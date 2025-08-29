SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

6 items our home editor is loving this month

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted August 29, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Read on to discover what's in my heart (and cart) this month. View image in full screen
Read on to discover what's in my heart (and cart) this month.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lately, I’ve been loving a few home essentials that make life feel a little easier – and a lot more comfortable. Whether it’s an indulgent Silk & Snow splurge or an affordable Coway air purifier, these home upgrades make everything just a bit more luxurious. As The Curator’s home editor, I have tough decisions to make. With scrutiny and assessment, I’ve narrowed my favourites down to this 6-product list. Read on to discover what’s in my heart (and cart) this month.

 

Rabbit Air Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier
Invest in fresher, healthier air with the Rabbit Air Ultra Quiet HEPA Air Purifier. Perfect for large spaces, it reduces dust, allergens, mold, pet dander, and even particles that carry viruses, giving your family or office a safer, more breathable environment.
$995.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Airmega 50
If you’re looking for a compact solution, this affordable and portable option from Coway has a 360 degree air intake filtration and a whisper quiet sleep mode. It’s small but mighty design makes it perfect for offices, living rooms or nurseries.
$99.99 at Coway

 

Aire Modular Sofa
This modular sofa has been all over my TikTok feed lately – and for good reason. Made from high-quality, stain-resistant fabric, this gorgeous soft cream shade stays fresh and beautiful, no matter if you’re sipping wine or late-night snacking.
$4590 at Silk & Snow

 

Sistema to Go Bento Box
This Bento container from Sistema has quickly become my trusty lunch time staple. It’s the perfect all-in-one solution, replacing multiple plastic containers while keeping your meals fresh, organized, and ready for school, work, or leftovers – safe for the fridge, freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.
$8.97 on Amazon (was $13.29)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer
Calling all sourdough and pizza lovers – it’s time to level up your baking! Ooni just dropped a high-performance mixer that delivers bakery- and pizzeria-quality dough right in your own kitchen. Am I in bread heaven?
$1099.00 at Ooni

 

Litter-Robot 4 Ultimate LitterHopper® Bundle
A self-cleaning litter box that does the heavy lifting for you? Yes please! This home upgrade is an investment that makes pet care easier than ever.
$1249 on Amazon $1593 at Litter-robot

More from The Curator
