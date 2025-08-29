6 items our home editor is loving this month

Send this page to someone via email

Lately, I’ve been loving a few home essentials that make life feel a little easier – and a lot more comfortable. Whether it’s an indulgent Silk & Snow splurge or an affordable Coway air purifier, these home upgrades make everything just a bit more luxurious. As The Curator’s home editor, I have tough decisions to make. With scrutiny and assessment, I’ve narrowed my favourites down to this 6-product list. Read on to discover what’s in my heart (and cart) this month.

Rabbit Air Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier Invest in fresher, healthier air with the Rabbit Air Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier. Perfect for large spaces, it reduces dust, allergens, mold, pet dander, and even particles that carry viruses, giving your family or office a safer, more breathable environment. $995.95 on Amazon

Airmega 50 If you’re looking for a compact solution, this affordable and portable option from Coway has a 360 degree air intake filtration and a whisper quiet sleep mode. It’s small but mighty design makes it perfect for offices, living rooms or nurseries. $99.99 at Coway

Aire Modular Sofa This modular sofa has been all over my TikTok feed lately – and for good reason. Made from high-quality, stain-resistant fabric, this gorgeous soft cream shade stays fresh and beautiful, no matter if you’re sipping wine or late-night snacking. $4590 at Silk & Snow

Sistema to Go Bento Box This Bento container from Sistema has quickly become my trusty lunch time staple. It’s the perfect all-in-one solution, replacing multiple plastic containers while keeping your meals fresh, organized, and ready for school, work, or leftovers – safe for the fridge, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. $8.97 on Amazon (was $13.29)

Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer Calling all sourdough and pizza lovers – it’s time to level up your baking! Ooni just dropped a high-performance mixer that delivers bakery- and pizzeria-quality dough right in your own kitchen. Am I in bread heaven? $1099.00 at Ooni

Litter-Robot 4 Ultimate LitterHopper® Bundle A self-cleaning litter box that does the heavy lifting for you? Yes please! This home upgrade is an investment that makes pet care easier than ever. $1249 on Amazon $1593 at Litter-robot

