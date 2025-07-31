5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

The effortless slick stick

Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick A slicked-back bun is my forever go-to—especially during summer scorchers. What I love most about this sleek styling stick (besides the gorgeous rose-gold packaging) is the non-greasy formula. It smooths flyaways without leaving behind any unwanted sheen—just perfectly slicked strands that actually stay put. It also washes out easily, which is a must for someone like me who’s prone to an oily scalp. $20.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

The roll-on eye serum

Biossance 5% Niacinamide Brightening Eye Serum with Vitamin C + Squalane Dare I say it—this refreshing eye serum is *the* feel-good product of the summer. Each morning, I look forward to gliding the brightening formula under my eyes, along my brow bone and even around my marionette lines. The cooling roll-on applicator is a treat in itself, offering a gentle dose of lymphatic drainage while delivering caffeine and vitamin C to soothe and visibly brighten my perpetually tired eyes. $59.50 at Sephora

The instant glow mist

Rhode Glazing Mist Hear me out—this just-dropped glazing mist is a summer essential. With just a few spritzes, it veils your skin in a lightweight layer of moisture, courtesy of superfine particles packed with amino acids and ceramides. The result? A Hailey Bieber-worthy glow. It’s the secret behind my dewy complexion and perfectly tote-able for those last lingering beach days. $48 at Rhode

Story continues below advertisement

The long-wearing liquid blush

Sacheu Cheek STAY-N Liquid Blush for Cheeks I love a mauve makeup moment, and this buildable liquid blush is the perfect neutral shade. I’m usually skeptical of liquid formulas, but this one is near perfection—from the easy-to-use sponge applicator to the weightless, barely-there feel. It delivers just the right amount of pigment without going overboard, which is ideal for girlies like me who suffer from blush blindness. I need to scoop up more shades, stat. $24 on Amazon

The sweetest summer scent

Josie Maran Golden Hour - Body + Hair Fragrance Mist with 100% Natural Scents This sultry body and hair fragrance is a true summer delight. Infused with argan oil, it delivers a touch of hydration to skin and hair with every spritz—never sticky, always lightweight. I’m obsessed with the warm amber scent as it lingers in the breeze and even on my pillow at night. It gives quiet luxury, all at a palatable price. $38.00 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion – $19.96

Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Remover – $27.19

Dove Whole Body Deodorant Cooling Spray – $12.97

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap – $22.39

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System – $349.99