5 items our home editor is loving this month

As The Curator’s home editor, I consider it my mission to sift through the latest in homeware, décor, and design to find what truly elevates a space. Every month, I test, style, and obsess over countless pieces – but only a select few earn a spot on my favourites list. From cozy upgrades to clever finds, these are the standouts making my home feel its best right now.

Autonomous ErgoChair Mesh It’s the ergo chair of my dreams. High-quality in structure, and light-themed in aesthetics. This breathable mesh-made beauty pairs beautifully with your white desk setup. If there’s one thing you should never apologize for, it’s investing in comfort for killing it in corporate. $859 at autonomous

Soja & Co Candle | Lemongrass + Palmarosa At first glance, you might mistake this to be an ordinary—albeit very chic—little candle. But no. This Soja & Co soy wax candle not only smells like a citrusy summer day, it also repels mosquitos. If I were heading up to any cottages or cabins, I’d never be without one (or three!) of these to set some seriously serene vibes. I’m not ashamed to say… I can’t stop smelling it! $36.00 at Soja & co

Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology Tired of flipping over your pillow for a little relief from the summer heat? Don’t sweat it with this Casper hybrid pillow with snow technology. Goodbye night sweats, hello cool and comfy sleep. $236.3 on Amazon $183 at Casper (was $229)

Home Hardware LED Warm White Jumbo Edison Light Set - 12 Lights + Black Wire Summer nights spent relaxing in our outdoor space just wouldn’t be the same without these gorgeous string lights from Home Hardware. I can’t wait for more sunset dinners and bonfires with this perfect patio accessory. $69.99 at Home Hardware

Mila Air Mini I’d been struggling to find a compact air purifier that wouldn’t throw off my home decor – until I found this smart air purifier from Mila. Sleek, quiet, and genuinely effective, it blends right in while keeping the air healthy and fresh. Every family with kids and pets needs one! $279 at Mila (was $382)

