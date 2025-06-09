Best lighting to brighten up your outdoor space

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Want to make your outdoor space seriously glow-up? The right lighting isn’t just functional – it’s the secret ingredient that turns your garden or patio into an Insta-worthy backdrop for all your social moments. Airy fairy lights, botanical lanterns, solar options and more – why just turn on a light when you can turn up the atmosphere? Elevating your home exterior just got easier.
String lights are a classic, and this affordable set from Home Hardware combines vintage, Edison style bulbs with state-of-the-art LED technology. Easy to install and instantly adds a festive look to any balcony, porch or backyard.
Portable rechargeable table lamps that can be place anywhere are an absolute must-have for outdoor dining. Enjoy up to 40 hours of cordless glow, touch-control dimming, and a waterproof design with this set of two.
These charming decorative rattan lanterns, hand-woven with care and featuring warm glowing bulbs, are powered by solar energy and built to withstand the elements. They’re an undeniably delightful and eco-friendly addition to gardens, patios, and pathways.
