Discover Canadian brands: Get to know Article

Welcome to our Canadian Brand Spotlight series, where we shine a light on the coolest homegrown brands. This time, we’re cozying up with Article, a Vancouver-born furniture brand that’s all about modern, high-quality designs, without the hefty price tags. Launched in 2013 by a team of engineers, Article set out to make furniture shopping simple, stylish, and stress-free. Article was born out of frustration with the traditional furniture shopping experience. They saw a gap in the market: well-made furniture often came with expensive retail markups, slow delivery times, and an inconvenient buying process. Their solution? Cutting out the middleman and selling directly to consumers online, offering beautifully designed furniture at fair prices, delivered fast.
Article has quickly gained a reputation for its Scandinavian-inspired aesthetics, clean lines, and durable craftsmanship. With a focus on timeless design and functional living, the brand has expanded from sleek sofas and dining sets to outdoor collections, home décor, and more.
With summer just around the corner, their latest patio collection is stealing the show. Explore the full collection – it’s time to give your space the glow-up it deserves!
If you’re looking to entertain this summer season or just in need of seating for the whole family, this sectional from Article is chic and will level up any patio space. Features a solid acacia wood base and weather-resistant cushions for easy cleaning.
The Marais planter is your sun-loving sidekick, happily soaking up rays while keeping your herbs cozy and thriving. With its sleek powder-coated metal frame and carefree charm, it’s always down to chill – rain or shine.
The Sigrid coffee table is bold, beautiful, and built to stand out. With its sculptural legs and hidden storage, it’s the perfect spot to stash your treasures while stealing the spotlight in your living room.
The Brie lamp brings a unique glow with its soft linen shade and textured ceramic base – just like the cheese, no two are exactly alike. With its warm light and charming character, it’ll be a home fave for living rooms, bedrooms or hallways.
