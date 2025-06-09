Best lighting to brighten up your outdoor space

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Want to make your outdoor space seriously glow-up? The right lighting isn’t just functional – it’s the secret ingredient that turns your garden or patio into an Insta-worthy backdrop for all your social moments. Airy fairy lights, botanical lanterns, solar options and more – why just turn on a light when you can turn up the atmosphere? Elevating your home exterior just got easier.

2 Pack LED Outdoor Wall Lights Rain or shine, this tiny powerhouse shines bright! Its waterproof, rust-resistant body and soft artistic glow make every wall feel a little cozier and a lot more magical. $68.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

LE LED Curtain Lights lighten your outdoor space with 18 shimmering strands of warm golden glow – perfect for date night dinners on the patio or summer BBQs with friends. $40.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

2 Pack LED Outdoor Wall Lights If you’re into sleek decor, these outdoor wall lights are colour temperature adjustable, have smooth dimming features and are easy to install. No glare and no flicker! $99.99 on Amazon (was $115.99)

Drop Socket Light Set with Black Wire - Warm White, 10 Lights String lights are a classic, and this affordable set from Home Hardware combines vintage, Edison style bulbs with state-of-the-art LED technology. Easy to install and instantly adds a festive look to any balcony, porch or backyard. $39.99 at Home Hardware

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like

Rio Conversation Set – 4 Piece – $1,299.99

Rattan Patio Furniture Set – $252.99

Console Table – $65.99

Patio Novagarden Balcony Railing Table – $111.72

Large Waterproof Outdoor Flameless Candles with Remote Control With a soft flicker that mimics real candlelight and a handy remote timer, these flameless candles are a cozy, kid- and pet-friendly way to add a warm glow anywhere. $27.99 on Amazon

Botanical Forged-Iron Lantern Looking for something that really stands out? These elegant gold lanterns will be the star of your space – featuring floral details and delicate leaves. $141 - $212 at Pottery Barn

Story continues below advertisement

Cordless Table Lamps (Set of 2) Portable rechargeable table lamps that can be place anywhere are an absolute must-have for outdoor dining. Enjoy up to 40 hours of cordless glow, touch-control dimming, and a waterproof design with this set of two. $39.99 on Amazon

Solar Lanterns These charming decorative rattan lanterns, hand-woven with care and featuring warm glowing bulbs, are powered by solar energy and built to withstand the elements. They’re an undeniably delightful and eco-friendly addition to gardens, patios, and pathways. $60.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Long Box Planter – $179.99

Outdoor Side Tables – $54.99

Story continues below advertisement

Patio Umbrella – $479.00

Patio Furniture Covers – $27.99