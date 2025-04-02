Discover Canadian brands: Get to know Article

Send this page to someone via email

Welcome to our Canadian Brand Spotlight series, where we shine a light on the coolest homegrown brands. This time, we’re cozying up with Article, a Vancouver-born furniture brand that’s all about modern, high-quality designs, without the hefty price tags. Launched in 2013 by a team of engineers, Article set out to make furniture shopping simple, stylish, and stress-free. Article was born out of frustration with the traditional furniture shopping experience. They saw a gap in the market: well-made furniture often came with expensive retail markups, slow delivery times, and an inconvenient buying process. Their solution? Cutting out the middleman and selling directly to consumers online, offering beautifully designed furniture at fair prices, delivered fast.

Article has quickly gained a reputation for its Scandinavian-inspired aesthetics, clean lines, and durable craftsmanship. With a focus on timeless design and functional living, the brand has expanded from sleek sofas and dining sets to outdoor collections, home décor, and more.

With summer just around the corner, their latest patio collection is stealing the show. Explore the full collection – it’s time to give your space the glow-up it deserves!

Daphne 34 Inch Outdoor Lounge Chair - Dravite Ivory Meet Daphne – the sofa that’s as sturdy as your weekend lounging habits but light enough to move when the vibes (or the sun) shift. $929 at Article

Lubek 82.5Inch Outdoor Low Right Sectional Set - Slate Gray If you’re looking to entertain this summer season or just in need of seating for the whole family, this sectional from Article is chic and will level up any patio space. Features a solid acacia wood base and weather-resistant cushions for easy cleaning. $2699 at Article

Pindo Outdoor Concrete Side Table The Pindo side table from Article is your invitation to add a playful piece of art to your space. Modern furniture lovers won’t be able to resist this beautifully functional piece. $269 at Article

Avila 85.5 Inch Outdoor Sofa - Dravite Ivory With a durable mix of lightweight aluminum and faux wicker, this charming sofa is a dream for those who love relaxing outdoors. Pairs well with a glass of wine and a good book. $1999 at Article

Laholm 81 Inch Outdoor Dining Table - Acacia This large water-resistant acacia wooden table is a must-have for family hosting. Outdoor dining has never looked so good! $1199 at Article

Marais Outdoor Low Planter - Taupe The Marais planter is your sun-loving sidekick, happily soaking up rays while keeping your herbs cozy and thriving. With its sleek powder-coated metal frame and carefree charm, it’s always down to chill – rain or shine. $179 at Article

Sigrid 42.5 Inch Storage Coffee Table - White Oak The Sigrid coffee table is bold, beautiful, and built to stand out. With its sculptural legs and hidden storage, it’s the perfect spot to stash your treasures while stealing the spotlight in your living room. $899 at Article

Brie Table Lamp - White Ceramic The Brie lamp brings a unique glow with its soft linen shade and textured ceramic base – just like the cheese, no two are exactly alike. With its warm light and charming character, it’ll be a home fave for living rooms, bedrooms or hallways. $199 at Article

Leigh 126 Inch Modular Corner Sectional - Silver Ivory Welcome to Cloud Kingdom, where the Leigh sofa is your personal throne of comfort – perfect for napping, reading, or simply daydreaming. $5279 at Article

Julie 32 Inch Swivel Chair - Ivory Wool Bouclé Looking for the perfect Bouclé piece? The Julie chair wraps you in soft bouclé and plush support, ideal for weekend coffee and TV. $1049 at Article

Alice Wall Mirror - Brass Featuring smooth curves and a chic brushed brass frame, the Alice wall mirror looks glam in any hallway or bedroom. $299 at Article

