Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Small home upgrades that make a big impact

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 9, 2025 7:30 am
1 min read
It’s often the little things that make the biggest difference. View image in full screen
It’s often the little things that make the biggest difference.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to a perfectly curated home, it’s often the little things that make the biggest difference. Thoughtfully chosen touches – like a luxurious shower head, warm ambient lighting, or silky-soft bedding – can transform an ordinary space into one that feels uniquely yours. These seemingly small elements come together to create comfort, beauty, and intentionality throughout your home. At The Curator, we believe it’s truly all in the details, and we’re here to help you bring those thoughtful moments to life in every room.

 

SparkPod Shower Head
You’ll wonder how you ever settled for a regular shower after experiencing this high-pressure rainfall shower head. Every day just became spa day in your own bathroom oasis.
$47.95 on Amazon (was $56.78)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Wall Lamps
Set the mood in a snap with these adorable battery-operated wall sconces. Easy to install and comes with four cozy colour temps, dimmable glow, and a handy remote to make every corner feel just right.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

 

Adjustable Round Couch Arm Tray
If the idea of having charcuterie from anywhere sounds like a dream, this adjustable sofa arm tray makes it a delicious reality, securely hugging everything from slim to wide armrests while adding a rustic touch with its natural acacia wood charm.
$39.88 on Amazon (was $41.88)

 

Hand Knitted Weighted Blanket
Snuggle into the soft, soothing hug of our hand-knit weighted blanket, made with natural cotton and zero pellets for pure, peaceful comfort.
$243 at Silk & Snow (was $270)
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Storage Basket Bin With Linen Handle Decorative Fabric – $34.87

Shower Caddy Shelf Organizer Rack – $17.99

Vitruvi Best Sleep Bundle – $423.00

 

Silk Pillowcase
Gentle on your strands and kind to your complexion, these silky wonders turn every night into a luxe little self-care ritual.
$63 at Silk and Snow (was $70)

 

Altitude Wall Shelf
With a sleek, modular design and rich solid ash wood finishes, this Altitude shelf from Cozey is the perfect balance of form, function, and beauty for organization in any home.
$325 at Cozey
Story continues below advertisement

 

10 Pack Round Dresser Knobs Gold Cabinet Knobs
Upgrade any cabinet or dresser with these sleek gold knobs. Something old just became chic!
$23.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

laundry basket
Double compartment laundry basket
Who says laundry can’t be chic? Keep your clothing beautifully tucked away with this Canadian-designed basket featuring two roomy compartments and a lightweight bamboo frame.
$75.00 at Simons

 

James toiletry organizer
This handy organizer will keep all your toiletries in one place. Made from antibacterial silicone that sticks to glossy surfaces.
$30.00 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Drink Coasters
These marble style coasters will be loved by any modern decor lover. Practical and will protect your tables from any marks or mess.
$20.99 on Amazon

 

Peel and Stick Backsplash for Kitchen White Subway
These thicker, ultra-durable tiles are 2-3 times stronger than ordinary peel & stick tiles, making them the perfect choice for a long-lasting, hassle-free upgrade to any space.
$54.99 on Amazon (was $64.99)

 

Metallic Spray Paint
With its quick drying time and superior colour retention, this can of spray paint might be all you need to turn an old furniture piece into a modern masterpiece.
$32.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Kitchen Sink Faucet Organizer – $25.76

White Throw Blanket – $25.99

High Pressure Rainfall Shower Head – $104.99

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
