breathable brushed microfiber, these sheets fit mattresses up to 16 inch deep and deliver luxurious quality at an affordable price.
$37.99 on Amazon (was $57.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets
Crafted from authentic 400-thread count long-staple cotton, these highly rated bedsheets provide exceptional comfort and breathability. Plus, they’re eco-friendly!
$67.99 on Amazon (was $93.09)

 

100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets
Crafted from premium extra-long staple Egyptian cotton with a luxurious sateen weave, this 4-piece Cal King set boasts deep pockets, breathable softness, and lasting durability for a cool, snug, and restful sleep.
$118.99 on Amazon

 

5 Piece Comforter Set
The bedroom just got a whole lot cozier with Lane Linen’s queen comforter set, a perfect blend of pinch pleats and geometric patterns that bring modern elegance to your space. Wrapped in ultra-soft, finely brushed microfiber, this set promises a dreamy, breathable sleep experience – lightweight warmth meets cloud-like comfort, ideal for all seasons.
$69.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases – $10.79 (was $13.99)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser – $149

Levoit Humidifier – $74.37 (was $78.18)

Plug-in Night Lights – $13.99

 

Solid pure organic cotton sheet set Fits mattresses up to 16 in
Drift into dreamy nights with A Simons Maison’s exclusive Canadian-designed sheets – where soft, organic cotton meets charming, slightly faded tones for comfort that only gets better with every wash.
$100 at Simons
More Recommendations

 

Percale Bed Sheets
These breathable percale sheets from Silk & Snow are crafted in Portugal with organic dyes and a matte, hotel-style finish for a luxurious, cooling sleep.
$162 at Silk & Snow
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lane Linen 100% Cotton Sheets
Sleep meets luxury with this 450-thread count sheet set, made from 100 percent cotton. The complete set includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.
Buy on Amazon

 

Bedsure Cooling Sheet Set
Crafted from bamboo-derived rayon with a unique twill weave, this luxe sheet set offers silk-like smoothness. The moisture-wicking fabric keep you cool and dry, ensuring cloud-like comfort all night long.
$90.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Joydeco Linen Curtains – $42.39 (was $59.99)

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask – $28.99

Story continues below advertisement

Ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock – $56.99 (was $69.99)

Microfiber Quilted Solid Comforter – $36.79 (was $45.99)

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices