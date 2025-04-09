Small home upgrades that make a big impact

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
When it comes to a perfectly curated home, it’s often the little things that make the biggest difference. Thoughtfully chosen touches – like a luxurious shower head, warm ambient lighting, or silky-soft bedding – can transform an ordinary space into one that feels uniquely yours. These seemingly small elements come together to create comfort, beauty, and intentionality throughout your home. At The Curator, we believe it’s truly all in the details, and we’re here to help you bring those thoughtful moments to life in every room.
If the idea of having charcuterie from anywhere sounds like a dream, this adjustable sofa arm tray makes it a delicious reality, securely hugging everything from slim to wide armrests while adding a rustic touch with its natural acacia wood charm.
